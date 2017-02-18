UN “Together” Propaganda Bid Seeks to Flood West With Migrants

The United Nations has launched a tax-funded propaganda campaign, dubbed “Together,” aimed at changing people's views and perceptions. The goal, essentially, is to persuade increasingly uneasy Western voters to embrace the tsunami of Islamic migrants being pumped into Europe, Canada, the United States, Australia, and other nations by the UN and its agencies. Any opposition to the massive influx of immigration from foreign cultures is to be dubbed “hate speech,” the propaganda campaign's materials suggest. Top UN officials, meanwhile, have even equated the elected political leaders skeptical of the mass resettlement of African and Middle Eastern Muslims in Europe and America with the terror group ISIS.

Multiple Western leaders, though, have warned that the huge population movements being engineered by the UN and other establishment and globalist forces are not well-intentioned humanitarian gestures. Instead, more than a few political chiefs have warned, the avalanche of millions of immigrants flooding the West is being used as a weapon to undermine Christianity, Western civilization, and the nation-state itself. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, for example, noted that the influx of migrants was being orchestrated by a “treasonous conspiracy” to “reshape the religious and cultural landscape of Europe, and to re-engineer its ethnic foundations — thereby eliminating the last barrier to internationalism: the nation-states.”

In fact, top globalists and UN officials have made that clear as well. UN migration czar and former Goldman Sachs boss Peter Sutherland, for instance, a prominent operative of the globalist Bilderberg cabal, admitted the agenda openly. Speaking on the immigration crisis in an official UN interview, Sutherland claimed that national sovereignty and self-government, along with borders, are a thing of the past. “I will ask the governments to cooperate, to recognize that sovereignty is an illusion — that sovereignty is an absolute illusion that has to be put behind us,” he said, adding that the “days of hiding behind borders and fences are long gone.” In fact, even “historic memories and images of our own country” are “old shibboleths” that need to be crushed, the globalist banker and UN official declared.

On its website, the UN openly boasts that the propaganda campaign it is funding with your tax dollars is yet another effort to change your views on its agenda. “TOGETHER is a global campaign that aims to change negative perceptions and attitudes towards refugees and migrants,” the UN website for the campaign declares. The purpose of changing those perceptions, of course, is to reduce the opposition of Western voters and peoples to the ongoing globalist-engineered invasion of their nations — an influx primarily of victims of the establishment and its wars across the Third World. The UN is also funding other propaganda aimed at, for example, convincing German women to wear Muslim headscarves as part of “tolerance,” as The New American reported in October.

The UN “Together” campaign's own materials delve even deeper on the real agenda behind the tax-funded scheme to change your views. “TOGETHER is a UN System-wide initiative led by the Secretary-General, which will be implemented in partnership with Member States, the private sector and civil society,” it continues. “TOGETHER will engage and activate global citizens to show support for refugees and migrants. The campaign will highlight the economic, cultural and social contributions that migrants and refugees make to countries of origin, transit and destination.” By “global citizens,” the UN means people with a "notion of belonging to broader trans-national and global entities” such as the UN, something the UN's "education" agency hopes to "inculcate" at school.

Among other objectives, the UN propaganda campaign aims to create a coalition of UN agencies, governments, and tax-funded globalist AstroTurf groups to address supposed “rising xenophobia,” with xenophobia defined as opposition to the UN-orchestrated open borders and mass migration. Another goal is to promote “global action in support of non-discrimination and acceptance of refugees and migrants,” the site says. The campaign will also seek to create “a strong persuasive narrative” promoting the alleged “benefits of migration to economies and nations.” Children and their “stories” will be exploited to tug on people's heartstrings, the UN website continues.

Videos of UN officials posted on the UN Together campaign site also give some indication of the ultimate agenda — the destruction of nationhood and any semblance of national identity tied to language, culture, religion, history, and so on. “We've got to show some political leadership on the question, and help our people to understand that, given the demographic imbalance between global north and global south, our societies are all going to become much more multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-religious, multi-lingual,” gushed UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) boss William Lacy Swing, suggesting that nations as they have traditionally been understood will be coming to an end soon. “But if we aren't preparing people for that, it won't go well.”

In addition to emotional tax-funded propaganda promoting open borders and mass migration in the West, the UN is also redoubling its efforts to criminalize speech resisting the agenda. Toward that end, the UN “Alliance of Civilizations” (AOC) teamed up with the unelected, totalitarian-minded European Union super-state to host a summit last month on “Hate Speech Against Migrants and Refugees in the Media.” The EU, of course, has already conscripted all the big tech companies — Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, and more — into its Soviet-style jihad against free speech. Meanwhile, the UN has been working on breaking down resistance to its attacks on free speech in the few countries that continue to protect it, echoing the murderous Soviet regime's argument that “human rights” requires the criminalization of speech.

“Social media provides a wide and open platform for hate speech, facilitating the rapid spread of negative narratives and ideas online,” fumed UN AOC boss Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, a diplomat for the Islamic dictatorship in Qatar that has been repeatedly exposed supporting savage jihadists in Syria. In a propaganda piece put out by the UN, Al-Nasser categorized the reaction to the mass migration swamping the West into two broad categories, “solidarity towards refugees,” and “xenophobic hate speech.” “I think a balance must be found that protects the freedom of expression as well as the rights of migrants as human beings with human rights,” he continued, openly calling for criminalizing opposition to the UN's agenda to flood the West with migrants.

The UN's Together campaign was formally launched last September following the “UN Summit for Refugees and Migrants,” which was covered in detail by this magazine's William F. Jasper. So far, though, it appears that the tax-funded propaganda effort has been incredibly unsuccessful. Consider, for example, a recent survey by the Royal Institute of International Affairs, the British sister organization of the globalist U.S. Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). Across the 10 European countries polled, an average of 55 percent of the population wanted a complete end to all further immigration from “mainly Muslim” nations — a policy stricter than anything U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed. By contrast, just one in five Europeans thought the Islamic immigration should continue.

Perhaps some still remember history. European Christians, of course, have successfully fought several bloody campaigns over the last 13 centuries to keep Islamic invaders from overrunning and Islamizing the continent, as they did across much of Asia and North Africa. In 732, for example, Frankish leader Charles Martel led Christian armies at the Battle of Tours to turn back Islamic invaders who were on the verge on conquering the continent. After that, it took Spain some 750 years to finally expel the Islamic armies from the Iberian peninsula. In 1683, Christian armies narrowly turned back invading Muslim armies at the Battle of Vienna. Many other key battles also took place. Outside of Europe, though, many Christian cities fell to Islamic armies, including Jerusalem, Antioch, Alexandria, Hippo, Tunis, Carthage, and more. Christians and resistors often met a horrifying fate.

Late Libyan dictator Muammar Gadhafi boasted that Islam might be able to take Europe without force if current trends continue. Yet, today, despite the history, the globalist establishment has been bombing and destroying Muslim countries, then offering the victims huge sums of tax money to move to Europe, the United States, Canada, and other Western countries through various UN programs literally designed by socialists with blood on their hands. And then, those same immigrants are exploited by globalist political leaders to wage war on liberty and national sovereignty. But as the attacks continue, a growing number of political leaders across the political spectrum are beginning to respond to public concerns. Indeed, in the United States, Trump won an election by pledging, among other policies, to bring the borders under control and stop the mass migration. In Britain, open borders and mass migration played a key role in Brexit.

And across Europe, many of the leading political candidates are running on a platform that includes ending the globalist migration tsunami and open borders. Some national leaders have also been very vocal on opposing the mass-migration agenda. Hungary's Orban, for instance, warned that globalists were using the mass migration to bring down Christendom and nation states on the road to a new global order. “The main danger to Europe’s future does not come from those who want to come here, but from Brussels’ fanatical internationalism,” he acknowledged, saying there was a “criminal conspiracy” behind the migration tsunami that aimed to destroy the nations of the Christian West. “We should not allow Brussels to place itself above the law. We shall not allow it to force upon us the bitter fruit of its cosmopolitan immigration policy.”

Of course, there are indeed some legitimate refugees in the world. Christians across much of the Middle East, for example, face ruthless persecution and even genocide at the hands of radicalized Muslims being weaponized and exploited as pawns by globalists and communists. Occasionally, an activist or dissident who gets on the wrong side of a dictator may also need protection in a third country. But the UN-orchestrated globalist scheme to resettle tens of millions of Muslims and Third World migrants in Europe and the United States at taxpayer expense is not a “refugee” program in any legitimate sense of the term. And it is not humanitarian. Indeed, for the cost of importing one Syrian to Western Europe, dozens of victims of the globalist establishment's wars and criminality could be supported in neighboring countries until the situation is resolved and they can return home to rebuild.

Instead of humanitarianism, the UN's scheming is outright subversion. The real agenda is the undermining of nations and nation-states, undermining Christianity, and undermining Western civilization — all on the road toward a totalitarian global system often touted by top globalists as a “New World Order.” The assaults on freedom resulting from the “refugee crisis” are also a key element of the plot. And the UN's “Together” campaign, funded largely by Western tax dollars, is a dangerous propaganda effort to demonize citizens concerned about the full-blown globalist attack on their countries and liberties.

Cutting off the funds for the propaganda campaign and the UN's ability to flood the West with millions of migrants is essential. And President Trump appears to be working on it. But the only real solution that gets to the root of the problem is the American Sovereignty Restoration Act — legislation to get the United States out of the UN and to evict the UN from U.S. soil. The long-term survival of liberty, nations, Western civilization, and self-government literally depends on stopping the UN.

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe.

