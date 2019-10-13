Trump Stands With Rudy as Former NYC Mayor Reportedly Investigated

President Trump confirmed that he will still retain Rudy Giuliani (shown) as his personal attorney amid reports that the former mayor of New York is under investigation for allegedly breaking lobbying laws.

On Twitter Saturday, the president called Giuliani a “great guy” and described the probe into him as being part of “a one sided Witch Hunt.”

So now they are after the legendary “crime buster” and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani. He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

President Trump’s defense of his longtime ally came a day after a comment he made was interpreted by the media as suggesting that Giuliani may no longer be representing him.

Asked by reporters on Friday if Giuliani was still his lawyer, the president said, “Well, I don't know. I haven't spoken to Rudy. I spoke to him yesterday briefly. He's a very good attorney, and he has been my attorney — yeah, sure.”

Trump removed all doubt on Saturday evening, when Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro asked “is [Giuliani] your attorney?”

“Yes, and he’s a great gentleman. He was a great mayor, one of the greatest, maybe the greatest mayor in the history of New York,” the president replied. “He was a fantastic prosecutor. I know nothing about him being under investigation.... I can't imagine it.”

Giuliani himself also confirmed that he’s still working for President Trump. “Still President’s counsel in same way as before…no change,” he texted to Politico on Saturday.

The two men were also seen having lunch together at President Trump’s golf course in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

The show of solidarity follows reports that prominent Republican advisers are trying to persuade the president to dump Giuliani.

“Rudy Giuliani needs to stop talking,” a former campaign official who remains close to the Trump team told Politico.

“Rudy right now needs to focus on himself and not Ukraine,” said an outside Trump adviser.

A source close to President Trump’s legal team told CNN that Giuliani is keeping his position, but will not be dealing with Ukraine matters.

Giuliani later told CNN, “There are no Ukraine issues. I finished that in March. I'm still representing him.”

According to a New York Times report, federal prosecutors are investigating whether Giuliani broke lobbying laws in his alleged efforts to secure the firing of Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

During a closed-door meeting with Congress on Friday, Yovanovitch said President Trump removed her as ambassador in the spring based on “unfounded and false claims”—claims she said were spread by Giuliani with the alleged aim of abetting the interests of his associates.

“I do not know Mr. Giuliani's motives for attacking me. But individuals who have been named in the press as contacts of Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine,” she told lawmakers.

In a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that served as a major basis for Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, President Trump called Yovanovitch “bad news.”

“The former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news and the people she was dealing with in the Ukraine were bad news so I just want to let you know that,” the president said.

During the call, President Trump also asked that Zelensky talk with Giuliani about former Vice President Joe Biden’s pressuring of the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor that was investigating a company that had hired his son, Hunter.

“Rudy very much knows what’s happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could speak with him that would be great,” said President Trump.

On Wednesday night, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas were arrested at Dulles International Airport as they were about to board a flight to Vienna, Austria. The pair are associates of Giuliani (Parnas’ company has paid Giuliani hundreds of thousands of dollars for business and legal advice).

They were charged on Thursday with violating campaign finance law for allegedly using straw donations to disguise contributions and exceed donation limits.

One of the recipients appears to be former Representative Pete Sessions (R-Texas). The indictment claims Parnas met with Sessions to seek his “assistance in causing the U.S. government to remove or recall the then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.”

An $11,000 donation from Parnas to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also appears to be part of the alleged scheme.

Parnas and Fruman are also accused of having helped a Russian national funnel “$1-2 million” into the American political system to promote his recreational marijuana business.

Giuliani has frequently spoken in public on allegations of corruption against Joe Biden, including that he was paid $900,000 in lobbying fees by Burisma, the Ukrainian firm that hired his son.

Luis Miguel is a writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.