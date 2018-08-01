Wednesday, 01 August 2018

South African Author Exposes Implosion of South Africa

Written by 

On June 21-23, 2018, the 2018 Red Pill Expo was held in Spokane, Washington by Freedom Force International.

Correspondent Alex Newman attended the event and spoke with Dr. Harry Booyens about the injustices happening in South Africa.

*The views expressed by the interviewee(s) in this video do not necessarily reflect the views of The New American or any of its affiliates.*

 

