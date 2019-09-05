Biden’s Eye Fills With Blood During CNN Town Hall

Is the latest Biden incident one eyesore too many?

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s eye notably filled with blood during a CNN town hall on climate change Wednesday night in what appeared to be a case of a burst blood vessel.

Possible causes of a broken blood vessel in the eyes include high blood pressure, excessive straining, and bleeding disorders.

The 76-year-old 2020 hopeful has suffered from several health issues over the years. In 1988, he underwent an emergency surgery for an aneurysm. His condition was so critical that a Catholic priest began preparing Biden’s last rites.

Mere months later, surgeons clipped another aneurysm before it burst, prompting Biden to take a seven-month leave from the Senate.

Of that operation, the Democratic presidential frontrunner once said, “They literally had to take the top of my head off.”

His wife, Jill Biden, wrote in her recently published autobiography that she feared her husband would never be the same after the surgery.

“Our doctor told us there was a 50-50 chance Joe wouldn't survive surgery,” Jill Biden recollected. “He also said that it was even more likely that Joe would have permanent brain damage if he survived. And if any part of his brain would be adversely affected, it would be the area that governed speech.”

Biden suffers from asthma and allergies and takes a prescription drug for cholesterol. He has previously taken medication for an enlarged prostate.

In 1996, he had a benign polyp removed during a colonoscopy. In 2003, doctors took out his gallbladder.

Biden has not disclosed his medical history since 2008, when he was found to have an irregular heartbeat. But medical professionals close to him claim he is in good health.

“He is every bit as sharp as he was 31 years ago,” said Dr. Neal Kassell, Biden’s brain surgeon. “I haven’t seen any change. I can tell you with absolute certainty that he had no brain damage, either from the hemorrhage or from the operations that he had. There was no damage whatsoever.”

The former vice president’s personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, likewise stated: “Vice President Biden is in excellent physical condition. He is more than capable of handling the rigors of the campaign and the office for which he is running.”

Nevertheless, Biden has raised eyebrows with his series of gaffes. He recently stoked controversy when he told an audience a war story that the Washington Post reported as “false.”

At a campaign stop this week, the Democrat reacted to the recent mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, by calling for a ban on “magazines that can hold multiple bullets.”

He also remarked how nice it was to be in Vermont — when he was actually in New Hampshire.

In response to coverage of his verbal slip-ups, Biden responded “I’m not going nuts.”

Concerns about Biden’s fitness for office are compounded by the fact that, if elected, he would be the oldest president sworn into office.

Health considerations have not derailed his campaign so far, but will his lead last all the way to the Democratic National Convention?

Right now, all eyes are on Biden.

Image: screenshot from YouTube video

Luis Miguel is a writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.