GOP Congressman’s Resolution Would Investigate Biden Ukraine Dealings

Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.) is striking back at Democrats’ impeachment push with a resolution calling for a formal investigation of the Biden family’s dealings with Ukraine.

Byrne told Fox & Friends on Monday that his legislation would direct the House of Representatives’ Oversight, Foreign Affairs, and Financial Services committees to launch probes into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family members.

“I’m not asking for a foreign government to investigate him, I want the United States Congress to investigate him,” Byrne said.

His resolution would specifically look at Hunter Biden’s dealings with the Ukrainian firm Burisma Holdings while his father served as vice president and whether these dealings resulted in conflicts of interest and whether Hunter’s work affected U.S. foreign policy.

In a statement, Byrne said Democrats “continue to turn a blind eye to the Biden scandal”:

If the same facts in the Biden case occurred with one of President Trump’s children, Democrats would have already launched a full scale investigation.

We must draw attention to the Democrats’ hypocrisy and demand a full investigation into the Bidens and their sketchy business dealings with China and Ukraine. Instead of wasting time with the witch hunt against President Trump, Congress should demand answers from Joe and Hunter Biden and get to the bottom of all this nonsense.

Byrne’s proposed resolution came a day after Hunter Biden announced via his lawyer, George Mesires, that he will be stepping down from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity firm by the end of the month.

“Hunter will agree not to serve on boards of, or work on behalf of, foreign owned companies,” Mesires wrote. President Trump recently encouraged China to look into Hunter Biden’s work in that country.

Mesires said that the younger Biden was an unpaid board member for China’s BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. “based on his interest in seeking ways to bring Chinese capital to international markets.”

“To date, Hunter has not received any compensation for being on BHR’s board of directors,” the attorney added. “He has not received any return on his investment; there have been no distributions to BHR shareholders since Hunter obtained his equity interest.”

Also on Sunday, President Trump took aim at Hunter Biden in a morning tweet.

Where’s Hunter? He has totally disappeared! Now looks like he has raided and scammed even more countries! Media is AWOL. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

The younger Biden hit back at the president in an interview with ABC News, saying “I’m here.”

He defended his business ventures in foreign countries but called it a matter of “poor judgment” that his activities have cast doubt on his father’s political career:

In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part.... I think that it was poor judgment because I don't believe now, when I look back on it — I know that there was — I did nothing wrong at all. However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is ... a swamp in — in — in many ways? Yeah.

On Sunday, Joe Biden said that he would place a blanket ban on family members profiting from foreign deals if he were to become president.

“No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country. Period. Period. End of story,” he told reporters in Iowa.

Mesires said Hunter Biden would not work for foreign interests if his father wins the presidency.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings are at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. House Democrats accuse the president of asking Ukraine to interfere in U.S. elections because of a July phone call in which he requested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “look into” the Biden’s relationship with Burisma.

In 2016, Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government into firing Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma, on the threat of withholding $1 billion in loan guarantees.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who currently works as President Trump’s personal attorney and has been looking into Biden, said the former vice president was paid $900,000 in lobbying fees by Burisma.

According to Giuliani, the money was funneled through the U.S.-based investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, founded by Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz, former Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson.

“Biden, his son and his brother had a 30-year-long scam to make money, millions, selling his public office,” Giuliani claimed.

Photo: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.