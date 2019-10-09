Back Home, Red State Dems Face Brutal Backlash Over Impeachment

Democrats currently back home in districts that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 are now facing intense questions about their stances on impeachment.

Representative Sean Casten (shown) represents a heavily Republican district in Illinois that hadn’t elected a Democrat in decades until Casten rode the “Blue Wave” into Congress last year.

While many members of Congress in Casten’s vulnerable situation would try to play it safe on controversial issues such as impeachment, the freshman lawmaker has taken the opposite approach.

Casten, one of the first Democrats to come out in support of an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, went so far as to host a town hall meeting exclusively focused on impeachment during the summer recess.

Now he’s finding that many of his constituents are not receptive to the idea of impeaching the president.

At one town hall, a woman in Casten’s district “tore into” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for “lying their little butts off.” The woman added that the whistleblower complaint on which the impeachment inquiry is based “looks like a bunch of 13-year-old girls gossiping.”

At another event, Casten was pressed to answer why he was not condemning former Vice President Joe Biden.

In 2016, Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees to Ukraine unless then-President Petro Poroshenko fired Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating the natural gas company Burisma — which had hired then-Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, onto its board.

It was President Trump’s request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “look into” the matter that led the whistleblower to cry “foreign interference” in an American election, claiming that the president was threatening to cut off military aid to Ukraine unless the foreign leader cooperated in investigating the Democratic 2020 presidential frontrunner.

A transcript of the call between the two heads of state, however, contradicted the whistleblower claim.

Casten was unimpressed with talk of inappropriate dealings by Biden, calling concerns about the former vice president a “deep-down-the-rabbit-hole, crazy conspiracy theory.”

But Casten wasn’t alone. Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), another Democrat in a red district, has also been confronted by upset voters back home.

While some expressed support for Slotkin’s backing of the impeachment inquiry at a recent town hall, others showed their dissatisfaction with boos and shouts of “fake news.”

One man made clear that Slotkin’s reelection was on the line:

This is a serious matter that I think you guys are treating too lightly. Plus, frankly, if you guys go ahead and impeach him, we may never have this meeting again because you might be out of here and be replaced by a Republican. That would be sad because you seem like a bright young lady.

In fact, two Republicans have already declared their intention to run against Slotkin — State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder of Dexter and auto dealership general sales manager Mike Detmer.

“I know that it's clearly not popular,” Slotkin reacted to the backlash. “But I just felt compelled to do it because I just don’t know where this ends.”

Representative Ben McAdams, the lone Democrat in Utah’s congressional delegation, has been walking on a tightrope. He first declined to comment on impeachment, then released an ambiguous written statement, and then found himself forced to clarify his position after a visit to a senior center.

Although McAdams supports the impeachment inquiry, he has framed it as a matter of getting “all of the facts on the table.” He has also tried to steer conversation at his town hall meetings away from the topic of impeachment.

“We have other work to do,” McAdams said, “and we cannot allow this issue to paralyze a Washington that is already low on results.”

Representative Susan Wild (D-Pa.) has also tried avoiding impeachment talk.

“I get really testy on this when people say that, because I spend 90% of my committee time in education and labor,” she told NPR.

One Trump supporter, David Potter, said he is considering voting for Wild but will instead back her Republican challenger if the congresswoman is for impeachment.

“Because if you’re going to basically fight against the president when his goal is to make America great, then you should come up with a plan to make America great and not try to, you know, get in a fight with the president,” he said.

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.