European Patriots Prepare to Take Back Their Countries

Following the historic Brexit vote by the British to leave the European Union superstate, patriotic political leaders across the continent are joining forces to take back their nations. In this video, The Ne American foreign correspondent Alex Newman describes some of the developments on this front. In France, Marine Le Pen's National Front is surging. In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom is leading the polls. Similar developments are occurring in Sweden, Austria, Italy, and beyond. In short, the undemocratic monstrosity known as the EU may be in serious trouble as patriots revolt against the globalist scheme for a "New World Order."