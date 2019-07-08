Monday, 08 July 2019

China In Position For Global Governance - Behind the Deep State

Written by 

Did you know that China heads more agencies of the United Nations than any other nation? In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman shines light on the Chinese takeover of the United Nations that has been inching forward for the past several years, and why we should be concerned about it.

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « China Conducts Naval Exercises and Ballistic Missile Tests in South China Sea
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA