White House Petition Asks Trump to Back 2-State Solution in South Africa

Some 120,000 people have signed a petition on the White House website so far, asking U.S. President Donald Trump to condemn the racist and violent “collective punishment” being inflicted on minority communities across South Africa — much of it unleashed by the increasingly radical South African government. The petition, which is set to receive an official response after reaching the signature threshold, also asks the U.S. government to support a two-state solution for that troubled country. The proposed separation would see Western-minded Afrikaans speakers in the Western Cape area seceding from the Eastern region of what is today known as the Republic of South Africa. The goal: secure a future for increasingly marginalized minorities in Southern Africa.

The petition, which was launched on October 12 and had passed the 100,000 number required for a response within just 10 days, has three primary requests for the U.S. government. The first: an official U.S. condemnation of the actions committed against minority communities in South Africa, including largely Christian Afrikaans speakers. As the world's top scholar on genocide, journalists around the world, The New American magazine, and many other sources have documented extensively, an organized hate campaign at least tacitly supported by government has resulted in widespread atrocities against embattled minorities. These crimes range from gruesome murders and torture to organized government-backed theft of property based on race. The situation has become dire — and it is getting worse.

“As the leader of the free world, it would be of immense significance if the U.S. Government strongly condemns the racist actions directed against minorities by the South African government and radical groups,” reads the petition. In particular, the petition's authors and signatories ask Trump to speak out against “any and all calls for the killing, marginalization, persecution, victimization, racial profiling, dehumanization and targeting of any racial minority group in SA by any of its officials.” Also, the document asks the U.S. government to condemn any law that expropriates land without compensation or threatens private-property rights. The land-theft campaign, part of the “Radical Second Phase” of South Africa's ongoing communist revolution, has sparked concerns around the world as officials plot a massive heist of farms similar to what happened under genocidal Marxist dictator Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe.

In response to the White House petition, Transvaal Agricultural Union (TLU-SA) President Louis Meintjies, who represents South African farmers, explained just how serious and urgent the situation has become. “The ultimate result of what the government is currently introducing is the collapse of the economy and the redistribution of poverty which will affect all of us,” he warned. “The recent denial on an international television network, by President Ramaphosa, that no farm murders and no land grabs are taking place, is a clear indication that the government will not take responsibility for the disastrous consequences of their policies. Unless the international community intervene, we will see yet another humanitarian disaster that could have been avoided.”

Finally, Trump was asked by petitioners to condemn the “brutal murder, torture and other attacks on minorities, and especially on white farmers in South Africa, and the subsequent denials by the South African Government and President Cyril Ramaphosa.” Of course, Trump did speak out on the issue using social media in August after seeing a segment done by Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers,” Trump wrote, drawing headlines worldwide and fresh interest in the growing crisis facing South African minorities.

Unsurprisingly, globalists, racists, and communists around the world exploded in phony outrage, citing now-debunked statistics to argue that Trump and others were imagining things. Some especially unhinged activists posing as “journalists,” including one from Vox.com, said it did not matter whether there was a potential looming genocide facing South Africa. Results from Pompeo's investigation have not been released. Other governments and officials, though, especially from Australia, have also spoken out on the issue. Authorities in New South Wales even approved a resolution condemning official racism and violence in South Africa with language very similar to that contained in the White House petition.

As a solution to the escalating crisis engulfing South Africa, petitioners are working to implement a two-state solution that would ensure a viable future for minority groups there. And so, the petition asked the White House to express its support for an increasingly popular plan that would feature South Africa split into two distinct, independent countries. The separation would see the mostly brown and white Afrikaans-speaking communities in the Western region of South Africa, where they still form a majority, create their own sovereign state. Meanwhile, non-Afrikaans-speaking people groups, including those who form the base of the current regime's support, would have their own sovereign state in the Eastern region of South Africa. A map showing the relative concentration of Afrikaans speakers in Southern Africa is frequently used to illustrate the situation.

South African scientist and scholar Harry Booyens, an Afrikaner who wrote the defining historical book on South Africa's Afrikaner people called AmaBhulu: The Birth and Death of the Second America, has long argued that there are no other realistic options for dealing with the crisis. “The world is witnessing the beginning of the end of South Africa as a viable country,” Booyens told The New American after the parliamentary vote to steal land, noting that the government was brazenly lying. “The only possible means of long term survival for non-Blacks is formal secession. The world supported the split of the Sudan into two countries based on race; it is now inevitable in South Africa. The only question is how many will have to die before the inevitable happens.”

The wildly successful petition was organized by the South African non-profit United Liberty Alliance (ULA), along with its affiliates and their supporters. The alliance brings together dozens of civil-rights organizations, mostly from victimized Afrikaans-speaking brown and white minority groups facing escalating official discrimination and abuse. The organization, which is open to anyone in support of Western principles, is hoping for an independence referendum in the Western region of South Africa that would ask the people if they support secession from the central government, which ULA says has created a “reverse-Apartheid State” over its two decades in power.

It is not just South African descendants of Europeans who are facing increasingly harsh persecution and discrimination at the hands of the African National Congress-South African Communist Party government. Indeed, many descendants of the original First Nations peoples in Western South Africa, a multiracial ethnic group often described as “coloureds” in South Africa, also face extreme discrimination under “Black Economic Empowerment” (BEE) laws and harsh racial quotas. The reason is that, unlike ethnic Chinese people, Afrikaans-speaking “brown” South Africans are not classified as “black Africans” by the regime's Orwellian racial classification system.

Critics of all races have highlighted the urgency of the situation facing vulnerable minority communities in South Africa. “Political persecution of a group for the purpose of restricting their ability to participate as productive members of a society and thereby reducing their standing among their fellow citizens, is not a new concept,” explained Elroy Baron, deputy president of the ULA. “It is manifested through discriminatory policies, human rights violations, stripping of citizen's rights, torture and murder. All of which we see manifested in South Africa. If it walks and quacks like a duck.”

Another ULA leader, Hannes Louw, warned that the precursor signs of a potential genocide in South Africa “are there for everyone to see.” Indeed, the world's leading expert on genocide, Gregory Stanton of Genocide Watch, who campaigned against Apartheid, has very publicly warned about that. And this time, nobody will be able to “claim ignorance,” Louw warned, calling for the international community to act.

A previous White House petition asked Trump to facilitate the immigration of embattled South African minorities following the South African Parliament's vote to legalize mass land theft and expropriation from minorities. However, the reality is that even if they could, countless South African minorities would refuse to leave the land that their forefathers have called home since as early as the 1600s. For many, Africa is their only home.

While America's founders clearly warned against U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts, the U.S. government bears much of the responsibility for the current crisis afflicting South Africa due to previous rounds of interventionism. Until removing them from the official U.S. State Department terror list in 2008, the U.S. government quite properly recognized the brutal ANC and many of its leaders as communist terrorists. And yet, foreign policy elites in Washington, D.C., played a key role in bringing those very forces to power. The least the American people could do is take notice and speak out.

Foreign Correspondent Alex Newman moved to South Africa on his 18th birthday and developed a deep love and respect for its people while living there in 2004-2005. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

