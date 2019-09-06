CNN’s Climate Town Hall Reveals an Ugly Democrat Truth

Wednesday’s “Climate Town Hall” hosted by CNN was a revealing glimpse of how the current crop of 2020 challengers for the Democrat presidential nomination would address the junk science of anthropogenic climate change. And it wasn’t pretty.

Happily for Democrats, the town hall occurred just as America was dealing with a natural disaster, namely Hurricane Dorian. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro hinted that the severity of the hurricane was thanks to human-caused climate change by saying, “We don’t need climate scientists to tell us what we see with our own eyes.”

Apparently, the tactic of the party is to simply surrender to the notion that man-made climate change is a proven fact and ignore any evidence to the contrary. And they all touted plans to spend, spend, spend on the issue, which they continually referred to as a “crisis” or an “emergency.”

Perhaps the most disgusting example of climate-change nonsense was displayed by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who linked fighting climate change with abortion and global population control.

Sanders was asked an extremely leading question by an attendee at the event. “I realize this is a poisonous topic for politicians but it’s crucial to face. Empowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth seems a reasonable campaign to enact,” the woman said. “Would you be courageous enough to discuss this issue and make it a key feature of a plan to address climate catastrophe?”

Gag me.

But of course the good Senator would be “courageous” enough. “The answer is yes,” Sanders said, adding that population control in the form of abortion and birth control is something that he “very, very strongly” endorses.

“The answer has everything to do with the fact that women in the United States of America, by the way, have a right to control their own bodies and make reproductive decisions.”

Then, in an odd segue, Sanders went on to attack the Mexico CityAgreement, a U.S. policy that requires foreign NGOs to certify that they will not “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning.” The policy is typically followed by Republican presidents and rescinded whenever Democrats take the White House.

“And the Mexico City Agreement, which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that are — that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control is totally absurd,” Sanders declared.

Sanders continued: “So I think, especially in poor countries around the world, where women do not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies and where they can have the opportunity to birth control to control the number of kids they have is something I very, very strongly support.”

Even the Washington Post called Sanders’ answer a gaffe. Opinion writer Jennifer Rubin argued that “abortion is an issue of philosophical concern and fundamental rights, but [it was not] germane to CNN’s chosen topic,” which, of course was climate change.

But Rubin and other leftists miss the point of why Sanders’ answer was a gaffe. It was a gaffe because Sanders had the audacity to express the truth about how Democrats, many Republicans, and all globalists view the issues of population control and climate change. In the end, globalists and likely all of the Democratic challengers are of one view: There are too many people in the world.

Today’s climate hysteria movement, in many ways, echoes the sentiments of the 1968 book The Population Bomb written by Stanford professor Paul Erlich. In that book, Erlich restates the Malthusian Theory, which postulates that population growth will eventually outpace the Earth’s agricultural capacity and lead to catastrophe.

Maybe Sanders didn’t come right out and say that he would like America and, indeed, the world to adopt a China-style one-child policy, but he probably thinks it would be a good idea.

Erlich, for one, claims that the Earth’s optimal human population would be 1.5 to 2 billion people, not the seven billion alive today.

The climate hysteria movement, stripped of its pseudo-scientific trappings and celebrity and political followers is, essentially, an anti-human program. Human beings and their emissions are the problem, they claim. Humans, they say, are killing the planet with their casual disregard for nature and we need fewer of them — far fewer of them.

Image: screenshot from YouTube video