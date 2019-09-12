Thursday, 12 September 2019

What The Firing Of John Bolton Means For The Deep State

Written by 

With the firing of National Security Advisor John Bolton, the deep state has been critical over President Trump’s decision. Alex Newman talks with Dr. Duke Pesta about what this firing means for the deep state, and why the firing was a good decision for the American people.

