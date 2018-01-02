Communist China Vows to “Resolutely Uphold Authority of UN”

As the American people and the Trump administration work to rein in the international dictators club, the mass-murdering dictator ruling mainland China vowed in his New Year's address to “resolutely uphold the authority and status of the United Nations.” Pledging to “chart the future” for all of “humanity,” Chinese Communist Party boss Xi Jinping (shown) also claimed his regime would serve as “keeper of international order.” The controversial statements sparked concerns among analysts worried about an increasingly belligerent dictatorship in China that now has its agents in leadership roles across the “global governance” system. In short, freedom is being threatened, worldwide.

In his New Year's address, delivered on December 31 of 2018, Xi repeatedly emphasized the notion that the Communist Chinese regime was a “responsible” and “major” player in the world. “China will resolutely uphold the authority and status of the United Nations, actively fulfill China’s international obligations and duties, remain firmly committed to China’s pledges to tackle climate change, actively push for the Belt and Road Initiative, and always be a builder of world peace, contributor of global development and keeper of international order,” Xi declared in his speech. “The Chinese people are ready to chart out a more prosperous, peaceful future for humanity, with people from other countries.”

Breaking down those comments, and considering them in light of recent developments, it becomes clear that the international system of “global governance,” as globalists refer to it, is increasingly under the sway of the most murderous regime in recorded human history. In fact, as The New American warned years ago, the globalist-backed Communist regime in China is being positioned by the internationalist establishment as a leading force in what both globalists and Chinese Communists often refer to as the “New World Order.” The UN and its affiliates will be the key players, if the establishment gets its way.

Examining Xi's New Year statements, which were no doubt thoroughly considered before being made publicly, yields significant clues as to Beijing's vision for the world. In the United States, the American people and their elected representatives in both parties are becoming increasingly weary of the UN. Indeed, the bid for a complete U.S. withdrawal from the UN has become a mainstream position shared by grassroots Americans and even political leaders. Even globalist-minded leaders from both parties have spoken of defunding the UN. Trump, too, has vowed to rein in the UN, even announcing an American exit from various UN agencies and agreements. And so, it is very significant that the Communist Chinese regime vowed to “resolutely uphold the authority and status of the United Nations.”

But what that means, exactly, is not clear. For instance, would Communist China take action if Congress were to challenge UN “authority” and pass the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193), which would end U.S. involvement in the UN? The UN routinely condemns America for alleged “violations” of what it calls “international law” — everything from gun rights and spankings for children, to free speech and federalism, to limited government and repealing ObamaCare, have been declared violations of global “law” by UN officials. The Communist Chinese regime has declared Americans' gun rights to be a “human rights” violation, too. What, if anything, does the regime in China intend to do to enforce these illegitimate UN decrees as part of upholding the alleged “authority” of the UN? Xi did not say.

The dictator's claim that Beijing will “fulfill China’s international obligations and duties” is less surprising. While the communist regime routinely violates the God-given rights of its subjects — forced abortions, torture, murder of dissidents, harvesting organs from religious minorities, mass censorship, ethnic cleansing, cultural genocide in Tibet, and more — that appears to be compatible with its so-called “international obligations.” Indeed, Article 29 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights makes clear that there are no real rights, as they can all be limited “by law,” and that even your privileges can “never be used contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations.” Still, when UN kangaroo courts rule against Beijing, it tends to ignore the "ruling."

On alleged man-made “climate change,” the Chinese regime vowed to “remain firmly committed to China’s pledges to tackle climate change.” That, too, is no surprise. In fact, China's totalitarian rulers have been laughing all the way to the bank since 2015, when Obama pretended to commit the United States to the UN “Paris Agreement” mandating economic suicide for the West and mass subsidies for China and Third World kleptocrats. Under the UN “climate” regime, which Trump has vowed to exit, the Chinese pledged to continue emitting more and more CO2 (the gas of life) for years to come, while the Obama administration promised to use illegal executive decrees to radically slash U.S. energy production and prosperity to accomplish literally nothing for the environment.

Xi also promised to “actively push for the Belt and Road Initiative.” As documented by The New American and many other sources, this scheme, despite being marketed as a “win-win” way to boost trade, is much more than that. With help from the UN, the regime in Beijing intends to dominate — economically and politically — the Eurasian landmass, with its power reaching into Africa and Europe. The UN is fully onboard. “While the Belt and Road Initiative and the 2030 Agenda are different in their nature and scope, both have sustainable development as the overarching objective,” explained Socialist UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, with “sustainable development” a phrase used to describe a totalitarian UN-backed ideology seeking to centralize and expand coercive controls over humanity.

The Chinese dictator's pledge to serve as “keeper of international order” is highly significant. The official narrative on world order, as pushed in the globalist establishment's leading propaganda organs, is that Trump is retreating from international leadership, putting what they call the “liberal world order” at risk. Also part of this bogus narrative is that the mass-murdering regime in China is valiantly and somewhat reluctantly stepping into the void to protect and preserve globalism, multilateralism, global governance, and more from a rogue president in the White House. However, as this magazine has documented, the globalist show is being engineered for public consumption — and the end result will be international tyranny if the agenda is not stopped.

Perhaps most alarming, Xi said in his speech that globalist Western leaders and elites were fully onboard with his vision of a Communist Chinese-led world order. At the G20 Summit and the World Economic Forum in Davos, a premier gathering of globalists where Xi gave a keynote speech, the dictator said he had “in-depth” exchanges of views with “concerted parties,” as Beijing's propaganda and espionage service Xinhua put it. “They are all in favor of the joint building of a community with a shared future for humanity,” Xi said, promising that the global order they all seek would “benefit people across the world.” He did not say whether Trump, who attended the G20 but not the WEF, agreed with the vision.

The bizarre remarks by Chinese Communist Party boss Xi Jinping come just weeks after UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak, also an unrepentant Communist Party operative, praised Beijing's growing role in “global affairs.” “I am also heartened by China's pledge to join the new UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System (PCRS) and take the lead in setting up a permanent peacekeeping police squad and building a peacekeeping standby force of 8,000 troops,” Lajcak was quoted as saying by Xinhua, a propaganda organ and espionage front for the Chinese Communist Party.

On the domestic front, Xi vowed to continue oppressing the Chinese people under the guise of ensuring their “well-being,” as defined by the Communist Party. “That is why we should strengthen our sense of responsibility, and do a good job of ensuring the people's well-being,” Xi said. “The well-being of our people is the Party and the government's greatest political achievement. Our cadres should put the people's state of living at the heart, and help them live a better life.” Following a recent trip to China by Barack Obama after Trump's trip, Chinese propaganda organs referred to Obama as a “veteran cadre,” too, a term normally reserved for leading communists.

The fact that the brutal dictator of China is now so bold and brazen in openly proclaiming the global ambitions of his murderous autocracy should be cause for alarm to freedom-loving peoples everywhere. However, despite the sense of confidence expressed by globalists and communists united in common cause, the battle for freedom and self-government is by no means over yet. In fact, with the American people waking up to the dangers of globalism and statism in record numbers, the establishment's best laid plans may be facing the greatest challenge to date.

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon: UN Photo

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe but has lived all over the world.

