Wednesday, 08 March 2017

Czech Government Seeks Armed Citizenry to Fight Terror

Alex Newman, foreign correspondent for The New American, digs into the recent developments in the Czech Republic’s gun laws. A tsunami of immigrants flooding into Europe has allowed a significant number of Muslim terrorists and jihadists in to the EU. One way of dealing with the threat offered by Czech authorities is to adopt a constitutional amendment allowing citizens to bear arms not only in defense of themselves — a right that is already protected — but also in defense of the state. However, some analysts have speculated that there might be more to the push than meets the eye.

