Swedish Police: Government Covering Up Huge Migrant Crime Spree

A Swedish police officer put his career and even his liberty on the line — in Sweden, even the truth can get you jailed for “hate speech” — to give his countrymen what he viewed as an urgent warning. Writing on social media, the senior detective, Peter Springare, explained that Swedish authorities were covering up a massive crime wave among primarily African and Middle Eastern migrants that has law-enforcement and the rest of society's institutions on the brink. The revelations, subsequently echoed by another officer who stepped forward to confirm Springare's report, blew a giant hole in the Swedish government's imploding narrative. Making matters worse for the narrative, a violent riot broke out on February 20 after an arrest in the immigrant-dominated Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby — an area that has seen frequent migrant riots, car burnings, shootings, and other chaos in recent years.

The explosive revelations came just weeks before President Donald Trump, after speaking at a rally in Florida, came under intense fire from the establishment media and Swedish politicians for a remark suggesting Sweden had suffered adverse effects from the tsunami of Third World immigration in recent years. “You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers and they're having problems like they never thought possible,” Trump said somewhat clumsily, saying “we need to keep our country safe.” Trump later clarified that he was referring to a Fox News story on immigration and its effects in Sweden.

Swedish politicians, government-funded Swedish media outlets, and far-left U.S. establishment media organs all feigned shock, pretending that Sweden was absorbing the hundreds of thousands of migrants without a hitch. Some especially dishonest media even claimed, falsely, that Trump had cited a non-existent terror attack that allegedly struck Sweden the previous day. But while official statistics and statements by government officials suggest everything is fine — Swedish crime stats claim recent years have been essentially in line with past years — Springare and a growing body of evidence indicate that the truth is less rosy than Swedish politicians and bureaucrats would like people to believe.

The Swedish officer turned whistleblower, a 47-year veteran of law enforcement, painted a picture of absolute chaos — and that is just in the small town of Örebro with just over 100,000 residents. “Here we go; this is what I’ve handled from Monday-Friday this week: rape, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, rape-assault and rape, extortion, blackmail, assault, violence against police, threats to police, drug crime, drugs, crime, felony, attempted murder, rape again, extortion again and ill-treatment,” Springare wrote, expressing despair amid what he described as a society on the brink of collapse.

The suspects, he continued, are virtually all African and Middle Eastern migrants. “Suspected perpetrators; Ali Mohammed, Mahmod, Mohammed, Mohammed Ali, again, again, again, Christopher … Mohammed, Mahmod Ali, again and again,” Springare continued, noting that the solitary Swedish name, Christopher, did “sneak in on the edges” of a drug crime. “Countries representing all the crimes this week: Iraq, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Somalia, Syria again, Somalia, unknown, unknown country, Sweden. Half of the suspects, we can’t be sure because they don’t have any valid papers. Which in itself usually means that they’re lying about their nationality and identity.”

He noted that the week long crime spree he described was only in Örebro, a once peaceful Swedish town not too far from Stockholm that was once primarily notable for a medieval castle popular with tourists. But other Swedish cities are also on the brink. Last month, for example, the police chief in Malmo, one of Sweden's largest and most immigrant-heavy cities — more than a third of the population is foreign born, not including the children of immigrants — pleaded for help amid a wave of murders, bombings, rapes, assaults, and more. “We cannot do it on our own,” Chief Stefan Sinteus wrote in an open letter, describing an “upward spiral of violence.” The city of about 350,000 had 52 bombings with grenades last year, up from 48 the year before, according to statistics from the Swedish police.

According to Springare, the crime wave associated with primarily Islamic migrants has law enforcement on the brink. “These crimes occupy 100 percent of our investigative capacity,” he added. And it is hardly just law enforcement that is struggling to cope. “Our pensioners are on their knees, the schools are in chaos, healthcare is an inferno, the police have been totally wrecked, etc, etc,” he continued in his post, which has been shared on social media more than 20,000 times since being posted on February 3 and sparked headlines around the world.

All of his revelations, which were subsequently confirmed by another officer that stepped forward, would seem to be at odds with the harmonious picture painted by Swedish politicians, government-funded media outlets, the tax-funded agency that is charged with promoting a positive image of Sweden abroad, and even official statistics. More than a few media organs in Sweden and the United States pointed to official statistics compiled by the government to make the case that crime rates have largely remained flat in recent years amid a massive influx of around 200,000 Islamic migrants. But Springare, well aware of the government's numbers, suggests that manipulation, deceit, and a gag order are at work.

“What I will write here below, is not politically correct. But I don't care,” he said in the opening of his post. “What I'm going to reveal to all you taxpayers is prohibited for us state employees to say. It tends to result in a loss of career and salary. Even though it's true. I don't care about all of this, will soon still retire after 47 years in this career. I will now and every week from now on report in detail what is keeping me busy as a lead investigator at the severe crimes unit in the Orebro police department. It's not going to be in harmony with the opinion of Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention or other leftist criminologists' perception in the general debate.”

“We all know why but no one dares to say the reason,” he said about society's institutions being on the verge of breaking down. He argued that “Sweden has always lived on the myth of being the ultimate perfect society with never-ending resources to be at the forefront when it comes to being the only politically correct option in a dysfunctional world.” Also, looking at just the latest two years' statistics may miss the larger story, with Springare saying the situation with massive crime among migrants, and migrants disproportionately represented in crime, has been happening for the last 10 to 15 years. Over the last 15 years, Sweden has taken in some 650,000 asylum seekers.

After the stunning revelations went viral in Sweden but before they became an international sensation, Swedish officials — as if to confirm Springare's accusations — announced that they were investigating the officer for alleged hate speech. “It is a crime in the Criminal Code and I have decided to initiate a preliminary investigation of the crime,” Maria Sterup, chief prosecutor of the Special Prosecution Office in Malmö, was quoted as saying in Swedish media, almost all of which is funded by government. How she concluded that it was a crime before an investigation and prosecution was not immediately clear, but truth is not a defense to the charges (the “justice” system even claimed the Bible was a violation of draconian Swedish speech laws). Eventually, with the story making headlines around the world, prosecutors dropped the case, probably hoping to avoid a follow-up scandal involving the government's draconian restrictions on freedom of speech.

The Swedish government does not keep crime statistics by immigration status or national origin. However, despite making up excuses, even top Swedish officials acknowledged the reality. “Sweden’s earlier figures and numerous international studies all show much the same thing," Justice Minister Morgan Johansson told a government-controlled media outlet. "Minority groups are often overrepresented in crime statistics, but when controlling for socioeconomic factors this [the overrepresentation of minority groups] disappears almost entirely.” In other words, it is because they are poor. Of the 163,000 "refugees" who arrived in Sweden in 2015, less than 500 had found jobs by summer of 2016.

Despite the lack of official numbers, another officer also went public with similar accusations after Springare was viciously attacked for reporting his observations to the public. “I share Peters' views on this infected issue 100 percent,” declared Gothenburg police officer Tomas Asenlov, who has worked in law enforcement for more than 43 years. “Our leaders do not dare to take a position in any direction. As you can see, there is no high ranking official who has dared to give Peter backing. Instead, Code 291 was introduced, which cover all information about the immigration-related crime. Just look at the photo ban at the police station. Frightening in Sweden today.”

“To top it all the police chief himself reported it to the Authority,” Asenlov continued. “Instead of supporting his staff. Otherwise heads become relocated if they are not dancing in front of the national police chief's barrel. The Swedish public has to be told all the facts now. I understand that the younger officers may not dare to go out and criticize the leaders, or go out openly and support Peter. Then it is over for a future career. Then, when they apply for jobs, they will be classed as disloyal to the employer. I myself will soon retire, so they can criticize my opinion. I have previously been called in for correction when I had opinions on this forum. Now I believe that the ball has started rolling and maybe we can get the leaders to open their eyes and no longer deny the truth.”

All of that happened before Trump spoke to supporters in Melbourne, Florida over the weekend to warn about the consequences of the globalist-engineered mass migration that has swamped Europe in recent years after turning into a veritable tsunami amid the globalist scheming in Syria and Libya. Much of the establishment media, which Trump has increasingly (and accurately) dismissed as “fake news,” even tried to peddle fake news surrounding his comments. In fact, countless pseudo-“mainstream” media outlets claimed Trump had invented a “terror attack” in Sweden, when he said no such thing, further confirming their reputation as deceitful purveyors of fake news.

Trump and White House officials all later explained that Trump was talking about rising crime and other problems, not a specific terror attack, facing Sweden and other countries. There have been a number of high profile attacks in Europe over the last few years. Trump himself later took to Twitter and pointed out that he was referring to a Fox News segment that highlighted the effects of mass migration on Sweden — not a “terror attack” that the media falsely claimed he had referred to. He also took the opportunity to blast the media again. “Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!” Trump tweeted.

The segment Trump was referring to was on the Tucker Carlson show and featured information about a new documentary that highlights the escalating migration-related problems facing Sweden such as surging rape levels, murder, no-go zones, and more. Carlson himself expressed dismay about how the media was missing the point. “It seems like we may be missing the point of the story, which is there has been a massive social cost associated with the refugee policies and the immigration policies of Western Europe,” he said on Fox. “Fifty years of immigration policy is coming to flower in Europe. We’re not paying any attention. We’re not drawing any of the obvious lessons from it. It's not working. That's the real point here. ”

As The New American has documented extensively, the growing tsunami of migrants flooding into Europe from Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond has the continent on the brink. And that is the point. In fact, globalists deliberately engineered the situation, first bombing and destroying multiple Third World countries — Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and more — and then offering huge sums of tax money to migrants who made it to Europe. The United Nations has overseen much of the scheme. And now, with the problems becoming obvious for all to see, the same globalist establishment that caused the chaos is exploiting it to wage war on liberty, national sovereignty, and even nationhood as it has traditionally been understood.

Humanity must resist, starting by holding the establishment perpetrators behind the tragic situation accountable for their crimes.

Photo of police vehicle during rioting in Stockholm, Feb. 20, 2017: AP Images

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Related articles:

Refugee Crisis: Using Chaos to Build Power

Refugee Crisis Has Europe on the Brink

Swedes and Germans Told to Integrate Into Their “New Country”

UN “Together” Propaganda Bid Seeks to Flood West With Migrants

German Newspaper: Officials Are Covering Up Crimes by Migrants

Hungarian PM: Mass Migration a Plot to Destroy Christian West

Americans, Europeans Agree: Trump Is Right on Immigration

Cover-up: The Swedish Left’s Sacrifice of Women to Political Correctness

Should Churches Remove Crosses to Make Muslim Migrants Feel at Home?

New Swedish Law Criminalizes Anti-immigration Internet Speech

Trump Calls Media Out for "Fake News"

U.S. Tech Giants Join EU to Censor the Internet

Homeschoolers Flee Persecution in Germany and Sweden

European Anti-Globalists Join Forces to Take Back Countries