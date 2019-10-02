Wound Reopened: Trump Call Exposed Truth About Biden’s Ukraine Influence-Peddling

The hate-Trump Democrats on Capitol Hill want Americans to believe that President Trump broke the law when he asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a phone call on July 26, to look into the Biden-Burisma scandal.

Yet corollary to the charge that Trump committed a crime on the call to Zelensky is the exoneration of the Bidens, who, we are told, did “nothing wrong.” Hunter Biden did nothing wrong in working for Burisma, we are told, and neither did Vice President Joe Biden (shown), who was Ukraine policy boss for President Obama when he forced Ukraine to fire the prosecutor who was investigating Hunter’s company.

Hunter Biden might be innocent of wrongdoing, but Joe Biden can’t be, as the record well shows. And anyway, the younger Biden isn’t the problem. The older one is. He could be elected president.

That explains the sudden concern over “foreign interference” of which the Democrats are guilty themselves. Biden might be found out.

How Was Hunter Hired?

As The Atlantic's Sarah Chayes explained, Hunter Biden’s employment at Burisma was “perfectly legal, socially acceptable corruption.” He traded on his surname to land a highly lucrative position for which he was completely unqualified.

Young Biden joined Burisma in 2014, yet “had no prior experience in the gas industry, nor with Ukrainian regulatory affairs, his ostensible purview at Burisma. He did have one priceless qualification: his unique position as the son of the vice president of the United States, newborn Ukraine’s most crucial ally.”

But Biden’s lack of experience wasn’t his only disqualification to join a corporate board.

The Navy discharged him in 2014 because he flunked a drug test a month after he was commissioned. He tested positive for cocaine. He is a confessed alcoholic and crack and cocaine addict.

Also, his former spouse alleged in her divorce papers that he spent “extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations).”

Cops in Arizona found a crack pipe a car he rented in 2016, which was after he secured the Burisma job, but shows that he still had a drug problem.

None of that recommends a person for any responsible position, much less the board director of an energy company. But Hunter somehow wangled a gig with Burisma that paid his consultancy more than $3 million. Biden, as the New York Times reported, earned as much as $50,000 a month.

As Secret Empires author Peter Schweizer observed on Fox talker Mark Levin, “What was he being paid for? He wasn’t being paid for his expertise. What was he being paid for? And what were the Ukrainians expecting to get in return?”

Continued Schweizer:

When you overlay the financial payments with the fact that Joe Biden as point person on Obama administration policy to Ukraine was steering billions of dollars of Western money to Ukraine it becomes crystal clear exactly why they were paying him money. They wanted access and they wanted to influence Joe Biden. And Joe Biden has been around a long time here, and he had to know exactly why his son was being paid.

Thus, the hysteria about Trump’s call with Zelensky. The Ukraine president just might answer those questions.

Shokin Out

Biden forced out the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, in March 2016. Get rid of him, Biden warned then President Petro Poroshenko, or Ukraine loses $1 billion in loan guarantees.

The Atlantic’s scribe would have readers believe “there are no indications that Hunter’s activities swayed any decision his father made as vice president,” and that Biden senior pushed the prosecutor out because he was corrupt. The Washington Post falsely claimed the probe was dormant; thus, Biden could not have been protecting his son.

But that narrative is false, as The New American reported on Friday, citing The Hill’s John Solomon.

Burisma’s legal team met with the new prosecutor and confessed that the corruption charges were false and apologized. Shokin claimed in a court affidavit “that I was forced out because I was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into Burisma Holdings, a natural gas firm active in Ukraine and Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was a member of the Board of Directors.”

As well, the probe was alive and well.

Biden senior knee-capped Shokin, Solomon wrote, to “stop prosecutors’ plans to interview Hunter Biden during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

The upshot? The unqualified drug addict Hunter Biden might have done nothing wrong in trading on his name to pull in millions for his consultancy, but his father certainly did something wrong when targeted a foreign official for ruin to protect Hunter’s income and the Democrats’ prospects in 2016.

Biden Lied

Hunter Biden claims he spoke to his father only once about his business affairs in Ukraine. Joe Biden says he never discussed them.

Neither claim is believable, particularly given the photo that Tucker Carlson’s team at Fox News unearthed. It features Joe and Hunter with Devon Archer, who joined Burisma’s board with Hunter in 2014.