NBC News Chief Blasts Ronan Farrow’s “Effort to Defame” Network

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim hit back at journalist Ronan Farrow in a fiery email to the network’s staff in response to the former employee’s allegations that NBC shut down his reporting on disgraced film producer Harvery Weinstein in 2017 as part of a “corporate coverup.”

In the Monday email, Oppenheim said Farrow (shown) “is clearly motivated not by a pursuit of truth, but an axe to grind.”

He also took aim at Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill, in which the author claims that Weinstein knew about the sexual misconduct allegations against former NBC anchor Matt Lauer and used the knowledge as a pressure point to keep the network from investigating his own misdeeds.

“[The book] is built on a series of distortions, confused timelines, and outright inaccuracies,” Oppenheim wrote.

Farrow ultimately took his Weinstein reporting to The New Yorker after it was killed by NBC. In his book, he asserts that not only Lauer, but some high-ranking executives at the company, have skeletons in their closet they don’t want revealed. According to Farrow, Weinstein claimed to have a deal with those executives.

NBC denies the existence of any such deal. Oppenheim wrote that the network encouraged Farrow’s work but turned it down because he was unable to secure on-camera interviews with Weinstein’s accusers, and thus did not meet NBC’s standards for broadcast:

NBC assigned Farrow the Weinstein story and actively supported it, editorially and financially, for seven months. We encouraged Farrow to go back to Rose McGowan and get her to name Harvey Weinstein on camera, we encouraged him to get the full Gutierrez recording and to arrange for his editor and an NBC lawyer to meet with her, and we repeatedly encouraged him to get a victim or witness on camera, on the record. He was unable to do so during his time at NBC.

Farrow says he was told to stop reporting in August. He writes that Lauer’s alleged abuse of women “and NBC's wider use of nondisclosure agreements with women who experienced harassment, were under threat of exposure during our reporting.”

He adds that the “precarious culture of secrecy made NBC more vulnerable to Harvey Weinstein's intimidation and enticement, delivered through lawyers, and intermediaries, and calls to multiple executives up and down the corporate chain of command.”

Oppenheim defended the company’s communications with Weinstein, saying they were no different “from the calls we receive [about] other difficult stories our investigative unit regularly breaks. And none of it played any role in our decision-making.”

Farrow’s producer at NBC, Rich McHugh, backed up the journalist’s claims in an essay for Vanity Fair last week.

“One year ago, I resigned from NBC News because they ordered me to stop reporting on Harvey Weinstein, and I did not believe that they had been truthful with me or Ronan,” McHugh wrote.

Of the pushback he received from higher-ups at NBC over the Weinstein reporting, McHugh recalled:

What I faced from my bosses at NBC, though, felt worse than being spied on by Weinstein's paid thugs. As a reporter, you expect the powerful people you're investigating to play rough. What's harder to experience is the stress and anxiety of being attacked from the inside, by the people who are supposed to have your back.

In a tweet, McHugh called Oppenheim’s comments “flatly untrue. I know because I have witnessed their coverup and lies firsthand.”

Appearing on ABC’s The View Monday, Farrow said his book explores “systems designed to silence.” One such system, he asserted, is a settlement deal allegedly in place at NBC.

“They had a euphemism at this company called enhanced severance,” he told CBS, citing sources that said “these were explicitly arrangements to shut up women with allegations of misconduct within this company.”

While Oppenheim denies enhanced severance is used to silence victims of abuse, Farrow claims NBC continues to use them and instruments such as settlements to buy silence.

“It's telling that NBC News paid her a seven-figure settlement to ensure that she can't talk about what the network knew about this,” he said of Lauer’s accuser, publicly identified for the first time in his book as Brooke Nevils.

As TNA previously reported, Farrow claims the Clinton campaign tried to kill his Weinstein story when they became aware of his research on the media mogul.

Photo of Ronan Farrow: AP Images

Luis Miguel is a writer whose journalistic endeavors shed light on the Deep State, the immigration crisis, and the enemies of freedom. Follow his exploits on Facebook, Twitter, Bitchute, and at luisantoniomiguel.com.