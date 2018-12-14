White Genocide? South African Politician: Kill Whites, “Their Women,” and “Their Children”

“For every one black person we will kill five white people,” bellowed the South African political leader.

“We’ll kill their women, we’ll kill their children, we’ll kill anything we find in our way.”

The comments shocked many, but here’s what’s more shocking: They’re not all that unusual in today’s South Africa.

As Gateway Pundit reports, “Andile Mngxitama, president of Black First Land First (BLF), was upset about a taxi dispute when he made the threats in a rally last weekend. His supporters roared with delight as he called for the murder of white people.”

The Daily Mail provides more detail, writing that Mngxitama

tells the cheering crowd: “For each one person that is being killed by the taxi industry, we will kill five white people.”

Mngxitama then beckons the crowd: “For every one of them, we’ll kill how many?”

And they chant back: “Five,” Mngxitama repeats, “For every one of them?” and they respond, “Five.”

This back-and-forth is repeated several times until Mngxitama continues his rant and even calls for the deaths of dogs and cats owned by white people.

He says: “We’ll kill their children, we’ll kill their women, we’ll kill their dogs, we’ll kill their cats, we’ll kill anything.”

Mngxitama, a Marxist revolutionary opposed to economic freedom (what the socialists call “capitalism”), later said his comments were taken “out of context” — a quintessential coward’s excuse.

He claims he was responding (video below) to a statement made by billionaire Johann Rupert, a supporter of the taxi industry. According to the Mail, however, Rupert’s remarks were rendered “in a lighthearted tone before a laughing audience”; didn’t concern Mngxitama’s party but a different left-wing one, the EFF; and didn’t reference race but were framed “in purely political terms.”

Then again, perhaps Mngxitama simply believes Rupert’s very “existence is a crime” — because that’s precisely what one of his party’s spokesmen said about white people in the following now unavailable tweet:

Your existence is a crime. Hence we say land or death.

— Lindsay Maasdorp (@Lindsay_BLF) September 15, 2018

When pondering this and how a July 2012 Genocide Watch report states that more than 3,000 of 40,000 white farmers had been murdered since 1994, I think of how, while awaiting my flight at an airport a few years back, I met a South African farmer traveling with his son and daughter. Aged approximately nine and seven, respectively, the towheaded children exuded an innocence reflecting their bucolic backcountry living. Yet this innocent speck of Eden had to be protected, the father told me, by an electrified fence that surrounded his property.

With a South African parliamentarian recently proclaiming “Your time is up, white people” in reference to the impending seizure of white farmers’ land without compensation, I often wonder if that family is okay. Will heinous violence — South African whites have been brutally raped and tortured — shatter those farm children’s innocence?

Though imperiled, however, these farmers certainly have it better than the 400,000 South African whites who, according to the Mail, live in poverty — with some consigned by job discrimination to live in squatter camps on, at times, just $36.48 a month.

Despite this, while the politically correct Western powers-that-be beat white-ruled South Africa into submission decades ago, now we hear crickets in the face of black-ruled South Africa’s oppression. Below is the fine 2018 work Farmlands, which documents the farmers’ plight.

While historical grievances should have no bearing on their present treatment, I explained here why white South Africans aren’t the interlopers some would claim. Yet since you can’t “reason a man out of a position he has not reasoned himself into,” the hateful calls to violence persist.

Just consider the demagogic Julius Malema, leader of the aforementioned far-left EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters). A notorious rabble-rouser, he’s seen in the video below singing to supporters the song “Shoot the Boer” (a white South African of Dutch or Huguenot descent). Note that since it was declared hate speech, he changed the words to “kiss the Boer,” though he can also be clearly heard saying “shoot to kill.”

Moreover, he actually said in an interview with TRT World earlier this year, “We’ve not called for the killing of white people, at least for now. I can’t guarantee the future.” When the interviewer said some people would think this “sounds like a genocidal call,” Malema scoffed, “Ah-ah, cry babies, cry babies!” (video below).

In addition, participants in a 2013 EFF event allegedly displayed a red banner bearing the words, “A revolutionary must become a cold killing machine motivated by pure hate” (picture here).

Thus, is it surprising that on August 14, 2012 Genocide Watch placed South Africa in “Stage 6” of the genocidal process, “Preparation”? (Note: This appears to be “Stage 7” under a later classification.) This is when plans “are made for genocidal killings,” relates the organization.

Of course, Africa has seen this before. In the Rwandan Genocide in the 1990s, up to one million Tutsi tribal members were slaughtered at the direction of the Hutu-majority government, which demonized the Tutsis as “cockroaches.”

Nonetheless, the staunchly immigrationist leftist establishment in the West hasn’t taken up the cause of white South African refugees. They’re too busy talking about “white privilege” and, apparently, believe that some refugees are more equal than others.

Image: screenshot from YouTube video of Mngxitama speaking