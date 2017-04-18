Communist China Opens “Global Governance” School

At a newly established “School of Global Governance,” one of the most brutal and murderous dictatorships on the planet is training what it hopes will be the managers and leadership of the emerging “global governance” system. That dictatorship is the one enslaving Communist China, responsible for murdering more people than any other government in human history. But as the regime proudly celebrates its growing role in what it openly touts as the “New World Order,” humanity must resist before it is too late, or freedom may be extinguished worldwide.

The Chinese regime is shouting about its new “School of Global Governance” from the rooftops. In an article published this month by Beijing's propaganda and espionage apparatus Xinhua headlined "China opens new college to train professionals of global governance," the regime said the school would train “more multilingual professionals with global vision and cross-cultural communication proficiency.” The school for indoctrinating and training future globalist-communist leaders was inaugurated this month at the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), known as the “cradle of diplomats” for Communist China and international communism more broadly.

Among other schemes, the Communist Party-run “School of Global Governance” will reportedly carry out research on globalist institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and others. “Through innovative training model, the school is expected to cultivate talents who are proficient in international rules and at least two working languages of the United Nations,” BFSU President Peng Long was quoted as saying by Xinhua. That should ensure a steady supply of thoroughly indoctrinated Communist Party functionaries to fill key posts in the UN and global-governance system.

The new Chinese Communist Party-dominated “global governance” school will also aim to “provide intellectual support for China's participation in international organizations and international affairs,” according to Peng and Beijing's propaganda machinery. But of course, even before that so-called intellectual support was formalized with the unveiling of the new school, the Chinese dictatorship was already taking an active role in “global governance” — a role that is growing larger and more significant with every passing day as Chinese agents bring in more Chinese agents into the senior ranks of the UN.

Indeed, as The New American has documented extensively, the mass-murdering regime already has its agents leading numerous important UN agencies. Among the globalist agencies under Communist Chinese leadership are the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), which is helping to transfer Western technology to Beijing's oppressive allies; the UN International Telecommunications Union (ITU), which globalists hope will regulate the Internet; the UN World Health Organization (WHO); the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO); the UN Department Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA); and more. Other Communist Chinese agents hold senior positions across the UN system, at the IMF, and beyond. Many of them have been openly pushing the regime's agenda.

And even the list of UN agencies run by Communist Chinese agents does not do justice to the growing influence the mass-murdering dictatorship wields within the globalist organization. Beijing holds a veto-wielding permanent seat on the UN Security Council that was illegitimately taken from the Republic of China (on Taiwan). Despite a requirement that member states uphold the highest standard in “human rights,” the murderous regime infamous for human rights abuses also holds a coveted seat on the discredited UN Human Rights Council. Beijing is the largest troop contributor among the permanent UNSC members to the UN's scandal-plagued “peacekeeping” force, too.

Communist Chinese agents have also played an enormous role in crafting the treaties, agreements, and documents that globalists are using as a road-map for global governance — including policy formation in the United States. The 2012 UN Conference on Sustainable Development in Brazil, also known as the Rio+20 Summit, for example, featured notorious anti-American Chinese Communist Sha Zukang as its secretary-general. More recently, the dictatorship boasted through its propaganda organs that it played a “crucial role” in crafting the UN Agenda 2030, described by then-UN boss Ban Ki-moon as the global “Declaration of Interdependence” for the world organization he described as the “Parliament of Humanity.”

Indeed, its own statements and propaganda reveal that Beijing and its leading tyrants are preparing to take a far more active role in the global-governance system. In 2013, for instance, the dictatorship's mouthpiece ran a revealing propaganda piece advocating a “de-Americanized” so-called New World Order with Third World dictatorships such as the Communist Chinese government and its allies at the helm. Blasting the United States, the communist regime said it was time for a “new world order” with the UN's “authority” at the center of it. Plenty of Western globalists and establishment operatives have used the same rhetoric.

Of course, running the sought-after “New World Order” will require plenty of thoroughly indoctrinated Chinese Communist agents well versed in atheism, Marxism-Leninism, oppression, censorship, population control, and “global governance.” Hence the need for the new “School of Global Governance” at BFSU. The new school, which grew out of a pilot program launched in 2010, will offer undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs, the regime's propaganda service said. Its graduates are already hard at work in the UN education agency known as UNESCO, the Pan American Health Organization, the UN Office at Geneva, and beyond.

With the UN-backed global scheme known as the “One Belt, One Road” (OBOR) initiative, which will help expand Communist Chinese domination across Asia and beyond, even more communist globalists will be needed. “Expansion of the program into a school is in response to the education opening-up requirement and demand for talents by the Belt and Road Initiative,” BFSU publicity department boss Chen Haiyan was quoted as saying by Xinhua, which even former reporters at the agency have exposed as an intelligence-gathering operation in addition to its propaganda duties. Multiple Chinese Communists within the UN have been promoting the OBOR scheme in their official capacity as UN functionaries.

But it is not just the Chinese Communists. Lest anyone get the false impression that the regime in Beijing is rising on its own, or even in defiance of the Western establishment, the facts show nothing could be further from the truth. As this magazine and countless other sources have documented, elements of the Western establishment and subversive forces operating within the U.S. government at the time all but ensured that Chairman Mao Tse-Tung — history's worst mass-murderer in terms of the number of victims — came to power by, among other schemes, stabbing Chinese leader and U.S. ally Chiang Kai Shek in the back.

Since then, top globalist schemers from the West have been among mass-murderer Mao's biggest fans. In a 1973 op-ed in the New York Times, for example, senior globalist architect David Rockefeller of the Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg, and other establishment organs actually showered praise on the Communist Chinese regime after a trip to the enslaved nation of China. “Whatever the price of the Chinese Revolution, it has obviously succeeded not only in producing more efficient and dedicated administration, but also in fostering high morale and community of purpose,” he claimed. “The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history.” The succesful “social experiment” also resulted in the murder of an estimated 77 million innocent people, according to University of Hawaii democide scholar R.J. Rummel.

The bizarre praise for the totalitarian regime by top establishment globalists and statists continues up to the present. In 2009, for instance, billionaire globalist and Rothschild protege George Soros said the brutal Communist Chinese dictatorship should “own” what he called the “New World Order.” “I think you really need to bring China into the creation of a new world order, financial world order,” Soros told the Financial Times. “I think you need a new world order, that China has to be part of the process of creating it and they have to buy in, they have to own it in the same way as the United States owns … the current order.” Beijing appears to have taken him very seriously. Countless similar statements by other prominent globalists could also be cited.

To find out what a New World Order owned by Communist China and its totalitarian allies might look like is not difficult. For one, Americans can see what happens in China itself — an enslaved nation where authorities murder and persecute dissidents and Christians, use forced abortions and UN aid to enforce their population-control regime, harvest organs from religious and political prisoners, censor the Internet, prohibit the exercise of even the most fundamental God-given rights such as free speech, and perpetrate other atrocities against the Chinese people on an unprecedented scale. And that is just what is publicly known and well-documented.

As far as its international agenda goes, the dictatorship has also been clear about its ambitions for global governance. In a 2013 joint declaration, top Communist Chinese officials joined with their counterparts in the BRICS regimes — Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa — to openly push the globalist agenda of world tyranny. “The UN enjoys universal membership and is at the center of global governance,” the totalitarian-minded rulers said, calling for an IMF-managed global monetary system to replace the U.S. dollar. “We underscore our commitment to work together in the UN to continue our cooperation and strengthen multilateral approaches in international relations based on the rule of law and anchored in the Charter of the United Nations.”

The following year, a collection of over 100 of the world’s communist, Islamist, and socialist regimes, along with some elected, but mostly corrupt, Third World regimes, gathered in Bolivia at the G77 plus China summit to demand what they called a “New World Order to Live Well.” UN boss Ban Ki-moon joined the anti-American, anti-freedom, anti-national sovereignty, anti-free market festivities. He called on the assembled rulers — the biggest voting bloc at the UN by far — to keep pushing “sustainable development” and man-made global-warming alarmism. The goal: foisting what he also called a “New World Order” on humanity. And they all made clear, even in the summit’s final declaration, that the UN would be at the heart of that order, with the UN General Assembly serving as the “emblem of global sovereignty.”

The Chinese regime's “Global Governance” school intends to churn out bureaucrats and petty tyrants to help impose a totalitarian regime of “global governance” on humanity. That much is plain to see. However, the threat is not nearly as enormous as it may seem, and the solution is in fact rather simple: If the United States were to abandon the UN, which globalists and communists all declare to be at the “center of global governance,” then the totalitarian threat becomes far less dangerous to Americans. Already, legislation to achieve an “Amexit” from the UN, known as the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193), is sitting in Congress.

At that point, as long as Americans and other freedom-loving peoples can maintain military superiority over Communist China and its dictatorial allies — a simple feat provided the free market is allowed to operate in the free world and Beijing's legions of spies are finally arrested — the “global governance” bureaucrats Beijing and its allies are preparing to unleash can be laughed out of the room. But stopping the totalitarian agenda will take organized action by the American people.

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

