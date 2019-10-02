Schiff Aide Connected to Burisma, Went to Ukraine; Spokesman Denies This Taints Impeachment Effort

Former President Joe Biden, the man at the center of the Biden-Burisma influence peddling scandal, isn’t the only top Democrat connected to the natural gas company that employed Biden’s son, Hunter.

Representative Adam Schiff (shown), the California Democrat so eager to destroy President Trump that two Russian shock jocks made a fool of him, is also plugged in to Burisma. Schiff, head of the House Intelligence Committee, sent a staff member to a Burisma-backed conference in August, Breitbart.com divulged on Sunday.

The obvious matter to be investigated is whether the staff member traveled there to solicit “foreign interference” in the 2020 election.

Schiff’s spokesman says no.

But given how desperately Schiff wants Trump’s scalp, anything the hate-Trump Democrat or his staff members say can’t be taken at face value.

The Junket

Breitbart reported that Schiff legman Thomas Eager went to Ukraine on a trip sponsored by the Atlantic Council, yet another Deep-State “think tank,” similar to the Council on Foreign Relations, whose elite members seek to influence world affairs.

But one of Atlantic’s donor organizations just happens to be Burisma, Breitbart reported, the natural gas company that hired Biden’s son, Hunter, and put him on its board. Hunter and his father, the former vice president, are in the vortex of a major influence-peddling scheme involving Biden senior’s activities as Ukraine policy boss for the Obama administration. In March 2016, Biden forced out the nation’s prosecutor general, who was investigating Burisma.

Eager is “one of 19 fellows at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Congressional Fellowship,” and Burisma sponsors the council’s Eurasia Center, Breitbart reported.

Eager’s junket, from August 24 to August 31, was a “Ukraine Study Trip,” and “culminated in a meeting with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,” Breitbart reported. Poroshenko was the man that Biden browbeat to pink-slip the prosecutor.

Apropos of the whistleblower who accused Trump of soliciting “foreign interference” during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “the dates ... are instructive,” Breitbart noted in both its stories.

Eager’s visit ... began 12 days after the so-called whistleblower officially filed his August 12 complaint about Trump’s request for Ukrainian assistance in investigating possible corruption related to the Burisma company and Joe and Hunter Biden....

Burisma and the Atlantic Council announced in 2017 that they signed a “cooperative agreement” to promote a shared agenda.

“Burisma’s support and cooperation will enable us to continue to expand our Ukraine programming and to provide new platforms for discussing these vital and timely issues,” said John Herbst, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and director of the Council’s Dinu Patriciu Eurasia Center.

The council, Burisma chief Nikolay Zlochesvski said, “has played a vital role in Ukraine in championing transatlantic relations, democracy, and energy security.”

Burisma isn’t the Atlantic Council’s only tainted source of money, Breitbart reported. The Rockefeller Foundation and George Soros’ Open Society Foundations also fund it.

Nothing To See Here, Move Along

But the trip, Schiff’s spokesman said, has nothing to do with Schiff’s effort to bring down Trump, most notably with the now-famous anonymous CIA whistleblower’s hearsay letter to Schiff and his counterpart in the Senate, North Carolina’s Richard Burr. Again, that letter of August 12 claims Trump solicited “foreign interference” when he asked Zelensky to dig into the Biden-Burisma scandal.

Twelve days later, Schiff’s staff member took the Burisma-backed jaunt to Ukraine.

Schiff’s spokesman told Breitbart nothing was improper about the staff member’s trip. Eager’s junket was bipartisan and “planned months in advance by a well-respected think tank that has worked for nearly sixty years to enhance and strengthen the transatlantic alliance,” the spokesman said.

Eager “is not part of the Committee’s investigative team,” and “did not undertake any other work on behalf of the committee or take additional meetings.”

Maybe, but Burisma might figure prominently in Schiff’s impeachment probe given what Trump is accused of doing.

Schiff’s Weird Interest

Whatever Schiff’s concern about Trump’s putative attempt to solicit “foreign interference,” top Democrats have done the same thing to bring down Trump.

Schiff, of course, nearly fell for a hoax that involved nude photos of Trump and a Russian celebrity. During a phone call with two Russian shock jocks posing as Urkainian politicians, Schiff asked them to deliver the dirt.

As well, three other top Democrats wrote to Ukraine’s prosecutor general to get dirt on Trump in 2018, while the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee solicited help from Ukraine to win the 2016 election.

