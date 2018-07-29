Obama Slams Trump While Deifying Communist Terror Leader

A liar in the process of deifying a notorious liar by parroting lies had the nerve to accuse others of lying. That man was former U.S. President Barack Obama. And to Americans accustomed to dishonesty and lies from the establishment media, it will come as no surprise that most of the press allowed him to get away with it.

Speaking in South Africa earlier this month, Obama showered praise on a top leader of the South African Communist Party (SACP) — a man who lied about his party membership all his life, and who also led the mass-murdering terrorist wing of the Soviet-controlled African National Congress (ANC) known as Umkhonto we Sizwe. The former U.S. president's apparent idol, who inspired him to get involved in politics in the first place, spent decades on the official U.S. State Department terrorist list. Incredibly, though, Obama articulated a bizarre vision for the world based on the actions and words of this man.

Meanwhile, Obama had the nerve to launch a vicious attack on President Donald Trump, implying that the current U.S. leader is both a strongman and a liar. In reality, Obama's entire speech was based on a lie — and he knows it. Indeed, even his hero was exposed as a life-long liar by his own comrades and his own words. Ironically, though, Obama's criticism of liars while lying through his teeth, and his criticism of alleged strongmen while praising actual strongmen, is an appropriate metaphor for the former president's entire career.

The communist terror leader praised by Obama was the late South African revolutionary Nelson Mandela. Despite denying that he was a member of the Communist Party during his life, both the ANC and the SACP admitted in official statements that Mandela was not just a member, but that he served on the Communist Party's decision-making central committee, too. In his original autobiography, before the manuscript was sanitized by an Obama administration official prior to publication, Mandela repeatedly celebrated communism, dictatorship, violence, and much more. Despite the lies spread by the establishment media, Mandela was never a political prisoner, either.

In reality, the man celebrated so shockingly by Obama was convicted after a meticulously fair trial, as even his supporters admitted, on 193 counts of terrorism committed between 1961 and 1963. Those crimes included manufacturing and using explosives, including 210,000 hand grenades, 48,000 anti-personnel mines, 1,500 time devices, and 144 tons of ammonium nitrate. Many of those explosive devices were used to murder women and children — many thousands of them black South Africans whose only crime was loyalty to their government, opposition to communism, or simply standing in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Those murdered with bombs were the lucky ones. Many victims of Mandela's terror army were brutally tortured first. Others were “necklaced,” the infamous tactic pioneered by Mandela's ANC that involved lighting on fire gasoline-soaked tires around the necks of people suspected of opposing them and letting them die one of the most agonizing deaths imaginable. Mandela's wife, Winnie Mandela, was even caught on tape boasting about how South Africa would be “liberated” with “matches” and “necklaces.” After whites voted to surrender political power, it was revealed that Winnie Mandela had ordered the kidnapping, torture, and brutal murder of even young children such as “Stompie,” who was tortured and then had his throat slit with pruning shears.

In response to the wave of brutal terror against civilians of all races, President Ronald Reagan's administration put Mandela and his Soviet-controlled ANC on the official U.S. government terror list. President George H.W. Bush and President Bill Clinton allowed them to remain there, quite appropriately. By contrast, Obama glorified Mandela with borderline blasphemous rhetoric, acting as if the former terror leader were some sort of messiah whose every teaching must be studied by humanity and implemented worldwide to achieve “justice” and “equality.”

“During the last decades of the 20th century, the progressive, democratic vision that Nelson Mandela represented in many ways set the terms of international political debate,” Obama claimed, often using Mandela's tribal name, Madiba, to refer to his hero. “Madiba's light shone so brightly ... that in the late '70s he could inspire a young college student on the other side of the world to reexamine his own priorities.” When Mandela emerged from his luxurious prison — something he could have done at any time simply by renouncing violence — Obama said he “felt the same wave of hope that washed through hearts all around the world.”

In perhaps the most Orwellian statement of the entire speech, Obama referred to Mandela's terrorist army — infamous for bombing and terrorizing civilians and even children with grotesque tactics such as “necklacing” — as “freedom fighters.” Cryptically, Obama also boasted that his “Foundation” was gathering hundreds of “young people from across this continent who are doing the hard work of making change in their communities; who reflect Madiba's values, who are poised to lead the way.” Meanwhile, South Africa is now descending into what the ruling regime describes as the “Radical Second Phase” of the ongoing Communist Revolution there. This is when things get really ugly, a-la Zimbabwe under genocidal Marxist dictator Robert Mugabe. Genocide experts have been sounding the alarm for years. Foreign powers have started speaking out.

Throughout his speech, though, Obama kept coming back to the teachings of Mandela as a Christian might dwell on the teachings of Christ. Of course, the rhetoric was nothing new, as Obama has been glorifying and deifying Mandela for many years now. In his eulogy for Mandela, Obama even used a slight variation on the Christian “What Would Jesus Do” theme. “With honesty, regardless of our station or circumstance, we must ask: how well have I applied [Mandela's] lessons in my own life?” Obama asked before animal sacrifices and pagan rituals to help commune with “ancestors” began. “It is a question I ask myself — as a man and as a President.”

While trumpeting easily discredited lies about Mandela, Obama had the chutzpah to accuse others of lying. “Unfortunately, too much of politics today seems to reject the very concept of objective truth,” Obama claimed without a hint of irony in his voice. “People just make stuff up. They just make stuff up.... We see the utter loss of shame among political leaders where they're caught in a lie and they just double down and they lie some more. Politicians have always lied, but it used to be if you caught them lying they'd be like, Oh man. Now they just keep on lying.” Virtually every analyst recognized that Obama was taking swipes at his successor, President Donald Trump, who is currently in the process of dismantling much of Obama's unpopular and unconstitutional “legacy.”

But the irony did not pass unnoticed. Responding to Obama's veiled attack on Trump's honesty, Fox News host Jesse Watters rolled a few clips of Obama blatantly lying. “If you like your doctor, you will be able to keep your doctor. Period. If you have like your healthcare plan, you will be able to keep your healthcare plan. Period,” Obama said while marketing ObamaCare, a claim that was objectively untrue. Next, Watters showed Obama lying about his spying schemes. “There is no spying on Americans. We don't have a domestic spying program,” the former president claimed, even as his government was illegally spying on Americans. Another whopper from Obama: “There are neighborhoods where it's easy for you to buy a handgun and clips than it is for you to buy a fresh vegetable.” Obviously, that is not true.

And of course, there were many other lies disgorged by Obama throughout his career undermining American unity and liberty while advancing globalism and lawless Big Government. In some cases, Obama even boasted of his lies publicly, as if lying was the noble thing to do. In a 2016 e-mail sent out by the Democratic National Committee, for instance, Obama boasted that one of the reasons he got into politics was to promote homosexual marriage. And yet, on the campaign trail, he repeatedly lied to Americans, saying he believed that marriage was between a man and a woman, claiming years later that his views were “evolving” to embrace the concept of homosexual “marriage.”

And of course, while one would never know it from hearing Obama, Mandela himself was a notorious liar. One of his biggest lies was denying all his life that he was a member of the South African Communist Party — something that, if he had admitted it, would have destroyed the communist plan for South Africa. When he died, though, both the SACP and the African National Congress that rule South Africa in a partnership boasted that Mandela had been not just a member, but a leader of the Communist Party, even serving on its decision-making Central Committee. “At his arrest in August 1962, Nelson Mandela was not only a member of the then underground South African Communist Party, but was also a member of our Party’s Central Committee,” the SACP said in a statement, calling the liar “one of the greatest revolutionaries of the 20th century” and an “internationalist.”

There were plenty of additional examples of utter dishonesty in Obama's speech. For instance, Obama pointed out the “plain fact” that “racial discrimination still exists” in South Africa. He's right. But by hearing his speech and not knowing anything else, it would be easy to believe that this discrimination was being perpetrated by the embattled descendants of Europeans against descendants of the Bantu tribes that were migrating into Southern Africa around the same time as Dutch settlers. In reality, the racist discrimination is being perpetrated by the current regime. Among other discrimination, the ANC-SACP regime is pursuing racist land grabs of farms from European-descent farmers. The regime also mandates racist discrimination in hiring through the “Black Economic Empowerment” (BEE) laws. And top officials openly sing songs advocating genocide against minority communities.

Unsurprisingly, in his typical narcissistic way, Obama spent much of his time stroking his own over-inflated ego, claiming he was “bending the arc of the world toward justice” like Mandela supposedly did. He also claimed it was because of “aggressive steps by my administration” that “the global economy has now returned to healthy growth.” Seriously. Ironically, despite his envy-fomenting criticism of the rich, Obama boasted of his own wealth. And he bragged about his supposed generosity while promoting the absurd “progressive” fallacy that only by supporting heavy taxation and wealth redistribution can one be generous.

“I'm actually surprised by how much money I got,” Obama bragged. “You don't have to take a vow of poverty just to say, ´Well, let me help out and let a few of the other folks – let me look at that child out there who doesn't have enough to eat or needs some school fees, let me help him out. I'll pay a little more in taxes. It's okay. I can afford it.'"

While demonizing Western Christian civilization, Obama also criticized the evolutionary worldview, perhaps without realizing it or intending it, by taking aim at the pseudo-scientific quackery peddled by Charles Darwin holding that, as Obama put it, “certain races, certain nations, certain groups were inherently superior,... that the strong necessarily exploit the weak.” The strong exploiting the weak was also the rule among the nations and peoples living across Southern Africa (and all over the world) before the arrival of Christian civilization. And yet, in his shocking dishonesty, Obama tried to portray the spread of Western Christian civilization as the cause of poverty, ill health, and other problems — rather than the reason that poverty and barbarism have been retreated across much of the world over the last 2,000 years as Christianity and biblical principles spread outwards from the Middle East.

Continuing his narrative that others are lying and he is telling the truth, Obama also argued that some supposed untruths were so beyond the pale that it was impossible to work with those who spread certain ideas or beliefs. For instance, after saying it was important to listen to those with other beliefs, he suggested that those who disagree with his debunked man-made global-warming hypothesis should be excluded from public life. “I should add for this to work, we have to actually believe in an objective reality,” he said. “I can find common ground for those who oppose the Paris Accords because, for example, they might say, well, it's not going to work, you can't get everybody to cooperate, or they might say it's more important for us to provide cheap energy for the poor, even if it means in the short term that there's more pollution. At least I can have a debate with them about that and I can show them why I think clean energy is the better path, especially for poor countries, that you can leapfrog old technologies.”

But when it comes to those who reject his theory — which surveys show includes virtually all Republicans and even many Democrats — Obama said it was impossible to work with them. “I can't find common ground if somebody says climate change is just not happening, when almost all of the world's scientists tell us it is,” he said, ignoring the fact that nobody doubts that the climate has always changed, but many tens of thousands of scientists, including many who worked with the UN, have looked at the evidence and rejected his discredited hypothesis about man's CO2 emissions supposedly driving climate changes. “I don't know where to start talking to you about this. If you start saying it's an elaborate hoax, I don't know what to – where do we start?”

The level of hypocrisy involved in Obama attacking liars and strongmen while having been one of America's most brazen liars and wannabe strongmen is hard to comprehend. And his criticism of dishonesty and strongmen while showering praise on a notorious liar allied with many of the world's most murderous strongmen is beyond ludicrous.

Throughout his speech, though, Obama's objective was clear, as he outlined his vision for a globalist, totalitarian system of governance for humanity that would do to America and the rest of Western Christian civilization what Mandela and other communist leaders did to South Africa. While much of his speech was based on lies, the ugly reality of his real goals was nonetheless made clear. And unfortunately for the world, Obama intends to continue pushing that vision for years into the future, with behind-the-scenes help from the Deep State that put him in power to begin with.

For Americans to maintain liberty and Western Christian civilization in the face of the growing effort to dismantle both, it will require widespread education and effective organization. Now is the time to get involved for those who are still on the sidelines and do not wish to live under a South Africa-style system of corrupt and communistic governance.

Photo: Of former President Obama delivering speech at 16th Annual Nelson Mandela Lecture, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 17, 2018: AP Images

Foreign Correspondent Alex Newman moved to South Africa on his 18th birthday and developed a deep love and respect for its people while living there in 2004-2005. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

