Resurfaced Omar Tweet Revives Marriage Speculation, Then Gets Deleted

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was once again confronted with questions about a former marriage this week after she deleted a social-media post that one user claimed was proof that she was previously married to her own brother.

On Monday, Mohamad Tawhidi, an Australian-based Islamic reformer who refers to himself as the “Imam of Peace,” shared a 2013 Twitter and Instagram post by Omar in which she had wished her father a happy Father’s Day and called him “Nur Said.”

“Happy Father’s Day to my aabo [father] Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father a…” Ilhan wrote back in 2013.

Tawhidi said that in many Muslim countries, the father’s name is adopted as the surname. If Omar’s father’s name is Nur Said, her true last name would be Nur Said — the same as that of her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

For Tawhidi, this strengthens the possibility that Omar and Nur Said are, in fact, brother and sister, and that she married him in order to assist in his emigration to the United States.

Your father is Nur Said?

Not: Nur Omar Mohamed?



So you’re Ilhan Nur Said?



And you married Ahmed Nur Said,



You married your brother.



(Most Americans don’t know that in most Muslim countries, the surname is actually the father’s name)



R E S I G N



Ilhan in 2013 ?? BUSTED. https://t.co/qaHrmgnhHT — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) September 17, 2019

By the next morning, Omar’s 2013 Father’s Day post had been deleted.

Ilhan Omar has just deleted this tweet from 2013 that proves her father is Nur Said, which makes her Ilhan Nur Said (surnames are the fathers names in most Muslim/MENA countries), and that Ahmed Nur Said, who she married, is in fact her brother.



Why did you delete it, @IlhanMN!? pic.twitter.com/rRjwPyu2X7 — Imam Mohamad Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) September 17, 2019

A spokeswoman for Omar later released a statement claiming that “Nur Said” is a nickname for the congresswoman’s father — not his actual name:

Rep. Omar and her family are subject to constant threats. When people write vile things on posts about people she loves — including disturbing doctored images of her father — she takes them down. Nur Said means “Happy Light” and it’s been her dad’s nickname since he was a kid. He has a public page with the same name. She isn’t deleting it for the disturbing and hateful reasons that are being implied by conspiracy theorists and legitimate media outlets shouldn’t be spreading conspiracy theories.

Tawhidi’s remarks appear to be in line with research into Somali naming practices performed in 2016 by the St. Cloud Times:

Somali children are usually given a three-part name. The first name is a chosen name. The middle name traditionally is the first name of the child's father. The last name is the child's paternal grandfather's first name.

Women usually do not change their last name when they marry, so married parents often will have different last names than each other and their children.

Under this naming system, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi’s given name would be Ahmed and his father’s name would be Nur Said.

Although Omar’s spokesperson claims “Nur Said” is only a nickname for Omar’s father, she admits that he has a social media profile in which he identifies himself with that name.

According to mainstream sources, Omar’s father’s name is Nur Omar Mohamed.

As Alpha News notes, a 2016 City Pages piece on Omar by Cory Zurowski identified her father as “Nur Said Elmi Mohamed.” But just a day later, the article was revised and Omar’s father’s name changed to the commonly-used Nur Omar Mohammed.

A member of the Minnesota Somali community confirmed to Alpha News under condition of anonymity that Nur Said Elmi Mohamed is the same person as Nur Said/Nur Mohammed and that he shortens his name.

As PJ Media reported in August of last year, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in a June 12, 2012 Instagram post, shared a picture of himself with Omar’s then-newborn daughter, Ilwad. In the post, Elmi refers to the child as his niece.

Omar and Elmi were still legally married at the time, though Omar claims they had a faith-based divorce in 2011. The marriage was not legally dissolved until 2017, after which Omar married Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi in 2018.

Omar and Hirsi had been together from 2002-2008 and they reunited after Omar’s separation from Elmi in 2011. Hirsi is the father of all the congresswoman’s children.

Despite the fact that Omar and Hirsi were not legally married in 2014 and 2015, they jointly filed their taxes together in those years — a finding by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board that the Omar campaign attempted to suppress in 2016.

The Board at the time also found that the Omar Committee improperly paid for several of Omar’s personal expenses and ordered the congresswoman to pay back nearly $4,000, as well as a $500 civil fine.

If Omar did indeed marry her brother for immigration purposes, the progressive icon would be guilty of immigration fraud and could be subject to deportation.

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.