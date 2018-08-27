Deep State Freaks as Trump Slams Racist South Africa Land Grabs

Globalists, racists, and communists around the world freaked out after President Donald Trump, citing a segment on Fox News, publicly spoke out about the racist land grabs and brutal farm murders afflicting South Africa. As if to justify the president's ridicule of the establishment media as “fake news,” the fake-news machine kicked into overdrive last week to deny that anything bad was happening, while frantically calling everybody who notices reality a “racist” or worse. However, as this magazine has been documenting for many years, the horrors unfolding in the new South Africa by organized racist and communist forces — all backed and facilitated by Deep State globalists in the West — are undeniable. And if current trends continue, the situation is likely to go from bad to worse, quickly.

Trump may have just changed the course of history.

The explosion of recent international attention about South Africa began when Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the most popular host on cable news after fellow Fox host Sean Hannity, produced a segment on the racist land grabs targeting property owned by European-descent minorities in South Africa. Carlson has been one of the few national media personalities willing to speak out against the official racism of that nation's extremist regime, which has now started stealing land from persecuted minorities without compensation. After the Carlson segment, the president of the United States spoke out on social media. “I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers,” wrote Trump on Twitter, citing Carlson's segment entitled “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.”

A spokesperson for the State Department, responding to a question, later followed up on that. “The president asked the secretary to look closely at the current state of action in South Africa related to land reform,” the spokesperson said. “This is something that has been going on for many decades, the conversation and debate about land reform there. I should mention that the expropriation of land without compensation, our position is that that would risk sending South Africa down the wrong path. We continue to encourage a peaceful and public debate about what we consider to be a very important issue and South Africans certainly do as well.” That milquetoast statement came from a U.S. State Department that was earlier ridiculed on national television for downplaying the ongoing travesties in South Africa because that nation supposedly has a “strong democracy.”

Immediately after the proverbial genie was released from the bottle, the establishment media began furiously lashing out at Trump, Carlson, and everybody else who dared to notice what was happening. The attacks had three primary themes. The first: racist, racist, Nazi, white nationalist, white supremacy, racist, racist, racist. The second: It is OK for the regime to steal property from descendants of Europeans because some of their ancestors might have stolen some land at some point in the distant past. For the most part, this argument is a blatant lie, and even a cursory analysis of history and data proves it. The third line of attack was that there is essentially no large-scale killing of farmers. This, too, is easily disproven: Even the most brazenly pro-regime sources in South Africa acknowledge that South Africa's police statistics, which are relied upon by the agricultural union mostly quoted in the press, are deliberately manipulated.

In fact, in the 2017 to 2018 period, a recent analysis by South African news service PoliticsWeb proved the point. For its analysis, the South African researchers compared the number of farm murders reported by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in certain provinces to the numbers of farm murders reported in the news in those same provinces. What they found was that there were significantly more farm murders reported in the press than by the police. This is in part, no doubt, because the South African police often falsely classify the gruesome murders as “robberies” or “accidents,” artificially keeping down the numbers. Anecdotes from crime-scene clean-up crews tell a similar story about the scale of the atrocities. Data from the Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAU) also show an increase in violent attacks against farmers.

And any safety for farmers has not come from government aid but because farmers are increasingly well prepared to defend their homes and their families from the oftentimes unimaginably barbaric attacks, which include the savage torture and murder of babies and elderly people. There is also the fact that the number of commercial farmers today is half of what it was 15 years ago, as more and more throw in the towel and ditch what is widely considered to be the most dangerous profession in the world — being a South African commercial farmer. While the murder rate in South Africa is already among the highest on the planet, the rate for farmers is estimated to be three or more times higher than for average South Africans, and 20 times higher than the rate for people worldwide. For perspective, the data suggests that a South African farmer is more likely to be killed than a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan or Iraq. But as long as the South African government can claim it is just regular “crime,” much of the “fake news” Western press is happy to parrot the lies.

Countless establishment propaganda organs blatantly misled their readers and viewers. For instance, on the “land issue,” as it is known, virtually every “mainstream” media organ parroted variations of easily discredited falsehoods. Over and over again, readers of globalist propaganda masquerading as “news” were told that evil white racists own almost three-fourths of the land in South Africa. But of course, that is easily proven false with the government's own data. It turns out that European-descent farmers own slightly more than 20 percent of the land — less than the government already owns! And even that number is misleading, because most of the land owned by white African farmers is in the desert West of the country that is too dry for much productive agriculture and where black people never lived in significant numbers until long after it was settled by European-descent Africans who began arriving in the 1600s.

Typical of the media's response was the faux outrage from the New York Times, which recently hired a racist who boasted publicly of the joy it brings her to be cruel to elderly white people whose skin color she hates. “Statistics vary, but what is clear is that whites, who are less than 10 percent of the population, continue to own more than two-thirds of the land,” claimed the Times editorial board in a statement. “Mr. Trump’s tweet, and the Fox show on which it was based, were bereft of any context, sympathy or understanding. They pounced, instead, on the false narratives of right-wing white South African groups claiming widespread seizures of white-owned land and a continuing 'white genocide.'”

To support its racist narrative, the Times board cited Obama's ambassador to South Africa, who now runs George Soros' extremist Open Society Foundations. Obama, of course, has a long and highly suspicious relationship with racist communists now running South Africa. Soros, meanwhile, also funds the discredited “fact checking” service “Africa Check” that appears to exist primarily to mislead the world about the gruesome attacks and systematic targeting of minorities in South Africa. Keep in mind, too, that the Times has a long and sordid history of genocide denial, with the Times' Walter Duranty famously covering up the Soviet genocide of Ukrainians and the Times' Herbert Matthews helping to market Fidel Castro to Americans as a supposed anti-communist freedom fighter so Castro could massacre countless thousands of innocent Cubans.

Perhaps the most unhinged response, really a temper tantrum, to the newfound attention on South Africa came from Jennifer Williams of the far-left Vox.com, which has a history of blatantly lying to readers (including about the organization that publishes this magazine) and refusing to correct the record. In her racist propaganda piece, Williams suggests that Trump is somehow a racist, Nazi, white nationalist trying to distract from his alleged legal troubles by spreading Nazi racist conspiracy theories. She refers to the undeniable racist campaign against minorities in South Africa as a “virulent, racist conspiracy theory.” And then, in what may also be one of the most bizarre statements ever made when referring to the potential for a looming genocide, the far-left propagandist concluded with this: “Whether or not it’s actually true is irrelevant.” The “it” in that sentence refers to the government-backed torture and slaughter of innocent people, including babies and elderly women, based only on nothing but their skin color. To Williams and other enablers of genocide such as her, whether that is true or not — is irrelevant.

In South Africa, the ruling establishment, which came to power with help from U.S. Deep State globalists and mass-murdering Soviet and Chinese communists, was similarly apoplectic that Trump dared to point out reality. “The government of South Africa wishes to caution against alarmist, false, inaccurate and misinformed, as well as — in some cases — politically motivated statements that do not reflect the policies and intentions of the South African government,” the regime said in an official statement. On Twitter, it added: “South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past.” Of course, what the regime did not mention is that when the descendants of Europeans voted to surrender political power, it was with the explicit agreement that property rights and minorities would be respected. The government's response also did not mention that many of its own leaders have been openly singing genocide songs for decades. Nor did it point out that the regime — an alliance of the Communist Party and the communist-controlled ANC — officially announced the start of the “Radical Second Phase” of its communist revolution in 2014.

Also lashing out at Trump and America was genocidal Marxist-Leninist Julius Malema, the former head of the African National Congress Youth League, who now runs the even more radical Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the nation's third largest party. “We want to send a strong message to the USA authorities‚ just like we did to the Australian authorities: Stay out of South Africa’s domestic affairs,” warned the obscenely wealthy Malema, who loves to threaten genocide against minority communities with a grin on his face. “We must put it on record‚ unequivocally‚ [to] Donald ‘the pathological liar’ Trump: We are not scared of you and your USA or Western imperialist forces.” He also responded by claiming that “Jews” were teaching white people how to use sniper rifles to defend themselves against attackers — attacks that he cryptically suggested in public he may be helping to organize. You can watch Malema singing genocide songs advocating mass-murder against Afrikaner Boer farmers here:

South African Communist Party leader Nelson Mandela's grandson, whose claim to fame is being related to the late terror leader, sounded equally unbalanced as he spewed vitriol against Trump. “Once again‚ the United States leadership is on the wrong side of history and‚ like his predecessor President Ronald Reagan who openly supported the brutal apartheid regime‚ Trump chooses to be prescriptive by putting the parochial interest of the minority who benefited from the heinous apartheid system above those of the majority of South Africa’s populace‚” Mandela fumed in a factually challenged screed, as if the majority of South Africans would benefit from communist tyranny. “Trump once again demonstrates a total ignorance of reality. We will not be dictated to‚ threatened or pressured into accepting a land deal that perpetuates the injustices of the past. The same Trump that wants to dictate to South Africa what to do about the land question‚ has no scruples in legitimising the land grabs in occupied Palestine and affirming Jerusalem as the capital city of Apartheid Israel despite its status under international law.”

The globalist establishment and its racist South African allies threw a similar fit when Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton pointed out the tragedy afflicting South African minorities and vowed to help the embattled farmers by expediting their refugee applications. “If you look at the footage and read the stories, you hear the accounts, it’s a horrific circumstance they face,” Dutton said, referring to European-descent farmers in South Africa known as Boers. “I do think, on the information that I’ve seen, people do need help and they need help from a civilized country like ours. The people we’re talking about want to work hard, they want to contribute to a country like Australia. We want people who want to come here, abide by our laws, integrate into our society, work hard, not lead a life on welfare. And I think these people deserve special attention and we’re certainly applying that special attention now.” For expressing concern for victims of the most horrifying crimes imaginable, Dutton was smeared by the South African regime as a racist.

In a follow-up segment to his report on the South African regime's racist land grabs, Carlson addressed the temper tantrum of his critics. “In an Orwellian turn, various news outlets suggested it was somehow racist to oppose the racist policies of the South African government,” Carlson explained before showing a clip of race-hustler Al Sharpton claiming that it was “neo-Nazi propaganda” to suggest white farmers in South Africa were being murdered for being white. Speaking of the regime's ongoing land heists, Carlson continued: “Everyone in the country understands what these are. They are racial attacks.” Even more ominous than what the “corrupt and incompetent” South African regime is doing, though, is how America's self-styled elites have embraced collective punishment and racism.

The New American magazine has been warning since at least 2012 about the potential for genocide and full-blown communist tyranny in South Africa. After a fact-finding visit there, the world's leading expert on genocide provided a clear warning about what was happening — and what may be coming if something is not done. Even before the globalist Deep State and the mass-murdering communist tyrants of the world helped bring the ANC to power in South Africa, this magazine and senior editor William F. Jasper were warning of precisely the future that is unfolding there today. While the regime and its racist and communist allies feign outrage when anybody notices reality, the intimidation campaign of hate must not be allowed to succeed. After all, the fate of the Afrikaner nation in South Africa is the canary in the coal mine for all of Western-Christian civilization. Hopefully President Trump will ensure that at the very least, U.S. tax dollars and diplomatic resources do not aid and abet South Africa's looming atrocities. A campaign for Afrikaners of all races and other minorities to secede from South Africa is rapidly gaining momentum, too.

Foreign Correspondent Alex Newman moved to South Africa on his 18th birthday and developed a deep love and respect for its people while living there in 2004-2005. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Photo: Clipart.com

