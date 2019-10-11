O’Rourke: No Tax Breaks for Catholic, Conservative Protestant Churches That Oppose Same-sex “Marriage”

When the push for homosexual “marriage” began in the late 1990s, word was, from the “LGBTQ Community,” that permitting homosexuals to “marry” won’t hurt anyone.

The Alphabet People lied. And so did their backers.

Last night, Beto O’Rourke, the only Democratic candidate known to have published vivid, bloody fantasies about murdering children in an automobile rampage, said that any churches that refuse to perform the fake nuptials must lose their tax exemption.

That’s a long way from “gay marriage” won’t hurt anyone.

The Threat

O’Rourke said he’ll attack the First Amendment rights of the vast majority of Americans and the churches they attend at last night’s CNN LGBTQ Town Hall.

Don Lemon, the homosexual CNN talker now embroiled in a sex assault lawsuit, asked the Big Question:

Asked Lemon, “Congressman, I want to ask you a question.... This is from your LGBTQ plan, and here’s what you write. This is a quote. Freedom of religion is a fundamental right but it should not be used to discriminate. Do you think religious institutions, like colleges, churches, charities, should they lose their tax-exempt status if they oppose same-sex marriage?”

“Yes,” replied O’Rourke to the frightening applause of the crowd.

There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or any institution, any organization in America that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us. And so as president, we’re going to make that a priority and we are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans.

In other words, O’Rourke will go to war against the Catholic Church and other conservative Christian churches. Get with the program, or you’ll be punished — severely.

And that’s not all. In the fight for LGBTQ rights, O’Rourke’s website features a detailed plan for executive, legislative, and even foreign policy.

On the executive level, the pedo-murder fantasist would overturn President Trump’s military-service ban on so-called transgenders. He would also deploy the Justice Department and the FBI’s hard-boiled gumshoes to “investigate the crimes against transgender people, specifically transgender women of color.”

Where that leaves trangender men of color we are not given to know.

Another of Beto’s initiatives, which should should work well in the Middle East and majority-Muslim countries, will be “a Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTQ+ people within the Department of State.”

That comes under the heading, “Protect the LGBTQ+ Community Across the Globe.”

The plan does not say whether O’Rourke would deploy U.S. Marines across the globe to protect LGBTQ people, or in particular, liberate transgender women of color.

Nor does the website say whether his rival for the nomination, Pete Buttigieg, will be O’Rourke’s pick for vice president. Still, the homosexual mayor of South Bend would likely be elated to serve under Kennedy-esque O’Rourke in any postition.

Gun Ban and Lemon Troubles

Attacking the Catholic Church and the dwindling number of Protestant sects that still hold the line on homosexual sodomy is not, of course, O’Rourke’s only bold proposal.

He has also proposed the forced confiscation of “assault rifles.”

“Hell yes we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said in the third Democratic debate.

One question is whether O’Rouke would confiscate the AR-15s and AK-47s owned by LGBTQ people, particularly transgender women of color who live in nerve-wracking fear of attack night and day.

Aside from being the only candidate who published child-murder fantasies, O’Rourke is, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, the only Democratic candidate to have published pornographic poetry or been arrested on drunk-driving and burglary charges.

That the question for the reformed burglar came from Lemon is no surprise.

Lemon, a professional homosexual, faces a lawsuit that claims he assaulted the plaintiff in a bar in Sag Harbor, New York.

