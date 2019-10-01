House Dems Subpoena Trump Lawyer Giuliani — Rudy Says He Might Talk

Leading House Democrats issued a subpoena on Monday calling on President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to produce documents related to Ukraine as part of the chamber’s impeachment inquiry.

The letter was signed by House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel, and Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings.

The letter gave Giuliani until October 15 to “produce all of those communications [i.e. text messages and phone records Giuliani has publicly claimed to possess pertaining to Ukraine], and other related documents, to the Committee in order to determine the full extent of this effort by the President and his Administration to press Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 presidential election.”

The letter continued:

The Committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any efforts to cover up these matters.

Giuliani’s failure to comply, the Democrats warned, “shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry and may be used as an adverse interference against you and the President.”

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, has previously suggested he would not testify if subpoenaed, citing attorney-client privilege.

On Monday night, however, Giuliani told Sean Hannity that he might be willing to talk to Congress “if they let me use videotapes and tape recordings that I have, if they let me get some of the evidence that I gathered.”

He added: “And I have to tell you, Sean, all this nonsense about I was interfering in the election, I gathered all this evidence before the Mueller probe ended, so it was clearly under my responsibility as the lawyer for the president of the United States.”

The impeachment inquiry and the subpoena of Giuliani are a response to a “whistleblower complaint” alleging that the president pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate the dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in that country.

During a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Trump told the foreign leader, “If you could speak to [Giuliani about the Biden-Ukraine case] that would be great.”

As TNA has previously reported, Joe Biden in March of 2016 threatened to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine unless then-President Petro Poroshenko fired Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the natural gas company Burisma — which had hired Hunter Biden onto its board.

Joe Biden has claimed he did so because Shokin was corrupt. However, memos from Burisma’s legal representatives in America show that just days after Biden forced Shokin out, Burisma issued “an apology for dissemination of false information by U.S. representatives and public figures” about Ukrainian prosecutors.

Curiously, Burisma contacted the replacement prosecutor mere hours after Shokin was sacked in order to set up a meeting to discuss the investigation into their company.

In August, the Trump administration delayed release of $250 million in military aid to Ukraine. In a letter to House Appropriations Committee staff aides, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) staff wrote, “The President has been consulting with his national security leadership team to determine the best use of Ukraine security assistance funds to achieve US national security interests.”

Agencies, OMB staff explained, “must wait to obligate them until the policy review process is complete and the President had made a final determination.” The White House told Congress on September 11 that it was sending Ukraine the money.

But the anonymous whistleblower claimed the delay in funding to Ukraine was a way of strong-arming the country into complying with an investigation into Biden, writing:

On 18 July, an Office of Management and Budget (OMB) official informed Departments and Agencies that the President “earlier that month” had issued instructions to suspend all U.S. security assistance to Ukraine. Neither OMB nor the NSC staff knew why this instruction had been issued. During interagency meetings on 23 July and 26 July, OMB officials again stated explicitly that the instruction to suspend this assistance had come directly from the President, but they still were unaware of a policy rationale.

Zelensky has refuted the whistleblower claim, stating, “Nobody pushed me.”

A transcript of the Trump-Zelensky phone call in question was released by the White House last week. The transcript did not show the president threatening or pressuring the Ukrainian leader.

“The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” the president said. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it.... It sounds horrible to me.”

In the transcript, Zelensky replied that he would have his prosecutor “look into the situation.” The transcript release has led the whistleblower to allege a cover-up as Democrats’ push for impeachment continues to build.

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.