Communist China Lobby Buys U.S. Influence With Clintons, Bushes

The most murderous dictatorship in all of human history is assembling a massive battery of U.S. lobbyists and propagandists in and around Washington, D.C., sparking growing concerns across the political spectrum about its intentions and the effect this lobbying Leviathan will have on the federal government. That dictatorship, of course, is the Communist Party regime enslaving mainland China. And among the growing roster of political hacks on its payroll are top former officials including ex-House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who played a key role in transferring America's productive capacity to Communist China in the late 1990s. Unsurprisingly, the Clintons and the Bushes are involved, too. But critics are sounding the alarm.

Plenty of foreign governments lobby Congress and the executive branch of government. The “Israel Lobby,” for instance, has developed a reputation as a powerhouse when it comes to swaying the U.S. government's policies. The Turkish and the Saudi lobbies are also reportedly quite significant. Various European governments also spend millions trying to influence Washington D.C. But the regime ruling Communist China is not just any foreign government. In fact, it holds the horrifying distinction of having murdered more people than any other entity in history — and it has global ambitions of planetary domination. And so, even among those accustomed to the sliminess of the D.C. “Swamp,” Beijing's influence-buying schemes are raising alarm.

Former U.S. Representative Frank Wolf (R-Va.), who served more than three decades in Congress and was co-chair of the bipartisan “Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission,” was shocked that prominent U.S. political figures would lobby the U.S. government on behalf of the brutal communist regime. “Nobody in the 1980s would have represented the Russian government,” Wolf was quoted as saying in a recent media report about the China lobby. “And now you find so many lobbying for the Chinese government. I served in Congress for 34 years. I find it shocking.” Congressman Wolf was one of the few in Congress brave enough to not just criticize the murderous regime, but to try to ensure that the U.S. government did not build it up via “Most Favored Nation” status.

But it is not just Republicans and conservatives concerned about the Chinese regime's growing influence operations in D.C. Even the far-left has expressed alarm. The "Daily Beast," for example, a far-left online publication suffering from an extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, said Communist China's lobbying prowess “has raised concerns that current U.S. government officials may have an eye on their future prospects in China even before leaving office.” In an article, the “Beast” compiled a list of former U.S. officials now lobbying for China. One of them is the former speaker of the House, the pro-Beijing Boehner. Shortly after retiring amid a national conservative outcry against his “leadership,” Boehner went to work for Squire Patton Boggs, which lobbies for Beijing. Before retiring, he worked to betray America for China's benefit.

Beyond scooping up washed out and politically toxic former congressmen, the Chinese also apparently learned how to game the system in America like the big boys: by buying influence with the so-called Clinton Crime Family. Consider the story of “Rilin Enterprises,” a Communist Chinese “company” run by Communist Chinese operative Wang Wenliang, who has very close ties to the Communist Chinese establishment. According to an investigation by CBS News, the Communist Chinese “company” pledged some $2 million to the Clinton Foundation as Clinton was preparing her bid for the presidency. The Clinton “Foundation,” which appears to have been an influence-buying operation, raked in over $40 million from foreign governments and hundreds of millions more from foreign individuals and entities. The same Chinese “company” that pledged $2 million to Clinton spent at least $1.5 million lobbying Congress and the U.S. State Department from 2012 to 2015, public records show.

Analysts suggested that it was highly inappropriate for Communist Chinese money to be flowing into the Clinton coffers. “If the point is you are not going to take money from foreign governments, then his construction company is as close to not just the Chinese government, but its Ministry of State Security as they could possibly be,” explained Jim Mann, who has written several books on Sino-U.S. ties, adding that “businessman” Wang is so close to the Chinese regime that his "company" got the contract to build its highly sensitive embassy in Washington. “Indirectly the Clinton Foundation has political influence, that's why people give to it. People give to the Clinton Foundation particularly because it is the Clintons and because they are prominent politicians in the United States.” Duh!

When Hillary Clinton was asked about the foreign “donations” pouring into the “foundation,” she did not deny that the foreign governments, companies, and dictators were buying influence. “I think that to people who want to support the foundation, know full well what it is we stand for and what we're working on,” she claimed. Unsurprisingly, the donations dried up after her bid for the presidency failed, suggesting that the “donors” did indeed know perfectly well what was going on. A number of Kremlin-linked entities and individuals poured money into the foundation, too, sparking, among other scandals, the infamous “Uranium One” fiasco that has still not been properly investigated by authorities. Instead, the establishment press has invented and perpetuated debunked conspiracy theories purporting to connect Trump to the Russians.

Of course, the Clintons are no strangers to illegally taking money from the murderous regime enslaving China in exchange for betraying their own country. As The New American and many other publications documented as part of the infamous “ChinaGate” scandal, President Bill Clinton was even caught taking Chinese bribes in exchange for handing over America's most sensitive military technology. U.S. military leaders were outraged. “President Clinton promised to restrain those who ordered the Tiananmen Square massacre, but he has now allowed these men whose hands are stained with the blood of martyrs of freedom into the highest reaches of our military defenses, and made available to them significant portions of our advanced military technology,” wrote former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Admiral Thomas Moorer. One of the key players involved in the scandal, Johnny Chung, made a video spilling the beans, too.

Unsurprisingly, another American political dynasty — the Bush family — is also involved. Consider the scheming of Neil Bush, a son of former President George H.W. “New World Order” Bush and brother of George W. Bush. In 2002, Neil Bush reportedly signed a “consulting contract” with Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., a Communist Chinese “company” backed by the son of former mass-murdering Chinese dictator Jiang Zemin. The deal called for Bush to be paid an outrageous $2 million over five years plus $10,000 for each board meeting he attended. In 2011, Bush also created an “accounting firm” with infamous “China lawyer” Edward Lehman. Of course, Bush Sr., who served as ambassador to China and openly touted his globalist dream of imposing a United Nations-controlled “New World Order” backed by UN “peace” forces, was a key player in the U.S. government plot to enrich and empower the regime in Beijing.

Bush White House staff member Donald (Andy) Purdy Jr. helped to created the U.S. National Strategy to Secure Cyberspace in 2003. Then he went over to the Department of “Homeland Security,” where he worked on “cybersecurity initatives” as the “lead cyber-official” within the U.S. government. And then, he was scooped up by Communist Chinese Leviathan Huawei, a controversial “company” founded by a Communist Chinese military official. The “company” is so thoroughly in bed with Beijing that the U.S. Department of Defense warned that devices manufactured by Huawei “may pose an unacceptable risk to Department's personnel, information and mission.”

Another figure working for Beijing is actually tied to both the Clinton and the Bush administrations. Meet Mike Holtzman, who served in the Clinton White House's executive office of the president as a “special adviser” for “public affairs.” After that, he took a job in the Bush administration serving at the State Department under neocon globalist Colin Powell. Today, he is a partner at a “public-relations” firm doing PR (propaganda) for Beijing. Among other key projects, he reportedly managed the regime's bid to host the 2008 Olympics. Public records also show Holtzman is registered as a “foreign agent” representing the Beijing-controlled “China-U.S. Exchange Foundation” in the United States. That work includes promote its interests in the U.S., “including expanding third-party supporters, generating media placements, arranging visits for delegations to China, and supporting CUSEF activity with the U.S.” The CUSEF is a well-known front group for spreading the murderous regime's propaganda, especially among American young people.

The list of former U.S. officials being put on the barbaric Chinese dictatorship's payroll is growing larger and larger. And of course, lobbying only represents one of the many tools used by Beijing — tools that range from military and economic espionage to hacking, bribery, and “investing” in Western companies. The regime is also cultivating relations with top U.S. communist leaders. Obviously, there is no equivalent U.S. lobby in China, since the murderous dictatorship makes all decisions. Instead, American companies grovel before the Chinese dictatorship and obey its every whim, most recently illustrated when Google agreed to create a censored search engine that will aid and abet the oppression of the Chinese people. Lobbying for China is not like lobbying for a domestic company or even a special interest group. Instead, it amounts to aiding and abetting a regime that brutalizes, tortures, and murders its enemies — and a regime that represents perhaps the single most significant threat to U.S. national security. It is time for Congress to defy the "China lobby" and get serious about protecting America.

Photo: LUHUANFENG/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU or on Facebook. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

