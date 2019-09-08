Lawsuit Claims Mueller Blocked Probes Into Saudi Arabia’s Complicity in 9/11 Attacks

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Robert Mueller (shown) was hailed by the mainstream media for his lengthy investigation into allegations that Russia had interfered in the United States’ electoral process. But when Mueller, as FBI director, had the opportunity to investigate Saudi Arabia’s multiple connections to the 9/11 attacks, he impeded his own agents’ investigations, covered up evidence, and even helped Saudi suspects leave the country, reported the New York Post's Paul Sperry.

Mueller “was the master when it came to covering up the kingdom’s role in 9/11,” Sharon Premoli, who was rescued from the rubble of the World Trade Center in 2001, told Sperry.

“In October of 2001, Mueller shut down the government’s investigation after only three weeks, and then took part in the Bush [administration’s] campaign to block, obfuscate and generally stop anything about Saudi Arabia from being released,” Premoli maintained.

A lawsuit against Saudi Arabia by Premoli and other 9/11 survivors sheds further light on Premoli’s claims.

For example, penned Sperry, “Time and again, agents were called off from pursuing leads back to the kingdom’s embassy in Washington, as well as its consulate in Los Angeles, where former FBI Agent Stephen Moore headed a 9/11 task force looking into local contacts made by two of the 15 Saudi hijackers, Moore testified in an affidavit for the 9/11 lawsuit.”

Prince Bandar, then the Saudi ambassador to the United States, should have been treated as a suspect since he was known to have given money to a woman who funded two of the hijackers, but he wasn’t even questioned, former FBI agent John Guandalo told Sperry. On the contrary, when Bandar asked the government to help him get various Saudi officials out of the country shortly after 9/11, “Mueller assured their safe passage to planes, using agents as personal escorts, according to FBI documents obtained by Judicial Watch,” Sperry noted.

In 2002, Mueller “was responsible for vacating the arrest warrant for [al-Qaeda cleric] Anwar al-Awlaki for passport fraud,” Raymond Fournier, then an agent with the Joint Terrorism Task Force in San Diego, told Sperry. Fournier said Mueller ordered agents who had detained al-Awlaki at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to release him into Saudi custody.

“At the same time,” reported Sperry, “Mueller removed a veteran agent from investigating a tip that an adviser to the Saudi royal family had met with some of the Saudi hijackers at his home in Sarasota, Fla., effectively killing the case, according to the lawsuit.”

When it came to his interactions with Congress, Mueller was just as devious.

Former Florida Democratic Senator Bob Graham, who, as the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, led an investigation into the hijackers and their contacts in Los Angeles and San Diego, told Harper’s in 2017 that “the strongest objections” to his investigators’ visits to FBI field offices in those cities came from Mueller. Wrote Sperry: “Among other things, Mueller refused their demands to question a paid FBI informant who roomed with the hijackers and even moved him to a safe house where they couldn’t find him, Graham said. Mueller, with the White House, redacted 28 pages detailing Saudi-9/11 ties from the congressional report.”

Mueller also gave highly misleading testimony to Congress regarding Saudi connections to 9/11 on more than one occasion.

“He’s a villain, and an arrogant one to boot,” former FBI Agent Mark Wauck told Sperry, adding that Mueller has long acted as a “servant of the deep state.”

At least one former FBI agent told Sperry he thinks Mueller was just following orders from the Bush administration. “Any letting the Saudis off the hook came from the White House,” Mark Rossini said. “I can still see that photo of Bandar and Bush enjoying cigars on the balcony of the White House two days after 9/11.”

Whether or not Mueller acted on his own with regard to the 9/11 investigations, he is hardly the paragon of rectitude and independence that the media has lately portrayed him to be. And when it comes to foreign interference in American affairs, he seems to be far more concerned with flimsy allegations that Russia attempted to influence a presidential election than he ever was with well-substantiated claims that Saudi Arabia had the blood of 3,000 Americans on its hands.

Photo of Robert Mueller: The White House