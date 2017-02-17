At “World Government Summit,” Top Globalists Drop The Mask

Meeting this week at the annual “World Government Summit” in the United Arab Emirates, under the shadow of a replica monument from the false god Baal's temple, top globalists and establishment leaders from around the planet offered a series of stunning revelations about their agenda. From the socialist new UN secretary-general and the embattled boss of the International Monetary Fund to national government leaders and tax-funded crony capitalists, over a hundred prominent speakers lectured thousands of attendees on the supposed necessity of globalism, multiculturalism, statism, Big Government, social engineering, “sustainability,” and more. One speaker, tax-funded billionaire Elon Musk, even claimed humans must merge with machines and governments must give everyone an income.

Despite the array of high-profile speakers, the controversial gathering itself, organized by the Islamic rulers of the UAE and their partners, received very little attention from the U.S. media. Ironically, some major U.S. media organs such as the leftist CNN, dubbed “fake news” by U.S. President Donald Trump, were listed among the World Government Summit's partners. Sky News was also on the list. Other listed partners included the UN, the IMF, the World Bank, the OECD, the World Economic Summit, and other key globalist organizations. Many of the leaders of those outfits actually spoke openly at the summit promoting globalism, Big Government, statism, and other ideas at odds with traditional American liberties, Judeo-Christian values, and the U.S. Constitution.

The overarching agenda of the summit was on display clearly for all to see. Globalist bigwig Klaus Schwab, for example, the founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum in Davos, told attendees that governments should promote his vision of globalism and a global regulatory regime to deal with real and imagined problems. “We have to unite our national and global efforts to overcome the challenges of nuclear energy and climate change that threaten humanity, we need to promote national identity and global citizenship,” he declared. “The role of governments in shaping the future of their citizens has never been as important as it is today.” Whether governments should be shaping the future of their citizens in the first place was never discussed.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (shown above), a Socialist Party politician and bureaucrat, similarly promoted statism and globalism in his keynote speech. Specifically, he argued that national independence was a relic of the past, while lamenting the fact that people no longer trust their rulers and the globalist organizations they established. “In a world in which everything is global, in which the problems are global — from climate change to the movement of people — there is no way countries can do it by themselves,” said Guterres, who helped spread socialism and engineer the tsunami of Islamic immigration into the West before taking his current post. “We need global responses, and global responses need multilateral institutions able to play their role.”

Without explicitly saying it, the new UN boss also promoted the globalist effort to further empower Third World regimes in “global governance,” at the expense of the U.S. government and other traditional power-brokers. “There is a need also for deep reforms in global institutions,” he said, using the same “multi-polar” world order rhetoric that has become commonplace among dictators and even Western globalists. “Reforms that have to do with power relations, namely in the case of the Security Council, or the way votes are distributed in international financial institutions.” Of course, making the “global governance” regime more accountable to oppressive Third World regimes such as Communist China and its allies has been a key effort of the totalitarian Socialist International that Guterres led prior to taking his current job. The SI has previously called for “world government” and global tyranny.

Globalism and its new apparent cheerleader in chief, mass-murdering Communist Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, were hot topics, too, according to reports about the summit. “Many of the conversations that took place during the Summit revealed the days of multilateralism are not over,” explained Noa Gafni Slaney in a blog post about the confab for the far-left Huffington Post, with the term “multilateralism” being synonymous with globalism. “Xi Jinping’s speech at Davos was frequently mentioned as an example of a commitment to globalization and global citizenship.”

Indeed, as globalism continues to march forward despite growing global resistance, the mask is increasingly coming off and the links to brutal totalitarianism are becoming clear. And one of the leading characters behind the process, Chinese tyrant Xi, has offered a great deal of insight into where this will all be going if humanity does not resist. Just last month, Xi emerged as the new king of globalism following his bizarre keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Globalism certainly creates some problems that we all need to solve together,” the dictator told fawning Western globalists. “But what should really scare us is any [leader] not willing to live up to the challenge.”

But long before that revealing speech, Xi and the murderous Communist Chinese Party he leads have for years been openly promoting what they and their Western allies — George Soros, Henry Kissinger, and David Rockefeller among them — refer to as the “New World Order.” If official statements and declarations by Beijing and its totalitarian-minded allies are an accurate indicator, the new order they are working to impose on humanity involves a newly empowered UN ruling over humanity. The UN General Assembly will serve as what the Chinese dictatorship and other totalitarian regimes called an “emblem of global sovereignty” in a recent declaration about their “New World Order.”

Numerous other personalities tied to governments and international institutions spoke at the World Government Summit as well. Bizarrely, perhaps, considering the location and her background with the mass-murdering Bulgarian Communist Party that ruthlessly persecuted Muslims, scandal-plagued UNESCO chief Irina Bokova spoke at the confab as well. A number of current and former communist operatives, including Chinese Communists, also spoke at the summit. So did UN Development Programme boss Helen Clark of New Zealand. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, whose government enforces an incredibly strict immigration policy, touted a world that was becoming “more culturally diverse.” He called on governments to “use this diversity as a pillar to enable economic growth based on innovation,” whatever that means.

Outside of government and tax-funded globalist international organizations, a number of allegedly “private sector” representatives also attended the World Government Summit. They pushed the same globalist agenda, but with some additional — and potentially terrifying — new twists. Billionaire businessman Elon Musk, for example, a self-styled entrepreneur who has been criticized for relying so heavily on government subsidies to fund his various schemes, pushed forward a number of important establishment talking points. Among other elements, he advocated the transformation of human beings into cyborgs, as well as a globalist scheme to have governments radically increase people's dependence on government by providing a “universal basic income” to everyone on the planet.

According to Musk, big changes are coming in the economy, and so, many people will be unemployed in the future. As such, government must rescue them by providing for everyone a “universal basic income,” basically a technocrat's dream pushed for years by establishment globalists. “I don't think we're going to have a choice,” explained the tax-subsidized businessman involved in electric cars and space exploration. “I think it's going to be necessary. There will be fewer and fewer jobs that a robot cannot do better.... I think universal basic income will be necessary, but the much harder challenge is: How will people then have meaning?”

Perhaps the new waves of unemployed can find meaning to their lives by merging their brains with computers, literally, Musk suggested. “I do think there is a path to having some sort of merger of biological intelligence and machine intelligence,” Musk was quoted as saying. “It's mostly about the bandwidth, the speed of the connection between your brain and the digital version of yourself, particularly output. Some high bandwidth interface to the brain will be something that helps achieve a symbiosis between human and machine intelligence and maybe solves the control problem and the usefulness problem.” Those who refuse may become irrelevant.

Another speaker at the summit whose work is funded by taxpayers and is closely tied to government was National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, the man behind the controversial “Blue Zones Project.” As The New American reported in 2015, the scheme pushes government-backed social engineering under the guise of promoting healthy living and longer lives. According to a news report published in Emirati media, Buettner told attendees about his research into longevity around the world, offering tips for how to live a longer life based on his studies of populations with long lives. In the United States, his “Blue Zones Project” continues expanding into communities and school districts, stirring controversy along the way.

Perhaps most bizarrely, the 2017 World Government Summit in Dubai was held under the shadow of a “replica of a Roman arch that once stood in front of the pagan Temple of Ba’al,” reported Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz with Breaking Israel News. The New York Post described the structure as “the Arch of the Temple of Bel.” Ba'al, of course, is the false god mentioned in numerous instances throughout the Bible. According to multiple reports, the original arch stood for 2,000 years at the Temple of Ba'al, sometimes spelled Bel or Baal, in Palmyra within present day Syria, a city known in the Bible as Tadmor.

Originally built as a temple to the idol Ba'al, who reportedly demanded child sacrifices and other horrors that outraged the God of the Bible, the ancient structure was used for various purposes throughout history until it was destroyed by ISIS in 2015. At that point, a replica was made by the Institute for Digital Archaeology, which plans to help erect 1,000 such arches around the world. The first replica was displayed prominently at the World Government Summit this week, sparking much speculation by religious scholars about its potential significance.

Despite the growing public revolt against globalism and statism across the West — most recently seen in Brexit and Trump's election — the globalist establishment clearly has no plans to let up or even slow down, as evidenced by the speeches offered at the World Government Summit this week by top peddlers of global governance. If liberty and self-government are to survive and thrive, then, the agenda for technocratic planetary rule must be exposed and halted as quickly as possible. But with globalists increasingly dropping the mask when it comes to their true intentions, the time to do that has never been better.

Photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at World Government Summit: AP Images

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

