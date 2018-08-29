Gun Grab in South Africa Coming?

Last week, the story from South Africa was the seizure of land from white farmers without compensation, and, partly, the killing of those same white farmers. This week, the story from South Africa is that the government could seize 300,000 privately owned but unlicensed guns. The question: Would accomplishing the latter help accomplish the former, and if so, what’s the world prepared to do about it?

If the reaction from the leftist media and the human-rights community is any indication, not much. After President Trump tweeted about the confiscation of land and killing of farmers, the media collapsed into hysterics, claiming that nothing of the kind was happening.

Maybe the gun-seizure threat is a fantasy, too.

Court Order on Guns

The gun debate blew up when the highest South African court ruled that anyone possessing a gun for which the license had expired was violating the law and must surrender the weapon to police for destruction.

Reported the Lowvelder newspaper, the judgment clarified two sections of the nation’s gun law. One requires renewing a gun license 90 days before it expires, while the other requires disposing of the weapons with a dealer within 60 days or turning it over to the state. A lower court had ruled these sections of the law unconstitutional, noting that firearms due for renewal “would be deemed to be valid” until the country’ highest court could rule.

Well, it did, while noting “the police’s failure to implement the act and the chaos and maladministration experienced in the police’s firearm offices.”

The effects ... are far reaching.... There are at least 300,000 firearm owners who — either negligently or intently — failed to renew their firearm licences. These people will have to hand their firearms in at their nearest police stations, from where [they] will be destroyed.

In his judgment, [the judge] stated that the prosecution of those who failed to renew licenses [in a timely manner] was unlikely. It is, however, not excluded from the realm of possibility.

The South African Hunters Association (SAHA) worries that the law does not provide for the renewal of expired licenses.

As well, SAHA notes, although the law requires the government to pay for the guns it seizes, authorities have the discretion to decide whether to do so. And the maximum compensation is well under the value of most of the firearms that will be seized.

Farms Seized, Whites Killed

The possible gun grab comes as white South Africans grapple with the government’s attempt to seize their land.

As The New American reported last week, citing the Daily Mail, the government has besieged white farmers, forcing them to either sell at fire-sale prices or simply let the regime steal it:

Union bosses say a record number of properties are for sale but nobody is buying, making the properties effectively worthless.

Agri SA union, which represents mainly white commercial farmers, has warned that such seizures will deter investment, cause job losses, and may rob South Africa of the ability to feed itself.

Meanwhile two farms in the north of the country have reportedly become the first targets for seizures after talks between the government and owners about buying the land broke down.

Akkerland Boerdery, the owners of two game reserves in Limpopo, told City Press that the government asked to buy their land but was only willing to offer a tenth of the price.

When the offer was refused, ministers allegedly sent a letter which said: “Notice is hereby given that a terrain inspection will be held on the farms on April 5 2018 at 10am in order to conduct an audit of the assets and a handover of the farm's keys to the state.”

But whites are losing more than their land. They’re losing their lives as well.

Reported Genocidewatch.com in 2012, more than 3,000 white farmers were murdered since 1994:

The South African police have not made investigation and prosecution of these farm murders a priority, dismissing them as crimes by common criminals.

The government has disbanded the commando units of white farmers that once protected their farms, and has passed laws to confiscate the farmers’ weapons. Disarmament of a targeted group is one of the surest early warning signs of future genocidal killings.

A recent outbreak of violent farm invasions has led to casualties among white South Africans. The farm invasions are direct results of calls by Julius Malema and his Deputy, Ronald Lamola for whites to give up their land without compensation, or face violence by angry black youths “flooding their farms.”

Malema is still saying the same thing, as The New American reported. “We’ve not called for the killing of white people, at least for now,” he has said on several occasions. But “I can’t guarantee the future.”