Amid Racist Land Grabs, Obama Praises South African Strongman

In a highly controversial speech in South Africa, a nation on the brink of catastrophe amid racist land grabs and brutal massacres that experts have linked to the ruling regime, former U.S. President Barack Obama showered praises on President Cyril Ramaphosa (shown here with Obama) and other highly controversial figures. The adulation poured out on Ramaphosa went far beyond normal diplomatic courtesy. In fact, Obama claimed the radical left-wing strongman, who is right now leading the charge to steal land from minority farmers without compensation, was “inspiring new hope in this great country.” In reality, critics say he is driving it over the edge of a cliff.

Perhaps even more alarming, Obama appeared to praise Ramaphosa's dangerous efforts to supposedly reduce inequality in South Africa — efforts that mimic the disastrous land-expropriation schemes pursued in neighboring Zimbabwe by genocidal Marxist dictator Robert Mugabe that practically destroyed the nation. Touting the Marxist Goal 10 in the United Nations Agenda 2030 scheme, which calls for national and international wealth redistribution, Obama told the crowd in Johannesburg that “we're going to have to figure out how do we close this widening chasm of wealth and opportunity both within countries and between them.”

How this happens, Obama said, “ is going to vary country to country.” Then, in a chilling remark that sent shivers down the spines of embattled minority farmers across South Africa, who are being tortured and savagely slaughtered by the thousands amid a racist hate campaign and a government-backed land-theft program seeking to steal everything they own, Obama praised Ramaphosa and his agenda yet again. “I know your new president is committed to rolling up his sleeves and trying to do so,” the former U.S. president declared, saying that neither free markets nor “old-style command-and-control socialism from the top” would be involved. Perhaps it will be a new-style socialism?

Finally, Obama told attendees at the 100th anniversary of South African Communist Party leader Nelson Mandela's birth that “the biggest challenge for your new president” and others would involve a “more fundamental re-imagining of our social and political arrangements.” Of course, Ramaphosa took over the country as South Africa was descending into what his African National Congress (ANC) and its partner in the ruling regime, the South African Communist Party (SACP), describe as the “Radical Second Phase” of their ongoing Communist Revolution there. This is when things get really ugly, as the plan calls for mass Zimbabwe-style expropriation of land and wealth.

It was not clear whether Obama's speech writers were familiar with the horrors unfolding in South Africa — the gruesome farm murders, for example, in which even elderly women and babies are being brutally raped and tortured before being murdered. Thousands have been slaughtered so far, and the terror is growing. The recently departed South African president and numerous top political leaders openly sing songs and make threats advocating genocide against embattled minority communities. Witchcraft and animal sacrifices are performed openly by top officials at national events. Meanwhile, Parliament voted earlier this year in favor of changing the Constitution so that land owned by European-descent farmers could be stolen without compensation and redistributed by the regime.

The situation has gotten so bad that a number of foreign governments, including top Australian officials, have expressed interest in prioritizing European-descent South African refugees facing the escalating horror. “If you look at the footage and read the stories, you hear the accounts, it’s a horrific circumstance they face,” explained Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, referring to Afrikaner farmers known as Boers, descended mostly from Christian European immigrants. “I do think, on the information that I’ve seen, people do need help and they need help from a civilized country like ours.... I think these people deserve special attention and we’re certainly applying that special attention now.”

After Obama's speech, which garnered headlines and misleading press coverage around the world, critics were shocked and appalled at the absurdity and insensitivity of Obama's statements on Ramaphosa. “The only people that Ramaphosa is inspiring are those in the West who cannot come to terms with the hard reality that their favored African terrorist organization, the ANC, duly listed as such by Ronald Reagan, turned out not just to be a terrorist organization, but a corrupt tribalist cabal that robbed the country blind,” explained Dr. Harry Booyens, a South African defense engineer and author of perhaps the definitive history on South Africa, entitled AmaBhulu: The Birth and Death of the Second America.

Booyens, whose ancestors arrived in South Africa as far back the 1600s, also blasted Ramaphosa's scheme to rob European-descent farmers — a scheme Obama appears to have at least tacitly endorsed by touting Ramphosa and his efforts. “As it is, Ramaphosa flew to Canada to come and beg money for his land theft plans, suggesting that expropriating the farms of professional farmers without compensation (legislated theft) and giving it to subsistence tribal farmers would magically be a solid investment for Canadians,” Booyens told The New American. “Given the immense millions of hectares of land already controlled by the government and not given to black farmers, it is far more likely that the white farmers lands will simply be added to the government’s holdings in a thinly disguised nationalization effort.”

Despite the fraudulent impression given by Obama and Ramaphosa, as well as their comrades in the United States and South Africa, the reality behind what is dubbed “the land issue” is actually not difficult to uncover. “In truth, the individual white farmers own a mere 21.8 percent of the land area of the country, and a huge fraction of that is in the desert west where it takes up to ten hectares to keep a single ewe,” he said, citing official data that he analyzed and broke down for the world. “We know what Ramaphosa is. We know what the ANC is. But it seems that Americans are having a hard time comprehending what their previous president is. It is hardly surprising, as they have no concept of Africanism.”

Booyens also lambasted other Africa-related comments by Obama. For instance, Obama suggested that in World War I, Europeans (and European-descent South Africans by extension) viewed Africa as “spoils in a contest for territory.” Booyens was shocked, slamming the “alternative universe” invented by Obama and his speech writers. “Let it be known that it was the South Africans who went to fight the Germans in today’s Tanzania, then German East Africa,” Booyens explained. “They died for that and never claimed one grain of sand of the place. They also went to the rescue of the Ethiopians in WWII and restored Haille Selassie to his throne, again without asking for a grain of sand. So, Obama is going to rewrite history to validate his views? Where have we seen that before?”

However, Obama's admission that Mandela was his inspiration was very revealing, Booyens explained. Of course, readers of this magazine and other credible sources know well that Mandela was a Central Committee member of the South African Communist Party, as well as the leader of the Soviet-backed ANC's terrorist wing. Together, Mandela's forces slaughtered many thousands of innocents, mostly blacks, including women and children, who were massacred in some of the most barbarous ways imaginable. Among the methods: so-called “necklaces,” tires drenched in gasoline and then set on fire around victims' necks. Mandela's wife openly endorsed the barbaric tactic. The Mandelas were also huge fans and close allies of mass-murdering communist dictators including those enslaving Cuba, China, the Soviet Union, and more.

“Many Americans keep thinking Obama is a Communist. He’s not!” Booyens argued. “He is an Africanist Socialist — Africa’s own ism... His hero was a lawyer who was wisely listed as terrorist by Ronald Reagan and George Bush Senior. And his philosophical roots are in the murderous Mau Mau uprising in Kenya in the 1950s. Just watch the videos of his Kenya visits to hear it firsthand. His book was not titled Dreams of my Mother (from corn-belt Kansas), but Dreams of my Father (from Mau Mau Kenya). Hear him talk in Kenya about the first time his name meant something; then let the video roll a few seconds and hear him talk about his grandfather. It is clear from that earlier address that he finally felt validated as a human being when recognized in Kenya. What does that tell the ordinary American in the street about his association with America?”

The ties to South Africa are deep, too. “Most Americans do not seem to realize that Obama's first ever public speech was at Occidental College around 1979, and the subject was South Africa,” Booyens continued. “This man has been preoccupied with matters Africa. His fatherless youth in Hawaii did not ground him and his later period in Muslim Indonesia did not add anything. Then he was finally introduced to mainland USA in the form of Occidental College, at which point he was inspired by Mandela, who had fooled the whole Western Media. Then he went to Kenya to find his roots and discovered his real self. And then, in that order, he wrote his book about his father.”

Booyens concluded by suggesting that Americans were simply naive when they voted to trust Obama with the presidency despite his radical, anti-American and anti-Western beliefs. “The country is still struggling with the aftermath,” he explained. “For the USA there is hope; for South Africa there is none left. Yet Obama clearly wanted to turn the USA into the country of his hero, Mandela. His dream was to remake the USA into South Africa. Folks can pay $1500 for the airfare to go and inspect that dream for themselves, or they can simply read my book or read my blog. Americans ought to go on their knees and thank God that they are rid of him.... Or are they?”

Beyond Ramphosa, the current chief of South Africa's ongoing descent into chaos and tyranny, Obama also celebrated other controversial figures. Among those he praised was Gandhi, an anti-black racist who viewed South African blacks as sub-human. Obama also said he was “ordered” to give the speech by “Mama” Graca Machel, the wife of Mozambique's brutal, mass-murdering Marxist-Leninist dictator backed by the Soviet Union who went on to marry Mandela. Though Obama never hinted at the real Mandela or his wife, whose officially exposed crimes included the brutal murder and torture of innocent children, he showered enough praise on the late revolutionary that one might be forgiven for thinking Obama viewed him as some sort of messiah.

This is hardly the end of the story. In fact, in his July 17 speech, the former U.S. president outlined a troubling globalist vision for humanity that, if implemented, will literally mean the end of Western Christian civilization all over the globe. He also boasted of the “Obama Foundation” and its ongoing plots to train up more “leaders” like Obama worldwide. It would be nice to think that his relentless war on America was now a subject for the history books. And with President Trump working to dismantle much of his “legacy,” many Americans truly believe that to be the case. Unfortunately for liberty and humanity, the reality is that the war against America and the West being waged by Obama and the Deep State behind him is still very much underway.

Foreign Correspondent Alex Newman moved to South Africa on his 18th birthday and developed a deep love and respect for its people while living there in 2004-2005. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Photo of Cyril Ramaphosa with Barack Obama: AP Images

