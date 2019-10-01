Tuesday, 01 October 2019

The "Post-9/11-Voter" Has Arrived

With the recent anniversary of 9/11, America is entering a new epoch: Millions of Americans who weren't even alive when the World Trade Center and Pentagon were attacked, will be eligible to vote in the next elections. Dr. Duke discusses all this with C. Mitchell Shaw in today's interview.

