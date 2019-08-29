Ilhan Omar Fires Back at Alabama After State GOP Calls for Her Expulsion

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) responded to the Alabama Republican Party this week after it passed a resolution calling on the state’s congressional delegation to begin the process of expelling her from Congress.

“Sorry, [Alabama GOP], but this is a representative democracy,” the freshman lawmaker wrote on Twitter. “I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party.”

“If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate,” Omar added — a reference to Roy Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice and 2017 special election senate candidate who was accused of sexually abusing underage young women when he was in his 30s.

Omar’s tweets came after the release of the resolution from the Alabama GOP’s summer meeting, which includes a section titled “Resolution: Support for Rep. Ilhan Omar's expulsion from the United States Congress.”

The resolution pointed to Omar’s minimization of 9/11 terrorist attacks, rhetoric that “runs counter to American values,” and her request to a federal judge for sentencing leniency on behalf of Somali men who had been found guilty of traveling to Syria to join the Islamic State.

The Alabama Republican Party also accused the Somali-born Minnesotan of antisemitism: “WHEREAS, Rep. Omar has a disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language that includes alleging Jewish money is used to buy American influence regarding its policy toward Israel; Rep. Omar is also a supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign.”

The Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement aims to end international support for Israel because of its policies toward Palestinians.

The resolution concludes with a call to expel Omar from the House of Representatives by means of Article I, Section 5 of the Constitution: “THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Alabama Republican Party urges its elected congressional delegation to proceed with the expulsion process in accordance to Article 1, Section 5 of the U.S. Constitution to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar from the United States House of Representatives.”

According to Article I, Section 5, “Each House [of Congress] may determine the Rules of its Proceedings, punish its Members for disorderly Behavior, and, with the Concurrence of two-thirds, expel a Member.”

The current Democratic control of the House makes it unlikely that a two-thirds vote in favor of expelling Omar will occur.

Nevertheless, the resolution, introduced by State Representative Tommy Hanes, was passed by an “overwhelming” voice vote, according to Terry Lathan, chair of the Alabama Republican Party.

Hanes said, “There is precedence for Article 1, Section 5 of the Constitution being invoked to expel members of Congress based on disloyalty to the United States.”

Only five members of Congress have been expelled in the nation’s history — three of them for joining the Confederate States of America during the Civil War.

“Omar is ungrateful to the United States and the opportunities that have been afforded to her. Her rhetoric is despicable and unpatriotic,” Hanes continued.

In response to criticism of the resolution, the Alabama lawmaker added:

The left wing mob has accused our effort of being bigoted and driven by race. I will not stand by and allow my fellow Republican patriots to be slandered. Rep. Omar’s race and religion are irrelevant.

Lady Liberty welcomes those who seek to live the American Dream and assimilate to our freedom loving culture. What is important is her love of country, her loyalty to the United States. Anyone that holds contempt for America ought not serve this great nation as a member of Congress.

Omar has been the subject of several controversies. She and Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) were recently denied entry to Israel over their support for the BDS movement.

Omar was also hit with an FEC complaint this week over the accusation that she used campaign expenses to pay for the travel funds of an alleged paramour, Tim Mynett — a married man.

The polemic congresswoman has long been hounded by speculation that British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2017, was actually her brother, whom she “married” in order to assist in his emigration to the U.S.

Omar was still legally married to Elmi when she joint-filed her taxes with current husband, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, in 2014 and 2015, a discovery that led to a campaign finance violation probe by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board.

Image: flickr.com / Fibonacci Blue

Luis Miguel is a marketer and writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.