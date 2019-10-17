Omar’s Campaign Keeps The Cash Flowing to Consultant That Reports Say Is Her Boyfriend

If you’re a hotshot D.C. political consultant, it pays to have your main squeeze in Congress. She’ll order her campaign to line your pockets with “consulting fees.”

This, it appears, is the case with Representative Ilhan Omar, the hate-Trump, Somali Muslim refugee who represents Minnesota’s 5th congressional district. Credible reports allege she is dating Tim Mynett, whose E Street Group campaign consultancy has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Omar’s campaign.

Omar’s previous payments to E Street through June are the subject of a complaint with the Federal Election Commision that says the payments are skirting campaign finance laws to enrich Mynett.

And now, we learn, 30 percent of the campaign’s spending in the third quarter of 2019 went to Mynett’s E Street.

Big Bucks

The latest figures from the FEC, uncovered by the Washington Free Beacon, are suspicious on several counts.

For one thing, Mynett’s E Street is the Omar campaign’s largest vendor. For another, it collected nearly a third, again, of everything her campaign spent. Mynett must be one good “consultant.”

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a center for terror recruiting from its large colony of Somali Muslim “refugees,” Ilhan for Congress hauled in a healthy $1.08 million in 2019’s third quarter, the Free Beacon reported.

It spent $493,389.80 through the same three months.

The campaign paid Mynett’s company $149,812.64 during the 91 days between July 1 and September 30, the campaign’s FEC reports show. That’s about $1,646 a day.

Omar’s campaign has $1.5 million in the bank.

Reported the Free Beacon, “the payments represent a significant increase from previous spending on the group’s services. In the first two quarters — the first six months of the year — the campaign paid approximately $160,000 to the E Street Group. The $150,000 in new payments, made over the past three months, nearly matches that number.”

So Mynett’s “consulting fees” total about $310,000 since January 1. That’s $34,444 a month.

Past Figures

The news on those fees follows a complaint to the FEC from the National Legal and Policy Center about the Omar-Mynett connection.

The lucrative arrangement, NLPC complained, could be a scam for Omar to enrich Mynett, who dumped his family for Omar, his former spouse alleges in divorce papers. Not insignificantly, Omar is divorcing her spouse.

Filed in August, NLPC’s complaint alleges that Omar’s campaign paid $222,838.38 to Mynett’s E Street Group between August 9, 2018 and June 30, 2019, with $7,000 going to Mynett on July 11, 2018. “Ilhan for Congress reported eight disbursements to E Street Group LLC totaling $21,546.94 for travel expenses,” the complaint alleges. “None of the eight disbursements for travel expenses was itemized.”

The $7,000 aside, the big travel payments commenced in April 2019 when Mynett disclosed his affair with Omar to his wife, Beth.

Thus, NLPC concluded, Mynett’s travel “may have been unrelated or only partially related to Omar’s campaign,” and if the campaign “reimbursed Mynett’s LLC for travel so that Rep. Omar would have the benefit of Mynett’s romantic companionship, the expenditures must be considered personal in nature.”

That relationship, of course, explains Beth Mynett’s divorce action, filed in April, again, after her husband’s confession of undying love for Omar.

The complaint alleges that Mynett’s “work” for Omar is more related to cuddling than consulting.

Defendant’s involvement with the minor child has been sporadic due to his extensive travel and long work hours (on reflection, Defendant's more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments, averaging 12 days per month away from home over the past year).

For her part, Omar’s separation from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, will be the second. She got rid of him in 2008, after six years of matrimonial bliss, to marry Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009. While married to him, she illegally filed joint tax returns with Hirsi. She divorced Elmi in 2017, then remarried Hirsi in 2018.

Credible reports suggest Elmi is Omar’s brother, and that Omar married him to perpetrate immigration fraud.

Now, her campaign committee is sending buckets of cash to a consultant whom divorce papers named as her lover. If those payments aren’t for real work, she’s breaking the law.

Photo: AP Images