Furious at Trump, Disgraced UN “Human Rights” Boss to Step Down

Citing an “appalling” climate for what the United Nations dishonestly characterizes as “human rights,” scandal-plagued UN “High Commissioner for Human Rights” Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein (shown) is planning to step down this summer, according to news reports.

But it isn't the mass-murdering regime enslaving the people of China that he is so concerned about. In fact, his office helped the brutal communist dictatorship kidnap and murder its victims before they could leave the country to testify about Beijing's crimes. Then, adding insult to injury, he fiendishly persecuted the whistleblower who exposed that crime, sparking an international scandal.

The extremist Islamic prince turned UN bureaucrat is not too concerned about the beheading of Christians and other “apostates” by Muslim tyrants across the Middle East, either. Instead, the Islamic royal prefers to compare elected Western leaders concerned about immigration and national security with the Islamic State terrorist group.

Nor is the infamous UN bureaucrat concerned about the pervasive rape of women and children by UN “peace” troops and officials around the world. Even though estimates suggest the number of victims over the last decade is around 60,000, he appears to have no time for that. Instead of being concerned about the human rights of those victims of the UN, the UN “human rights” boss spent his time and energy conspiring to destroy the one ethical official in his office who blew the whistle and tried to stop the ongoing atrocities against some of the most vulnerable children on the planet.

No, those horrifying crimes and human rights abuses by the UN and its dictatorial member regimes are not what has the chief of the UN's discredited “human rights” machine so concerned that he has to step down next year. Instead, he is furious about President Donald Trump and other Western leaders who are seeking to crack down on mass Islamic immigration and rein in the globalist establishment. Seriously.

Meet Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein, a member of the Islamic dynasty ruling Jordan who serves as the bombastically titled UN “High Commissioner for Human Rights.” Along with the internationally ridiculed UN “Human Rights Council,” a body that includes dozens of vicious kleptocrats and mass-murdering tyrants, Hussein and his office are the pinnacle of the UN's “human rights” regime.

But soon, Hussein will be stepping down. “Next year will be the last of my mandate,” he wrote in an email to subordinates. “After reflection, I have decided not to seek a second four-year term. To do so, in the current geopolitical context, might involve bending a knee in supplication; muting a statement of advocacy; lessening the independence and integrity of my voice — which is your voice.”

Throughout his disgraceful tenure, Hussein has spent much of his time attacking the United States — at least when he is not trying to destroy the whistleblowers who expose UN atrocities. Indeed, beyond simply attacking America, Hussein has become notorious for attacking the most fundamental, constitutionally guaranteed human rights of the American people.

For instance, after one of his co-religionists in Florida, an Afghan jihadist with well-documented homosexual proclivities, shot up a homosexual nightclub, Hussein courageously sprang into action with a press release. Among other outrages, the UN official called for “robust gun regulation” to be imposed on Americans to comply with alleged “obligations” under what he often describes as “international law.”

In a world where dictators are murdering people by the shipload, and Islamist terrorists backed by Islamic dictators are butchering their way through large parts of the world, Hussein somehow found a way to make that about Trump, too. In what multiple critics suggested was evidence of a serious mental-health problem, Hussein actually equated President Trump and his “tactics” with the Islamic State.

Of course, in the real world, ISIS tactics include beheading, bombing, terrorism, crucifixions, enslavement, rape, and more in the name of the Islamic god and his prophet Mohamed. By contrast, Trump's tactics included primarily talking about issues that concern Americans, including promises to get the borders back under control, enforce the law, drain the swamp, stop globalism, bring back jobs, and more.

In what could easily be confused by a rational observer as comments that would be directed at the dictators ruling China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, or dozens of Muslim dictatorships, Hussein also slammed President Trump as “dangerous.” He then blamed the American president for a “surge in discrimination, anti-Semitism, and violence against ethnic and religious minorities.”

But Trump was not the only elected Western leader to come under vitriolic attack by the Islamic prince. Others included British Brexit leader Nigel Farage, Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders, Czech President Milos Zeman, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and others. “What Mr. Wilders shares in common with Mr. Trump, Mr. Orban, Mr. Zeman, Mr. [Norbert] Hofer [of Austria], Mr. [Robert] Fico [of Slovakia], Madame [Marine] Le Pen [of the anti-European Union National Front], Mr. Farage, he also shares with Da’esh,” Zeid claimed, with Da’esh being one of the terms used to refer to ISIS.

Hussein spewed his venom at European and American voters concerned about open borders and mass Islamic immigration, too, condemning them for what he described as their “natural prejudice.” He blasted their elected politicians as “nationalist demagogues,” “cheats,” and other derogatory terms, sounding a lot like the mad dictator (and UN member state) enslaving North Korea when he spews his venom at Trump.

The handful of establishment propaganda organs that reported on the news of Hussein stepping down sounded completely detached from reality. The globalist-minded Foreign Policy magazine, for example, peddled the Hussein-good-Trump-bad narrative without question, perhaps assuming that its readers were unaware of the facts. The report even quoted a pseudo-human rights activist claiming that Hussein had been a “rare example of moral clarity, principle and independence.”

It was not clear how persecuting whistleblowers who sought to expose the rape of children by international “peacekeeping” troops or the identification of dissidents to a murderous regime could be considered moral or principled. But unsurprisingly, the misleading report did not mention either of those explosive scandals that have been in the headlines worldwide for months.

The increasingly fringe New York Times, regularly ridiculed by President Trump for peddling fake news, also quoted a globalist “international law” wonk to praise Hussein and his scandal-plagued tenure. Again, there was no mention of the mega-scandals swirling around Hussein.

Of course, Hussein is hardly the only UN “human rights” bureaucrat purporting to be concerned about America and Trump. As The New American reported last week, the dictators club deployed a “human rights expert” to investigate “extreme poverty;” not to Venezuela, where starvation is running rampant and children are dying en mass thanks to socialism — but to the richest country in human history, the United States.

In a wildly inappropriate statement meddling in U.S. affairs that bordered on the delusional, UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Philip Alston even claimed that American states that had decided to drug test welfare recipients had “conducted what were in essence unethical experiments on the poor.” He also suggested the effort of private charities should be “harnessed” by government.

The fringe UN figure also lobbied against the tax-reform package backed by Trump. “The American Dream is rapidly becoming the American Illusion,” pontificated the far-left UN bureaucrat, appointed by a UN “Human Rights Council” that is literally dominated by autocrats, including mass-murdering Communist and Islamic dictatorships and even the most murderous regime to have ever existed.

“The proposed tax reform package stakes out America’s bid to become the most unequal society in the world. It will greatly increase the already high levels of wealth and income inequality between the richest one percent and the poorest 50 percent of Americans,” said Alston. “The dramatic cuts in welfare, foreshadowed by President Trump and Speaker Ryan, and already beginning to be implemented by the administration, will essentially shred crucial dimensions of a safety net that is already full of holes.”

Hussein vowed to spend his final months in office promoting the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a bizarre document that does not recognize God-given rights and instead purports to redefine and pervert even the concept of human rights itself. Consider, as one example, Article 29 of the declaration, which claims that “rights” can be limited “by law” under the guise of everything from “public order” to “the general welfare.” Separately, the same article claims that everyone has “duties to the community” and that “rights and freedoms” may “in no case be exercised contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations.”

Despite the imagined adversity, Hussein, seeking to portray himself as a victim and a hero, vowed to bravely carry on demonizing Trump and real human rights. “There are many months ahead of us: months of struggle, perhaps, and even grief — because although the past year has been arduous for many of us, it has been appalling for many of the people we serve,” he whined.

At this point, it has become more than clear that the “people we serve,” as Hussein put it, does not include the American people, or even the everyday people of the world yearning to live in freedom. Instead, under the guise of promoting “human rights,” it has become clear that the UN is actually on a mission to destroy true human rights — the inalienable, God-given rights endowed upon each person by their Creator, as the U.S. Declaration of Independence put it.

The Trump administration and Congress have become increasingly aware of the perverse UN agenda, most recently exposed when the dictators club voted to condemn the U.S. government for moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Bipartisan threats to defund the UN are growing louder, and Trump has already announced that the U.S. will be withdrawing from key UN agencies and agreements in the years ahead.

But to truly end the extreme threat to U.S. sovereignty and liberty posed by the increasingly unhinged dictators club, a full withdrawal is needed, along with an eviction of the UN's headquarters from U.S. soil. Legislation to achieve that, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193), is sitting in the House Foreign Affairs Committee awaiting action. All that is needed now is sufficient pressure from the American people.

