Death on Demand: The New Democrat Position on Abortion

For Democrats, the days of “safe, legal and rare” on the abortion issue are in the distant past. Perhaps, their new motto should be, “whenever, wherever and however.” In the new Democrat Party, abortion is being touted as not only an effective and even preferred method of birth control, but also as a primary component in their plan to fight climate change.

Asked whether he would be “courageous enough” to address population control as it relates to climate change, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was more than ready to connect climate change to abortion/population control. “So, I think, especially in poor countries around the world, where women do not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies and where they can have the opportunity to birth control to control the number of kids they have is something I very, very strongly support.”

Sanders also ranted about the Mexico City Agreement, a government policy that denies funding to non-American NGOs that perform abortions or offer counseling for them. Republican administrations typically follow the policy, while Democrat presidents do not. “And the Mexico City Agreement, which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that are — that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control is totally absurd,” Sanders said.

It seems to me that Sanders is not only proposing abortion as a means of population control in “poor countries” but is suggesting that we use U.S. taxpayer funds to do so. Yet, he has the gall to call Donald Trump a racist?

And just so you don’t think that Senator Sanders is the only Democrat who has dived into the issue, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has gone on record declaring that abortions should be allowed until a baby takes his or her first breath. Buttigieg also absurdly claims that his position is biblical.

“There’s a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath,” Buttigieg said in an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show. “No matter what you think about the cosmic question of how life begins, most Americans can get on board with the idea of, ‘I might draw the line here, you might draw the line there.' The most important thing is the person who should be drawing the line is the woman making the decision.”

With his “life begins at breath” pronouncement, Buttigieg is signaling his support for extreme new abortion laws such as the New York law signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo in January. That law, the so-called Reproductive Health Act, allows abortion up until the moment of birth in the Empire State.

States' laws about abortion have seen drastic changes in 2019. Depending on the state, those laws have been both good and bad news, depending on which side of the life debate you fall on. Pro-lifers scored a huge victory in the State of Alabama when Governor Kay Ivey signed the Human Life Protection Act, which prohibits abortion in the state unless there is a serious threat to a pregnant woman’s health; if the fetus were to be stillborn or die shortly after birth or if the pregnant woman is diagnosed with a serious mental illness. The law is scheduled to go into effect in November but lawsuits by pro-abortion groups may delay it.

Other states that have passed significant pro-life legislation this year include Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Ohio. Most of these laws are being challenged in court by pro-abortion groups.

On the other end of the spectrum, states such as New York have passed laws assuring that babies are at risk of abortion up until the time they’re born — perhaps even after they’re born if you ask Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

The New York Law, the Reproductive Health Act, made abortion legal at any time “when necessary to protect a woman’s life or health,” which, basically, gives women the right to ask for and abortionists the right to perform abortions at any time up until the moment of birth. The law also repealed aspects of the New York criminal code pertaining to abortion.

Democrat Governor Cuomo was so happy with his new “death bill” that he ordered the One World Trade Center lit up pink to celebrate the bill’s passage.

Vermont, Nevada, Illinois, Maine, Washington, and Virginia have all passed pro-abortion laws this year.

So, as usual, the country is split on the issue of abortion. But 2020 Democrats are staking out the most extreme pro-abortion stances they can in preparation for the coming election.

As Democrats struggle and strive to gain the acceptance and the votes of their far-left “woke” base, they risk losing ordinary citizens who struggle with issues such as abortion. While this is possibly good news in the short-term, the move to more extreme positions signals an ever-more leftward tilt in the national discussion on abortion. The GOP and pro-life advocates must be careful that they are not pulled to the left as well.

