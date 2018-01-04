UN Chief Touts China's Lead Role in Building UN “Police Squad”

After installing its agent at the top of Interpol, Communist China, the most murderous regime in recorded human history, is working with the United Nations to set up a “permanent peacekeeping police squad” and an 8,000-man “standby force” to be deployed anywhere in the world at a moment's notice. Unsurprisingly, the UN is loving it. Radical UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak, an unrepentant Communist Party operative from Eastern Europe, recently praised the communist regime in China for its lead role in the controversial effort. And the new China-UN “peace” force comes as Communist Chinese dictator Xi Jinping vowed on New Year's Eve to “resolutely uphold the authority and status of the United Nations.” The implications for liberty could be disastrous.

Speaking to Xinhua, the Communist Chinese Party's dual-purpose propaganda and espionage front, UN General Assembly boss Lajcak “welcomed the fact that China is now playing a leading role in the multilateral system and global affairs.” Indeed, the communist UN boss could hardly contain his glee at Beijing's growing role in global governance — and a new global “police squad” in particular. “I am also heartened by China's pledge to join the new UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System (PCRS) and take the lead in setting up a permanent peacekeeping police squad and building a peacekeeping standby force of 8,000 troops,” said Lajcak.

That Lajcak would support a Communist Chinese-led UN “police squad” is hardly surprising, considering his own background with totalitarianism. His political life began in the the Communist Party of Slovakia, where he was a member in good standing until the ostensible collapse of communism in Eastern Europe. That party, which brutally enslaved what was then Czechoslovakia, murdered more than 65,000 people during its reign of terror, according to democide expert R.J. Rummel. Lajcak does not appear to have publicly disavowed those crimes. Today, he belongs to that same murderous party's direct descendant, the “Direction-Social Democracy” Party.

Lajcak's party, which still rules Slovakia today, is a member of the Socialist International (SI), the premier global alliance of socialist and communist parties that, by its own admission, seeks to enslave humanity under a collectivist UN-led “world government.” Considering the fact that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres led the SI for years before taking over the bloated UN bureaucracy, it is hardly surprising that Guterres, too, would be so fond of Communist China's growing role in the UN system. Indeed, like Lajcak, Guterres has become a cheerleader for Beijing's surging influence in “global governance.”

In what Xinhua celebrated as an “exclusive interview” with Lajcak, the UN bigwig also celebrated Beijing's commitment to establish what was described as the “China-UN peace fund.” (In George Orwell's book 1984, the “Ministry of Peace” is in charge of war). But despite the renewed celebrations, the move by Communist Chinese dictator Xi to supercharge the UN's coercive capabilities was first announced in September of 2015. At that time, then-President Barack Obama was also seeking to build up the UN's “peace” armies and police forces. More recently, Obama, who trained Communist Chinese troops on U.S. soil for the first time in history, was praised by Communist Chinese state-run media as a “veteran cadre,” a term normally reserved for top communists.

Back in 2015, Xi, also described in Chinese state and party media as a “veteran cadre,” spoke proudly of his regime's scheming to boost the UN's military might — even as the UN was struggling to contain an explosion of revelations surrounding mass rape of children and other atrocities by scandal-plagued UN “peace” forces all over the world. “China will join the new UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System, and has thus decided to lead in setting up a permanent peacekeeping police squad and build a peacekeeping standby force of 8,000 troops,” declared the Chinese dictator, who has increasingly been compared to history's most prolific mass-murderer, Chinese Communist Mao Zedong.

On the same day of that announcement, Xi boasted that his regime would contribute another $100 million to the globalist-spawned “African Union” so that it, too, could have a “rapid reaction force” for use against Africans. Aside from American and European taxpayers, Beijing is among the leading financiers of the mega-corrupt “African Union,” a globalist construct similar to the European Union and the Union of South American States (UNASUR) being imposed on Africans without their consent. In fact, Communist China even funded the construction of the African Union's headquarters in Ethiopia.

It was not immediately clear how much progress has been made by Beijing in establishing the UN's “permanent police squad” or its “standby force.” But in a recently released fact sheet, the Chinese regime boasted that, as of the summer of 2017, it had participated in 24 UN “peacekeeping” missions, sending more than 30,000 troops to serve under UN command around the world. Beijing is now the largest troop-contributing government among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. After the United States, it is also the second largest financier of the UN's oftentimes brutal and vicious “peacekeeping” schemes.

Unsurprisingly, leading globalists, thrilled at the prospect of thousands of thoroughly indoctrinated communist troops being put at the UN's disposal, celebrated the Chinese announcement. “Xi Jinping definitely stole the show with his plans for an 8,000-strong standby force to back UN operations, and his pledge overshadowed pretty much everyone else's,” European Council on Foreign Relations “peacekeeping expert” Richard Gowan was quoted as saying in establishment media. “The big question is what this will mean in practice. Is it 8,000 troops ready to deploy at short notice at all times?”

While Beijing is playing the starring role in setting up the UN's mysterious “permanent police squad” and “standby force,” another arm of the UN is quietly working to globalize existing local, national, and regional law-enforcement agencies. As The New American reported in 2016, the UN COPS program, which now hosts “Chiefs of Police” summits, is working to harmonize and unite police agencies worldwide on the UN agenda. Not long before that, then-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon, who referred to the UN as the “Parliament of Humanity,” called on American police officers to obey what he called “international standards.”

Technically outside of the UN, but intimately linked with it in the architecture of “global governance,” is the steady growth and empowerment of Interpol. In late 2016, the Chinese regime scored a major victory when Chinese Communist agent Meng Hongwei, the dictatorship's former “Vice Minister of Public Security,” was selected as president of the self-styled global “law-enforcement” agency. Almost immediately after falling under Communist Chinese control, Interpol issued an “international arrest warrant” for a Chinese dissident who was exposing corruption among top Chinese Communists from the safety of America. Interpol previously fell under the control of Adolf Hitler's National Socialist (Nazi) regime. More recently, it has been used by Islamist regimes to hunt down alleged “apostates” who convert to Christianity.

Other Communist Chinese-controlled nodes in the constellation of “global governance” include the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), which has been aiding North Korea under the guise of “sustainability,” and the UN International Civil Aviation Organization, which has long pushed global taxes on air travel. Also under Beijing's control is the UN International Telecommunications Union (ITU), which globalists, Islamists, and communists are all hoping to use to censor and tax the Internet. A Communist Chinese agent also runs the influential UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. Incredibly, despite being one of the most totalitarian regimes on earth, Beijing even secured a seat on the UN's discredited “Human Rights Council.”

Globalist propaganda organs such as Foreign Policy, years after The New American magazine, have finally started discussing the trends. Basically, the regime in Beijing is taking over international organizations in a fiendish drive to build what its ideologists have referred to as the “New World Order.” But instead of telling the truth — that Communist China's rise to global power was aided and abetted by Western globalists at every stage — the establishment's media wing is trying to make it all seem like a result of President Trump's skepticism toward globalism, the UN, and pseudo-“free trade” agreements.

“In a sense, China is simply using its growing economic and political clout at the U.N. to pick up distressed assets abandoned by the United States and its allies and repurpose them to serve its strategic goals,” claimed globalist reporters Colum Lynch and Elias Groll in an October 2017 Foreign Policy piece misleadingly headlined “As U.S. Retreats From World Organizations, China Steps in to Fill the Void.” Similar articles pushing the same easily debunked narrative blaming Trump have been published across the establishment's propaganda machine. And despite occasionally expressing some concerns about “human rights,” the increasingly fringe “mainstream” media have often painted Xi as a hero — the new savior of globalism, the climate, and the “liberal world order.”

The New American, of course, has been highlighting the Communist Chinese dictatorship's takeover of key UN agencies for years, long before Donald Trump was even a candidate. And since at least the 1970s, globalist bigwigs and self-styled internationalist conspirators have been celebrating the establishment-backed rise of the murderous regime. “The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history,” crowed David Rockefeller in a 1973 piece for the New York Times, omitting mention of the tens of millions murdered as part of the “social experiment.” More recently, billionaire Rothschild protégé George Soros said China has a “better functioning government than the United States,” and that it should “own” what he, too, called the “New World Order.”

Communist China's engineered takeover of global institutions and its lead role creating a UN “police squad” may seem alarming. The rhetoric coming from the Communist Chinese dictator sounds alarming, too. Just last week, he vowed to “resolutely uphold the authority and status of the United Nations” and serve as a “keeper of international order.” But there is a very simple solution to the problem. Legislation currently sitting in Congress, known as the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193), would end U.S. involvement in the UN — thereby neutralizing a crucial tool of communists, globalists, Islamists, and other totalitarians in their war on America, Western civilization, and freedom. All that is needed now is sufficient understanding among American voters and their elected representatives.

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe but has lived all over the world. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

UN "peacekeepers": UN photo

