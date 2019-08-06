Tuesday, 06 August 2019

World Government Summit - Behind the Deep State

Written by 

In this episode, host Alex Newman brings attention to the annual global summit which takes place in Dubai. The event refers to itself as “a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide.” Though it identifies from a “neutral” standpoint and series as a place for “collaborations” to take place, Newman looks behind the curtain to see why we should be leery.

