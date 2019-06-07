Globalist Elites Approve of China’s Censorship - Top Headline

Senior editor Williams F. Jasper joins Top Headline to discuss current state of China 30 years after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. Jasper comments on how citizens of China are being kept in the dark by their own government regarding the truth of the day where they slain thousands of their own citizens. Jasper also adds how many of the elites of the world have gotten very cozy with China and have even begun to adopt their practices.
