Project Veritas Begins to Release Videos From CNN Insider Exposing Leftist Bias

In a year full of big stories, which revealed an institutional liberal bias in big tech, Project Veritas is now releasing what it calls its “biggest story of the year,” starting today. This time, the target is the so-called “trusted name in news.”

“This week, a CNN insider will blow the whistle and through Project Veritas will release dozens of recordings made of officials at the highest levels of CNN, revealing a political agenda, bias and misconduct hidden from public view,” wrote James O’Keefe, the founder and president of Project Veritas.

Today, Project Veritas revealed the name of the CNN whistleblower. Cary Poarch, a satellite upload technician who worked as a contractor at the network’s Washington, D.C. bureau, was privy to insider communications at CNN. If the first video released is any indication, CNN is in for a long week in defending itself and its so-called journalism.

“Jeff Zucker, basically the president of CNN has a personal vendetta against Trump,” says Nick Neville, media coordinator at CNN, in the video. Then, referring to the network’s news coverage, he says, “It’s not going to be positive for Trump. He [Zucker] hates him. He’s going to be negative.”

Poarch wore a hidden camera while working at CNN and purportedly caught several high-level employees, including Zucker himself, repeatedly admitting that the bashing of the president, which has been ongoing since he announced his candidacy in 2015, is largely a media creation based on personal animosity — not news.

“Between you and I, we created this monster and now we’re eating him full plate every single day. Media created the Trump monster,” said CNN floor director Hiram Gonzalez.

And Poarch caught Zucker himself leading the fake news charge: “I decided to secretly record the 9:00am rundown call meetings and it’s basically run by Jeff Zucker.”

On audio, Zucker can be heard stating, “We’re moving toward impeachment. I mean, don’t like, you know — we shouldn’t pretend, oh, this is going one way. And so all these moves are moves toward impeachment.”

And it wasn’t only the president that Zucker wanted his staff to attack. It seems that anybody to the left of Fidel Castro was a target of CNN’s wrath. “So, I just wanna say on the Lindsey Graham front. I know there’s a lot of people at CNN that are friendly with Lindsey Graham. Time to knock that off. And it’s time to call him out.”

Outside of his defense of Brett Kavanaugh last year, Graham is among the most milquetoast Republicans in Washington. If CNN isn’t allowed to report positively on Graham, are they allowed to be honest about anything?

Zucker also called out Fox News. “I think what’s going on in America now is really fundamentally the result of years of fake news, conspiracy nonsense from fake, uh … from Fox News,” Zucker said, without even a trace of irony.

“The conspiracy nonsense that Fox has spread for years is now deeply embedded in American society and, frankly, that is beyond destructive for America. And I do not think we should be scared to say so.”

Project Veritas is an organization that specializes in uncovering corruption and bias in political and media groups through the use of undercover operatives and whistleblowers and has been in the news this year for uncovering evidence of censorship in Silicon Valley tech companies. Google has been its biggest target so far this year. The organization was also suspended by Twitter because of an exposé on Pinterest, revealing that the company was censoring the pro-life group LiveAction by hiding them on a list of banned pornography sites.

Ten years ago, Project Veritas videos were the catalyst in taking down the corrupt “community organizing” group ACORN. Project Veritas was also instrumental in exposing Planned Parenthood’s selling of aborted baby parts.

David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who together run the Center for Medical Progress, are currently being charged with 15 felonies because they secretly recorded Planned Parenthood staff haggling over their compensation for aborted baby parts. The duo released those videos in 2015 through Project Veritas.

While it’s hardly surprising that CNN appears to be a biased source of left-wing propaganda, it is nice to have video confirmation of that fact. More videos are set to be released this week, but Project Veritas is already reporting that Google-owned YouTube is giving them problems with the upload of the full 16-minute first video. Expect the censorship of conservative voices to continue.

