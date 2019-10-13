Aging Communist Activist Jane Fonda Arrested for Unlawfully Demonstrating at U.S. Capitol

Aging actress and long-time communist activist Jane Fonda was arrested on Friday for unlawfully demonstrating in front of the U.S. Capitol. Following her press release, a couple dozen supporters showed up along with her, 15 of whom were arrested as well.

Her press release issued prior to her arrest invited anyone interested in combatting climate change through government force to join her:

She will be joined at every “Fire Drill Friday” through at least mid-January by celebrities, scientists, economists and people from impacted communities who will speak and some of whom will invite arrest.

Inspired by the growing movement of young climate strikers, Fonda decided to move to the nation’s capital for four months to take up their baton.

The fine for illegally demonstrating is $500 and/or 90 days in jail. If Fonda is jailed it, would end this final curtain call for the aging octogenarian with a whimper.

On the other hand, if she is let off with just paying the fine, she’ll be back, every Friday, protesting on behalf of one or another of the far-Left’s favorite topics: clean water, clean air, green energy, and so forth. In an interview with the Washington Post, Fonda said, “I’m going to have a rally every Friday. It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday’ and we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday. It’s as simple as this: we have, according to the IPCC [the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] 12 years, but that was a year ago. So … we have 11 years left. Eleven years to do something that has never been done in human history. And if we don’t do it, huge parts of the planet are going to be uninhabitable, by the way.”

Little has changed for Fonda, who turns 82 in December. She’s the same hard-core communist who supported North Vietnam in the 1970s during the Vietnam War, earning her the moniker Hanoi Jane.

So afflicted with the mental illness called socialism was Fonda that she named her children after communist revolutionaries. When she became pregnant by French director Roger Vadim (who, according to DiscoverTheNetworks, introduced her to French communists who first infected her with the disease), she named her daughter Vanessa after Vanessa Redgrave. Redgrave’s radical history as a supporter of the Communist Workers’ Revolutionary Party and co-founder of the Marxist Party earns her four pages at DiscoverTheNetworks.

When she became pregnant by revolutionary Tom Hayden, they named their son Troy, which name was originally spelled Troi after a Viet Cong hero, Nguyen Van Troi. Van Troi was executed by the South Vietnamese government after failing in his attempt to assassinate Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara.

So infatuated with her new religion was Fonda that she spent years telling American college students: “If you understood what communism was, you would hope … you would pray on your knees … that we would some day become communist. I, as a socialist, think that we should strive toward a socialist society, all the way to communism.”

Her infatuation led her to commit treason to the United States. With her anti-American actions in Vietnam, she prolonged the war that led eventually to the entire country becoming communist. As North Vietnamese Colonel Bui Tin explained in a postwar interview with the Wall Street Journal, the American antiwar movement “was essential to our strategy. Support for the war from our rear [China] was completely secure while the American rear was vulnerable. Every day our leadership would listen to world news over the radio at 9 a.m. to follow the growth of the American antiwar movement. Visits to Hanoi by people like Jane Fonda ... gave us confidence that we should hold on in the face of battlefield reverses.”

Fonda excused her planned violations of the law by justifying them with these words: “If [the fossil fuel industry] had told the truth [about global warming] 30 years ago, the transition [to green energy] could have been moderate.… [It] could have been incremental. But because they lied and covered up what they knew, now what we have to do is radical.”

What Fonda really needs to do is to answer her final contrived curtain call and leave the stage.

