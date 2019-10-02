Wednesday, 02 October 2019

"He Who Controls Language Controls Politics"

Retired Colonel John Eidsmoe speaks to Alex Newman about the wave of political correctness and "social justice" that has been plaguing the United States. Col. Eidsmoe points out that Christianity has been getting pushed out of culture only to be replaced with Marxism, socialism, and evolution.

