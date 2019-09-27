Friday, 27 September 2019

Trump Impeachment and Ukraine Involvement | Duke's Take

Written by 

The left has quickly pivoted from Russia collusion to a new impeachment scandal. Dr. Duke discusses the recently released call with Trump and Zelensky as well as the many double standards of those on the left. All that and more in this episode of Duke's Take.

Related links:

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Democrats Have Mixed Reactions to the Biden-Ukraine Story
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA