Rhetoric Escalates in Trade War as Trump Targets Huawei

Following Communist China’s reneging on a pending trade “deal,” President Donald Trump backed away, saying that any deal had to be in America’s best interests or there wouldn’t be any deal: “It must be a great deal for the United States or it just doesn’t make any sense,” he declared. He followed his rhetoric by raising tariffs further on some $200 billion worth of Chinese imports into the United States, and he threatened to place tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of imports from China.

Last Friday, Trump upped the ante further by signing an executive order banning the import of telecommunications gear from “foreign adversaries” [read: China]. This was followed by the Commerce Department declaring that it was adding Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant, to its list of companies engaged in activities “that are contrary to American interests.” These moves were a belated recognition that, under Beijing’s command, every Chinese entity — individuals and companies — in the United States is tasked to conduct espionage for the homeland. These moves predictably elicited anger from the Chinese communists. One of its mouthpieces, Global Times, roared:

The most important thing is that in the China-US trade war, the US side fights for greed and arrogance … and [its] morale will break at any point.

The trade war in the US is the creation of one person and one administration, but it affects that country’s entire population. In China, the entire country and all its people are being threatened. For us, this is a real “people’s war.”

China’s state broadcaster, CCTV, exposed what’s really going on. It said that the trade war is just a skirmish in the “fight for a new world.”

China’s bluster is being muted by its declining economic performance. Its factory production and investment in fixed assets continue to fall, with retail sales growing at the slowest pace in 16 years. Passenger car sales last year fell for the first time since the country became an important car market. Empty shopping malls reflect the decline in consumer spending as reported by Carrefour SA, one of the biggest global retailers in China. Its sales tumbled 10 percent last year. Economists looking past the rosy numbers provided by the Chinese government are predicting a million or more job losses next year.

The president sees what previous administrations have refused to see, or have refused to let the American people see: the communists running China are not our friends. They are not our “partners” in building a better, freer, more prosperous world. Instead their goal remains constant: to become the hegemon of the world.

Steven Mosher, the president of the Population Research Institute, was kicked out of China after he exposed the forced abortion policy that was part of the government’s “one family, one child” policy in the 1980s. He was booted from the Ph.D. program at Stanford University just before the publication of his book Broken Earth, in which he exposed the horrific experiences of mothers suffering forced abortions. In his book Hegemon: China's Plan to Dominate Asia and the World, Mosher reveals the unvarnished truth about what’s behind the so-called trade wars between China and the President Trump. He wrote that “the premier goal of [China’s] foreign policy [is] to establish absolute dominance over [their] region and, by slow extension, the world.” He added that the Chinese communists want nothing less that to displace the United States as the world’s sole superpower.

In his book, Mosher debunks what he considers to be the most pervasive and harmful myth about China, i.e., the notion that democracy is inevitably in its future, that exposure to American culture through trade will lead to a move away from tyranny and toward economic and political freedom, and that technology will propel that transformation.

What China has been doing instead is stealing vital technology from the United States in order to advance its plan for world domination. That’s why the agreement the Chinese reneged on contained strictures against its continued theft of American technological know-how. These strictures and limitations involved enforcement which the communists refused to accept.

Without knowing it, the American people have been lied to by the insiders about China’s real intentions for decades. The Chinese have been following the edict of one of their most famous military generals, Sun Tzu. In his book The Art of War, Sun Tzu said, “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

Trump has not only recognized the war, but has met the enemy. His weapon of choice is tariffs, taking advantage of China’s diminishing economic strength and exposing their real agenda. It remains to be seen if Trump’s strategy will bring about the change needed.

