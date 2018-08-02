“State of Palestine” to Run Massive G77 Bloc at United Nations

The largest group of governments and dictatorships within the United Nations, dubbed the “Group of 77 Plus China” or “G77 + China,” has unanimously selected the “State of Palestine” as its next leader. The controversial move sparked concerns worldwide about the bloc of corrupt and often autocratic regimes that controls some two-thirds of the votes in the UN General Assembly. But critics within and outside the UN expressed hope that the whole saga would have a silver lining: It will highlight the obvious dangers of further empowering the UN and its dictator-dominated “General Assembly” at the expense of national sovereignty.

The influential G77 Plus China grouping, which includes more than 130 governments and tyrants, is dedicated primarily to extorting Western taxpayers via a collective voice at the UN. At the UN's “climate” negotiations in Paris, for instance, the outfit demanded $100 billion per year from taxpayers in richer and more liberty-minded nations — as a starting point. The group has also been demanding that the UN be empowered with vast new “global governance” powers, including a planetary tax regime, as part of what the G77 and its leaders often tout as the “New World Order.”

Officials in the U.S. government, Israeli authorities, and others expressed concerns about the choice of the self-styled “State of Palestine” to lead the controversial G77 grouping. Ironically, despite efforts to declare itself a state and gain international recognition, the U.S. government-funded “Palestinian Authority” is not even technically a member of the UN. Nor does the U.S. government that bankrolls the Arab entity recognize it as a state, even having federal laws prohibiting U.S. tax funding for any international organization that admits the “State of Palestine” as a member state.

Rather than being a full-fledged member of the UN, the so-called Palestinian Authority is referred to as an “observer.” Like the Vatican, which is also considered an “observer,” the Palestinian delegation does not have a vote in the General Assembly. But through the G77 Plus China, whose member regimes rule four out of every five people on the planet, the controversial Arab entity is getting a major boost in terms of prestige and influence on the international stage. The decision to select the Palestinian officials as leaders of G77 is expected to be formally ratified in September, with the delegation taking over from Egyptian authorities in January.

Because of its massive voting power in the dictator-controlled UN General Assembly, the G77 has significant influence over what happens there. For now, the UN Security Council remains the most important decision-making body at the UN, even claiming to have the ability to deploy U.S. troops around the world. But if the G77 and China group gets its way, the General Assembly dominated by that grouping would become essentially a global legislature with the power to make binding “laws” that would, presumably, absent a U.S. withdrawal from the UN, apply to Americans as well. The UN General Assembly still has significant authority, too, especially as it relates to budget and management issues.

As The New American magazine has documented extensively, the G77 Plus China, a key organ of globalist power, is pushing for the UN General Assembly to run what G77 leaders and their declarations refer to as the “New World Order.” Their totalitarian global vision, as described in official G77 Plus China documents, calls for the UN General Assembly to be empowered as an “emblem of global sovereignty” — a sort of planetary parliament that would be effectively controlled by the Third World dictators and kleptocrats of the G77, and the nefarious powers behind them. Global socialism is the goal.

But the latest development could spell trouble. The Arab ambassador who purports to represent Palestinian Arabs at the UN, Riyad Mansour, has already lashed out at the U.S. government's ambassador, Nikki Haley. “For me I don’t have, you know, a relationship with Ambassador Nikki Haley because [of] her attitude and her behavior,” said Mansour, who will be the public face of the G77 Palestinian presidency. “She doesn’t spare a moment for unleashing, you know, something that is so negative vis-à-vis the Palestinian people under the pretext of … defending Israel. In fact, she is becoming more Israeli than the Israelis themselves.”

Mansour's boss, “President” Mahmoud Abbas, has a long history of extremism in service to globalism, terrorism, the KGB, and international communism. While serving as a Soviet KGB agent and as leader of the “Palestinian-Soviet Friendship Foundation,” he wrote a Ph.D. dissertation arguing that the National Socialist (Nazi) regime in Germany had a “secret relationship” with the international Zionist movement that went on to create the State of Israel. His semi-autonomous regime, which is funded largely by foreign governments to rule over certain Arabs described as “Palestinian,” has been a major conduit of U.S. tax money to terrorist activities, too. That is partly why the Trump administration has reined in U.S. funding for UN agencies that fund “Palestine.”

Top U.S. government officials have not yet commented on the G77’s decision to be represented by the Arab entity. But after a spat over a G77-backed resolution targeting Israel at the UN’s “Economic and Social Council” (ECOSOC), U.S. Ambassador Kelley Currie took the opportunity to speak out. “We note that the Palestinian delegation is poised to take up the presidency of the G77 in 2019,” she said. “If today’s actions are indicative of the manner in which the delegation intends to carry out its presidency, we would encourage that grouping to reconsider its choice of leadership.” That appears unlikely.

Jewish pro-Israel groups also expressed concerns about the development. Leaders of the the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, an umbrella group that represents more than 50 national U.S. Jewish groups, suggested that the decision would solidify the UN's anti-Israel bias. “It is completely inappropriate for a non-member state to preside over the G77,” said Chairman Arthur Stark and CEO Malcolm Hoenlein. “What was once a group created to facilitate the economic advancement of underdeveloped nations will now be a platform for distortion and incitement, augmenting the well-documented anti-Israel bias in the U.N. This bloc helps assure the anti-Israel majority in the General Assembly.”

The Israeli government also sounded the alarm. “The goal of the Group of 77 originally was to facilitate the economic advancement of underdeveloped nations,” argued Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon. “It is unfortunate that it will now become a platform for spreading lies and incitement. This will most certainly not promote the G77’s goals, and encourages the Palestinians to not engage in negotiations for peace.” Israeli authorities often object to the “State of Palestine” being recognized by governments or international organizations, arguing that Arab leaders should negotiate directly with Israel if they hope to create yet another Arab state in the region.

Meanwhile, Danon's government is lobbying the Trump administration to keep the United States involved in the radical UN “education” organization known as UNESCO, knowledgeable sources tell The New American. The U.S. government announced last year that it would withdraw from the scandal-plagued organization, which has long been controlled by communists, Islamists, and other anti-American extremists dedicated to indoctrinating children worldwide. But Israeli authorities, who also withdrew and originally praised the move, are now apparently working to reverse the U.S. withdrawal.

In contrast to U.S. and Israeli officials, UN leadership expressed eagerness to work with the newly empowered Arab delegation set to run the G77 Plus China. “Obviously these elections are in the hands of the member states,” UN spokesman Farhan Haq was quoted as saying, adding that the G77 grouping was “a very important venue for dealing the concerns of the developing world.” “We look forward to working with the G77 and its leadership as we face the challenges of the coming year,” Haq said.

It is also known that UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who led the global government-promoting Socialist International network of socialist, and oftentimes murderous, communist parties, is a huge fan of the G77. During the last leadership transition, when the socialist regime in Ecuador handed over the reins to the Islamic regime ruling Egypt, Guterres even celebrated the dictator-dominated alliance as a “central pillar” supporting the architecture of global governance. “You have been a central pillar in the defense of multilateralism,” he said, with “multilateralism” being a term to describe the UN system and other outfits advancing the globalist vision for humanity.

Echoing the G77's self-proclaimed goals, Guterres also advocated giving Third World regimes a bigger say over the emerging “global governance” system. “I believe the Group of 77 will be particularly attentive to the need to make sure that any reform gives effective contribution to a more balanced and democratic United Nations, where power is better distributed and justice can prevail more easily,” he said, as if giving mass-murdering dictators more power internationally would somehow make the UN more “democratic. “The Group of 77 has a very important role to play not only in a multilateral world, but also in a world where international relations have more justice.”

The previous UN secretary-general, Ban Ki-moon, was also an enthusiastic supporter of the G77. Speaking at the G77 summit in Bolivia in 2014 under the banner “Toward a New World Order to Live Well,” Ban praised the ruthless governments in the alliance and called on them to keep agitating for autocratic “sustainable development” and “solutions” to so-called climate change. “All countries need to act on these priorities — individually and collectively,” Ban told attendees, claiming the “fate of billions” depended on the success of their scheming. “That is how I understand the theme of this Summit — a New World Order for Living Well.” Ban has also referred to the UN as the “Parliament of Humanity” while touting UN Agenda 2030 as the global “Declaration of Interdependence.”

Some analysts have speculated that the ongoing spat between the Trump administration and the Palestinian authority could lead to problems in the “basic functioning” of the UN General Assembly. “The U.S. is the single most important member state at the United Nations and the G77 is the single largest voting bloc,” wrote Mark Leon Goldberg at UN Dispatch. “Unless [upcoming Arab G77 boss] Mansour and Haley establish a modus vivendi the typical give-and-take that accompanies decision making at the General Assembly may fall apart. This could be extremely disruptive, as most decisions taken by the General Assembly are done by consensus.”

The UN's constant demonization of Israel has become a major issue for U.S. lawmakers in both parties. More than a few members of Congress have suggested defunding or even withdrawing from the UN over its obsession with condemning the State of Israel — a government that is attacked by the world body more frequently than all the world's mass-murdering dictatorships combined. Speaking at a pro-Israel rally, influential House Freedom Caucus leader Representative Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) became the latest high-profile voice to propose defunding the UN, bringing the crowd to its feet with enthusiastic applause.

Hopefully, with the “State of Palestine” set to play a major role in setting the UN General Assembly's agenda next year, Americans can seize the opportunity to expose and stop the UN. Legislation sitting in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, dubbed the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193), would get the U.S. government out of the UN while evicting the dictator club's headquarters from U.S. soil. If Trump can be persuaded to join the bandwagon, as well as lawmakers so fervently devoted to Israel on both sides of the aisle, Americans may have a historic opportunity to kill the globalist monster known as the UN. Now is the time to act.

Image: Joel Carillet via iStock / Getty Images Plus

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is based in Europe but has lived all over the world. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

