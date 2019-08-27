Tuesday, 27 August 2019

Supporting Islamic Terrorism - Behind the Deep State

Written by 


In this episode of Behind the Deep State, Alex Newman ties together Islamic terrorism and the deep state out of Russia and the U.S.
Newman cites leaked documents from government agencies proving terrorism support as well as showcases admittance from the likes of Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « China Strongly Criticizes Taiwan’s Offer of Asylum for Hong Kong Protesters
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA