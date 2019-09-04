Biden’s Latest Idea: Ban “Magazines That Can Hold Multiple Bullets”

Joe Biden is really pushing the gun-control envelope.

At a campaign stop in Iowa this week, the former vice president and 2020 hopeful reacted to the weekend’s mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, in which a gunman killed seven and wounded 25 as he sped down the highway.

According to Biden, the solution is to ban “magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them.”

“The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault-type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them, is absolutely mindless,” the Democratic frontrunner said.

“It is no violation of the Second Amendment, it’s just a bow to the special interests of the gun manufacturers and the NRA. It’s gotta stop.” (video below, comments start at 1:20)

As a magazine by definition holds multiple bullets, it’s unclear whether Biden instead meant to call for a ban on guns that hold multiple bullets.

While the presidential candidate has become known for his gaffes, including his recent telling of a moving war story that the Washington Post fact-checked as being untrue, it would not be far-fetched to assume that he does indeed want to ban all firearms that are capable of firing more than one or two rounds before reloading.

After all, Biden, like most Democrats today, wants to keep citizens from owning “assault weapons,” by which liberals mean semi-automatic rifles. Such a ban would leave citizens with single-shot rifles, shotguns, and perhaps hunting rifles (unless those, too, are deemed too dangerous).

Biden, in fact, has actually said in the past that he believes a double-barrel shotgun is sufficient for self-defense.

During a 2013 interview, then-Vice President Biden dismissed the notion that anyone would need an AR-15 to protect his home — and urged Americans to “buy a shotgun”:

If you want to protect yourself, get a double-barrel shotgun. Have the shells at 12-gauge shotgun and I promise you, as I told my wife. We live in an area that’s wooded and somewhat secluded. I said “Jill, if there’s ever a problem, just walk out on the balcony here or walk out. Put that double-barrel shotgun and fire two blasts outside the house.”

I promise you whoever’s coming in is not gonna. You don’t need an AR-15. It’s harder to aim. It’s harder to use. And, in fact, you don’t need 30 rounds to protect yourself. Buy a shotgun. Buy a shotgun.

Aside from the fact that firing warning shots is illegal in some jurisdictions, Biden seems to ignore that not everyone has a spacious woodside property in which to freely fire shotgun blasts without fear of damaging their home or harming loved ones or neighbors on the other side of a wall.

He also ignores that firing two warning shots with a double-barrel shotgun would leave your weapon empty — providing ample opportunity for reprisal from an intruder who has no qualms about illegally obtaining an “assault rifle” against lawmakers’ wishes.

Like so many pro-gun control politicians, Joe Biden doesn’t have to live with the consequences of the policies he promotes. Being disarmed is easy when you have armed guards watching over you.

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a marketer and writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.