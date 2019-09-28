Forgotten Collusion Story: DNC, Clinton Campaign Sought Ukraine’s Help to Sink Trump

For a week now, the leftist media and hate-Trump Democrats have been pushing the fake news narrative that President Trump solicited “foreign interference” in the 2020 election during a phone call with Ukraine President Vlodymyr Zelensky.

Trump asked Zelensky to get to the bottom of the Biden-Burisma scandal. But a nine-page hearsay account from a CIA “whistleblower” twisted that conversation into another “collusion” tale that inspired yet another impeachment frenzy. This time, we are to believe, the victim of election theft is Joe Biden, not only the Democrats’ top candidate for president, but also the nexus, given his position as vice president, for a major influence-peddling scheme in Ukraine that enriched his son, Hunter.

But the media isn’t just ignoring Biden-Burisma. They’re ignoring the Democrats’ collusion to steal the 2016 election from Trump.

As John Solomon of The Hill reported in March and May, the Obama White House and Democratic National Committee ran a two-pronged operation to help Hillary Clinton and sink Trump.

DNC Contractor

In May, Solomon divulged that a DNC consultant, Alexandra Chalupa, “solicited dirt” on then-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, who’s in federal prison for bank fraud and other crimes.

That information came directly from Ambassador Valeriy Chaly. He told Solomon that Chalupa sought the Manafort dirt and hoped to get in before Congress. And, Solomon reported, “Chalupa later tried to arrange for Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to comment on Manafort’s Russian ties on a U.S. visit during the 2016 campaign.”

The embassy turned down the DNC’s hitwoman.

“The Embassy got to know Ms. Chalupa because of her engagement with Ukrainian and other diasporas in Washington D.C., and not in her DNC capacity. We’ve learned about her DNC involvement later,” Chaley said in a prepared statement to Solomon. “The Embassy representatives unambiguously refused to get involved in any way.”

“Chaly’s written answers mark the most direct acknowledgement by Ukraine’s government that an American tied to the Democratic Party sought the country’s help in the 2016 election,” Solomon reported.

How the Ukrainians responded to the collusion proffer is disputed, Solomon reported. The embassy says “no documents related to Trump campaign or any individuals involved in the campaign have been passed to Ms. Chalupa or the DNC neither from the Embassy nor via the Embassy. No documents exchange was even discussed.”

The embassy’s political officer, Andrii Telizhenko, says the ambassador ordered him meet with Chalupa and to gather dirt on Trump and Manafort. Chaley’s top aide told Telizhenko that Chalupa was “someone working for the DNC and trying to get Clinton elected,” Telizhenko told Solomon.

During a lunch meeting in Washington, D.C., in March 2016, Chalupa told Telizhenko the “DNC wanted to collect evidence that Trump, his organization and Manafort were Russian assets working to hurt the U.S,” he told Solomon. “She indicated if we could find the evidence they would introduce it in Congress in September and try to build a case that Trump should be removed from the ballot, from the election,” Telizhenko said.

Worried about breaking the law by interfering with the election, Telizhenko turned over the material he gathered to Chaly, the ambassador. Chaley, again, says nothing went to Chalupa, who reported her anti-Trump research efforts to the DNC.

Though the DNC claimed Chalupa acted independently, it paid her consultancy $71,918 in the 2016 election cycle.

Solomon’s story in May also reprised other evidence that Clinton and the Democrats solicited foreign interference to swing the election.

Urkainian legislator Serhiy Leshchenko, Solomon noted, provided anti-Trump dirt to Fusion GPS, the Clinton campaign cut-out that paid British spy Christopher Steele, the man who hoked up the notorious “dossier” the FBI used to justify spying on Trump campaign aide Carter Page. In December of last year, a Ukrainian court ruled that legislator Serhiy Leshchenko broke the law when he released information about Manafort.

Obama Pressed Ukraine to Drop Corruption Probe

The second prong of the collusion scheme to help Clinton came from the U.S. embassy.

It told Ukraine’s prosecutor general he needn’t investigate a supposed anti-corruption group, the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC), and the misuse of $4.4 million in U.S. aid to fight corruption, Solomon reported in March. Yuri Lutsenko, the prosecutor general, told Solomon the U.S. ambassador “gave me a list of people whom we should not prosecute.”

Why would the embassy do that? AntAC “was co-funded by the Obama administration and liberal mega-donor George Soros,” Solomon reported. “And it was collaborating with the FBI agents investigating then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s business activities with pro-Russian figures in Ukraine.”

Wrote Solomon, “the implied message to Ukraine’s prosecutors was clear: Don’t target AntAC in the middle of an America presidential election in which Soros was backing Hillary Clinton to succeed another Soros favorite, Barack Obama, Ukrainian officials said.”

A Ukrainian official told Solomon, “We ran right into a buzzsaw and we got bloodied.”

Photo of Hillary Clinton: BasSlabbers/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Plus