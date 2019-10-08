Tuesday, 08 October 2019

Illinois Bill Would Ban State Employees From Traveling to Pro-Life States

Written by 

Heather Hobbs, pro-life speaker with Save the 1 discuses Illinois proposed legislation that would bar state employees, officers, board members, or agents from traveling using state funds to other states that have passed pro-life legislation. The bill’s sponsor, Daniel Didech (D-Ill.), who represents Illinois' 59th district, located in the Chicago metropolitan area, describes pro-life laws as being “very dangerous.”

