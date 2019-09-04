Omar Scandal Invites Look at Curious Marital History

Whatever the particulars of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar’s relationship with political consultant Tim Mynett, the congresswoman has a curious marital history exposed by PJ Media editor David Steinberg, who argued in a series of articles published last year that Omar married her brother to commit student loan and immigration fraud.

Of course, just as Omar denies a romance with Mynett, she also denies any shenanigans with the multiple marriages before Mynett entered her life. Omar’s husband, Ahmed Hirsi, as The New American reported today, citing the New York Post, is about to file for divorce.

It’s about time for state and federal authorities to figure out just how shady the Somali refugee is.

Pursuing the Evidence Trail

Omar, we are to believe, is a strict Muslim. After all, she swore her oath of office on a Koran and wears a hijab on the floor of the House of Representatives.

But last October Steinberg took a hard look at allegations to the contrary for PJMedia, when the claim that Omar married her brother had surfaced on a messageboard called SomaliSpot. It claimed Omar married her brother, Ahmed Elmi, despite being “Islamically married” to Hirsi, the father of her then two children. Those allegations, Powerline’s Scott Johnson showed, “were supported by government records.” Another reporter in Minnesota, Preya Samsundar, found much more.

Omar published this answer to the explosive claims, Steinberg reported:

In 2002, when I was 19 years old, Ahmed Hirsi ... and I, applied for a marriage license, but we never finalized the application and thus were never legally married. In 2008, we decided to end our relationship in our faith tradition after reaching an impasse in our life together.

I entered into a relationship with a British citizen, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and married him legally in 2009. Our relationship ended in 2011 and we divorced in our faith tradition. ...

Since 2011, I am happy to say that I have reconciled with Ahmed Hirsi, we have married in our faith tradition and are raising our family together.

But Steinberg, diving into public records, “found that Omar’s first claim — that she and Ahmed Hirsi underwent an Islamic divorce ‘to end [their] relationship’ in 2008 — can not be reconciled with their official address records. Further, her claim can not be reconciled with her own words from an interview she gave in 2013.”

Steinberg summarized his findings:

-- From 2002 until 2009, Ilhan Omar lived in a series of apartments in Minneapolis with Ahmed Hirsi.

-- In 2009, Ilhan Omar married British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

-- In August 2009, records show that both Ilhan Omar and Ahmed Nur Said Elmi left Minnesota, moving to 2608 Pacific Dr. South, Apt. 4, Fargo, North Dakota 58103. (The record we found for Elmi did not include the apartment number.

-- However, records show that Ahmed Hirsi moved there, too.

-- In August 2009, Ahmed Hirsi is recorded at 2608 Pacific Dr. South, Apt. 4, Fargo, North Dakota 58103.

-- Ilhan, her Islamically divorced first husband, and her second husband are all recorded to live at the same apartment at the same time.

-- In February 2010, both Ilhan Omar and Ahmed Hirsi are recorded as having moved to 2438 18th St. South, Fargo, North Dakota 58103.

-- Records show that Ahmed Elmi, her legal husband, appears at this new address in November 2010, nine months later.

Omar was a student at North Dakota State University from 2009 to 2011, Steinberg reported, and “British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi was also enrolled at NDSU during this period.”

The summary is this: Omar lived with both men at two different addresses.

Divorce Papers

Steinberg also uncovered evidence that shows Omar’s father raised Elmi: His high school enrollment record shows a birth date of April 4, 1985, the same birthday of the Elmi in Omar’s marriage and divorce papers filed in 2017.

Those papers show that Omar lied during divorce proceedings in 2017, Steinberg reported, when she claimed not have had contact with Elmi since 2011. Photos on social media show the two together in 2014.

Curiously, Steinberg observed, while Omar’s divorce papers claim that no children were born of the marriage to “British citizen” Elmi, a baby girl, the father being Hirsi, was born during the marriage.

Elmi identified the little one as his niece in an Instagram photo posted on June 12, 2012, the day after she was born. That too contradicts Omar’s divorce papers, which, again, claim no contact with Elmi since 2011 or “since before the child was conceived.”

Photo of Rep. Ilhan Omar: AP Images