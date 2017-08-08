U.S. Boots in Yemen As Globalist-Saudi Coalition Destroys It

As the Saudi regime and its allies continue laying waste to the impoverished nation of Yemen using mostly American weapons, U.S. boots are now reportedly on the ground to assist in the destruction under the guise of the global terror war. Millions of Yemeni civilians have been displaced and suffering amid what analysts are describing as among the greatest humanitarian crises currently afflicting the planet — disease, starvation, and violence are running rampant. With the U.S. government now getting sucked even deeper into the conflict, there appears to be no end in sight to the civil war. And unsurprisingly, globalists are, as usual, exploiting the tragedy they helped create to advance the cause of globalism via regional governance.

The conflict in Yemen is multi-faceted and complex, with numerous factions vying for power and control of the ruins. From the North, Houthi forces supposedly aligned with the Iranian regime have been fighting for more than a decade against the corrupt, autocratic U.S.-backed authorities that have since been displaced. Meanwhile, al-Qaeda and ISIS have reportedly seized the opportunity to grab additional territory. The latest phase of the civil war formally got underway in 2015, when a battle between two dueling governments resulted in Houthi forces capturing the capital and political power via their “Supreme Revolutionary Committee.” And it has been downhill from there.

The Sunni Islamist dictatorship in Saudi Arabia, a perpetual foe of the ostensibly Shia Islamist dictatorship in Iran, was unwilling to see its neighbor to the South controlled by supposed Iranian proxies. And so, with support from the Obama administration, the Saudi regime, and the transnational “Gulf Cooperation Council” (GCC) it largely controls, invaded Yemen with a goal of deposing the Houthis and installing their exiled minion Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. Ironically, while U.S. authorities justified much of their intervention in Yemen under the guise of targeting al-Qaeda, bombing and attacking Houthi forces, fierce enemies of al-Qaeda, has the effect of helping the terror group. And the U.S.-backed Saudis are reportedly aligned with al-Qaeda forces in Yemen, too.

All of the fighting and chaos has been fueled by the U.S. government, among other sources. And the humanitarian cost has been staggering. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed in the conflict so far. With hospitals and infrastructure in ruins across the nation, nobody seems to have reliable estimates on the true number of causalities. Hundreds of thousands of people have reportedly been afflicted with cholera as sanitation and health services collapse. Millions are displaced, and millions more are on the verge of famine. And all along, the Saudi regime and its GCC, which largely controls Yemen's airspace and borders, have been working to keep journalists out and information in.

The investigators that have managed to get in cited “widespread and systematic” violations of human rights, including attacks on civilians, bombing of critical civilian infrastructure, and more. Among other effects, the U.S. government's role in the devastating assault is pouring fuel on the fires of anti-American hatred in Yemen. “There is nothing in this world that I hate more than Americans,” 32-year-old deliveryman Ali Mohammed Murshed was quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times as he looked at a bombed-out reception hall. “With all the arms they have given to Saudi Arabia, the Saudis have achieved nothing after more than two years but killing civilians and destroying infrastructure.”

According to military officials cited by the Washington Post on August 4, the United States now also has a contingent of U.S. troops in Yemen, supposedly to “push al-Qaeda militants from one of their key strongholds in Central Yemen.” A spokesman for the Pentagon was quoted as saying that the U.S. troops in Yemen were involved in “intelligence sharing.” But more U.S. forces could be committed to the conflict in the weeks ahead. Since March, the U.S. military has also conducted some 80 airstrikes in Yemen, the spokesman said, in addition to various ground operations by U.S. Special Forces. One of those made headlines around the world after a U.S. serviceman and an eight-year-old girl were killed, along with 10 children and some two dozen other civilians.

Of course, the U.S. government has been unconstitutionally meddling in the Middle East for generations, fueling chaos, war, genocide, the ongoing extermination of Christians, and other tragedies. Under the Obama administration, though, the U.S. government became deeply involved in Yemen's internal conflicts. Obama was especially fond of killing people in Yemen via drone, without so much as charging them with a crime, much less securing a conviction in a court of law. One of Obama's victims was a 16-year-old American boy. Under the Trump administration, the U.S. attacks in Yemen continued, including the horrifying raid gone wrong that had been planned under Obama.

Going after al-Qaeda has been the chief pretext for U.S. involvement in Yemen — even after Obama was caught knowingly supporting al-Qaeda in Libya and Syria, as revealed even in official Pentagon documents. Ironically, multiple reports have accused the Saudi regime of uniting with al-Qaeda in Yemen under the banner of crushing the Shia-affiliated Houthi forces. “Saudi Arabia’s alignment with terrorist groups in Yemen was highlighted in June when the Saudi-backed exiled Yemeni government of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi sent Abdel-Wahab Humayqani to Geneva as one of its delegates in the failed UN-sponsored roundtable talks,” reported the left-wing World Post. The U.S. government in 2013 designated Humayqani a “Specifically Designated Global Terrorist” for helping to finance and recruit for al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), as well as for having orchestrated a car bombing.

Despite all that, in Yemen, the United States has also been deeply involved in supporting the Saudi regime. Indeed, the Saudi dictatorship, which beheads “apostates” and considers converting to Christianity a capital offense, is receiving countless billions of dollars in weapons via the U.S. government. On top of that, U.S. authorities have been providing intelligence and logistical support to the Saudi-led military coalition that is bombing Yemen into a pulp. The U.S. government has also helped blockade the nation. Indeed, more than a few analysts have argued that the U.S. government is complicit in the ongoing destruction of Yemen.

But not everyone in Washington, D.C. is happy about it. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), while urging his Senate colleagues to vote against sending weapons to the Saudi regime, blasted its behavior in Yemen. “Saudi Arabia bombed a funeral procession. There was no mistake here. There was no cloud cover,” Paul declared. “They bombed them and killed 125 civilians at a funeral. This was no mistake, there was no error. This was them pointedly dropping the bombs on civilians. They put protesters in jail. They have got a 17-year-old — he is now 20, been in jail for three years. He will be beheaded and then crucified.”

The popular liberty-minded senator also argued passionately against U.S. assistance to the regime. “We should not be giving these people weapons,” he said. “They supported ISIS. They're on the wrong side of the war. They are the greatest purveyor of hatred for Christianity and Judaism. They do not deserve your weapons. They're going to give your weapons that belong to the American people, they're going to give them to people who behead and crucify protesters. You can't take a Bible into Saudi Arabia. You can't visit their major cities. We can't make them be like us, but we don't have to encourage their behavior by giving them weapons that may well fall into the hands of people who are our enemies.”

Unsurprisingly, the very same establishment globalists involved in fomenting war, chaos, and death around the world and in Yemen are once again exploiting the horror they unleashed to advance globalism. In particular, multiple globalist voices are calling for the expansion of the Gulf Cooperation Council — a sort of European Union-style transnational regime on the Arabian Peninsula — to include Yemen. Writing in Al Monitor, for instance, Bruce Riedel, director of the “Intelligence Project” at the globalist Brookings Institution, promoted that very idea in a column headlined “How to end the war in Yemen.”

“Offering Yemen full membership in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) would be an excellent start, and some prominent Saudis have already suggested the idea,” he wrote. “A GCC with Yemen would contain 70 million people. It would unite the peninsula. Bringing Yemen into the rich Gulf club would emulate the European Union’s positive approach of bringing in poorer European states to help them transition to a stable and prosperous future. It will mean the Saudis, Emiratis, Qataris and others take on the task of rebuilding Yemen at their (considerable) expense. The alternative is to leave a festering open wound in the peninsula that will bleed them as Yemenis seek revenge for this war for a generation to come.”

Numerous other globalist propaganda pieces suggested the exact same plot. As this magazine has documented extensively, the globalist establishment, very much including the Council on Foreign Relations, is ultimately hoping to impose a “Middle East Union” on the diverse peoples of the region. And that new transnational regime would join the EU, the African Union, the Union of South American States, Vladimir Putin's Eurasian Union, and other such regional blocks as part of what globalist schemers refer to as the “New World Order.” So, in addition to profiting from weapons sales, the establishment is using the atrocious conflict in Yemen to advance its dangerous and totalitarian vision of a globalist utopia controlled by that same establishment.

The U.S. government has absolutely no business meddling in Yemen's affairs. With its lawless wars and mass-murder programs, it makes all Americans complicit in the atrocities being perpetrated across the Middle East. Since there has been no declaration of war from Congress, the conflict is blatantly unconstitutional, too. The Trump administration should abandon the immoral and illegal globalist warmongering of Obama and previous U.S. administrations, and instead follow the non-interventionist advice of America's Founding Fathers. The world may not become perfect, but at least Americans would no longer have the blood of countless innocents on their hands.

