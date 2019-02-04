Monday, 04 February 2019

Top Headline - Bernie's Party in the USSR

Written by 

A recent video was released of Bernie Sanders getting very close with "comrades" in the USSR during the Cold War. Why has media coverage been mum about this in the era of "Russian collusion?" Senior Editor William F. Jasper joins Top Headline to discuss the double standard.

Related links:

“Exposed”: Fake News Ignores Video of “Drunk, Naked” Bernie Sanders Singing With Soviet Comrades

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Pakistani Christian Freed After Eight Years on Death Row for Blasphemy
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA